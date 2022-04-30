This delicious snack food is free from 9 major allergens

This delicious snack food is free from 9 major allergens
Image via safeandfair.com

How our food is made matters. That’s why it’s important to buy products that use the right ingredients, keep everyone safe from major food allergens and give back to our communities. Safe and Fair is doing just that by creating delicious snacks from clean ingredients without any of the top nine major food allergens. It also donates 3% of its profits to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. But most importantly, the food tastes good—like, really good.


Image via safeandfair.com

For many, living with a major allergy can limit food options. Allergen-free food is usually bland, because producers limit ingredients instead of finding tasty replacements. That’s not the case with Safe and Fair—all of its recipes are designed to taste good. They’re all made by their head chef, Jess, who tests them in her home kitchen. So everything tastes homemade—just like Mom would make it ... if Mom was very knowledgeable about food allergies.

Image via safeandfair.com

These days, food allergies are a serious problem that can have devastating consequences. Many parents know that sending their child to school with the wrong snack can potentially hurt a classmate with food allergies. Luckily, Safe and Fair makes all of its products in a facility free from peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, shellfish, fish and sesame. Now you can have peace of mind knowing that the products are all right for you and others to enjoy.

Here are some of the delicious products we love:

Granola You'll Want to Grab

Image via safeandfair.com

Safe and Fair's granola tastes like it was made fresh in the oven. There's a variety of classic granola flavors like Honeycrisp Apple Pie Granola or Blueberry Cinnamon Granola, which are both vegan and gluten-free. If you’re feeling more adventurous, you could try some fun flavors like the Full Stack Granola, which tastes just like a pancake breakfast. Or, add Banana Bread Granola on top of your banana bread. There are so many options!

Popcorn That Rocks

Image via safeandfair.com

Kick your popcorn up a notch with Safe and Fair’s delicious seasoned and drizzled popcorn options. Searching for a popcorn snack that fixes your sweet tooth? Look no further than the Dark Chocolaty Drizzled Popcorn. This gently salted popcorn snack is covered in dairy-free dark chocolate—the perfect fix for an afternoon lull. Or, try the Chesapeake Bay Seasoned Popcorn, which will transport you to a summer day on the seashore.

Don't Miss These Mixes

Image via safeandfair.com

Looking for an allergen-safe way to bake treats at home? Safe and Fair offers two great baking mixes. The Birthday Cake Blondie Mix and the Double Chocolate Brownie Mix are both plant based, vegan, gluten-free, peanut free, tree nut free, egg, shellfish and fish free. They’re the perfect eleventh-hour dessert and a great kitchen project for little ones.

Chips That Crunch

Image via safeandfair.com

Upgrade your snack game with Safe and Fair’s award-winning line of chips. We’re not kidding. Recently, Safe and Fair's Sweet Jalapeño Pea Protein Chips won the best plant-based chip in Prevention Magazine’s 2022 Healthy Food Awards. These chips are the perfect balance of sweet heat with a gratifying crispy crunch. If heat isn’t your bag, pun intended, try the Hickory BBQ Pea Protein Chips or the classic Sea Salt Pea Protein Chips.

With Safe and Fair, now you can have your birthday cake blondies and eat them too.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Badge
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo
Education

Four small business owners faced big challenges during the pandemic. Here's how they’re doing now.

Spoiler alert: They've gone from "surviving" to "thriving."

via Wells Fargo

Julius Lofton, Rahel TafarI, Ellen Bryant-Brown and Wells Fargo volunteers, and Jose Beteta and Martín D. Vargas.

True

Ninety-nine percent of America’s businesses are small, and they account for 50% of the country’s jobs. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, they keep them vibrant and give them character. In early 2020, the economy was strong, and these businesses were thriving.

Nobody could have predicted their fortunes would change overnight when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at America’s doorstep in March of 2020. Business owners had to scramble as they faced lockdowns, employees who were afraid to return to work, and customers who were cautious about leaving the house.

It finally feels like the pandemic is turning a corner, and so are four small businesses that endured nearly two years of uncertainty and came out even stronger. These comeback stories show the heart of small business owners nationwide.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
Health

People are sharing the simple, three-word advice they’d give their 13-year-old self

Here are 20 of the best responses.

via Pexels

What would you tell your 13-year-old self?

The age of 13 is a turning point in a lot of people’s lives. It’s right before you enter high school and begin to be exposed to a whole new world of temptation in the form of drugs, alcohol, dating, sex, smoking and gangs, to name a few.

When you’re a kid you can make a mistake that doesn’t follow you forever. But once the teen years hit, your decisions can have lifelong repercussions.

Imagine if you could go back in time and tell your 13-year-old self what pitfalls to avoid and which decisions to make? A Reddit user by the name kiwipangolin asked the online forum an intriguing question about how they’d handle such a meeting: “You meet your 13-year-old self, but you can only tell them three words. What do you say and why?”

Three words aren’t much, but they’re easy to remember.

Keep Reading Show less
advice
Family

Mom created “Husbands in Training” program so her sons could learn to be great partners

TikTok/Unsplash

Doug Weaver shares his Mom's "Husbands in Training" program

Parents teach their kids lots of things: how to share with others, how to ride a bike, and if you’re lucky they might even share their secret family recipe with you. But how to be a good partner? That’s a topic that’s not usually at the forefront of the parental guidelines. Yet, Doug Weaver’s mom did exactly that, with her multi-year “Husbands in Training” Program.

Doug, now grown and married, recounts the details of his mom’s curriculum in his viral TikTok video, where he shares exactly what he learnt in this course… and just how well it worked.

Keep Reading Show less
husbands in training
Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

Keep Reading Show less
artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
Trending Stories