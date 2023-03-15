+
Pop Culture

Woman shares 'genius' hack of hiding shelves behind framed pictures and people are loving it

A work of art and cleverly hidden storage—all for $30.

diy home decor, diy storage shelves
@hauz.and.co/TikTok

Dual purpose AND thrifty? What's not to like?

Sure, TikTok might be known best for its viral dances, but the platform displays all kinds of quirky, unique creativity. In the mood for stunning fashion finds? Animal mash-up drawings? Music featuring weird cat sounds? TikTok has it—and more.

That goes for inexpensive DIY home projects as well. TikTok has endless numbers of people sharing clever hacks for sprucing up a place using very little money, making the seriously fun hobby all the more accessible.

Back in August of 2022, digital creator and home decor enthusiast Sarahli Wilcox shared what TikTok users hailed as a “genius” storage hack—building small shelves and hiding them behind mounted art frames.

The process is fairly simple. As explained in an interview with Insider, Wilcox uses frames that are either upcycled from around her house or found at Goodwill. She’ll then remove any paint or varnish, fill any holes and then restain it (though she does say that repainting is an easier option). Next, Wilcox creates the backless cabinet and shelves using a brad nailer and some wood glue. The cabinet and frame are then put together with small hinges.

This video below also breaks it all down:

@hauz.and.co DIY Picture Frame Cabinets | who doesn't love dual purpose decor/furniture pieces?I'm obsessed with secret compartments & these are no exception, they're perfect to create a hallway gallery wall and store your knick knacks. What would you use the storage for?#secretcompartment #diyprojects #homediy #homedecorideas #homediyprojects #thriftflip #thriftmakeover #pictureframes #wallartdecor #homedecor♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

Bada bing, bada boom: dual-purpose storage cabinets that are literally a work of art. And all for around $30, Wilcox told Insider.

In a follow-up video posted in January 2023, Wilcox shared that she mainly used her cabinets to store medicine, essential oils and hide her doorbell box.

@hauz.and.co This DIY Art frame hidden storage cabinet is truly the best storage/saving hack I've added to our home. After months of trying to find a 4th frame to complete the gallery wall, it's finally finished! Not sure if it feels like too much, but we're just going to go with it 🤗 The real question is what would you use the storage for? Give me more ideas 💡 #secretcompartment#diyprojects#wallart#pictureframe#thriftflip#thriftmakeover#storagehacks#homedecorideas#homedecor#homediy♬ Hideaway - Dunham Froebel

However, her creation has inspired several other lovely ideas for uses.

“SECRET SPICE CABINET,” someone wrote in all caps.

Another added, “This would be an amazing memorial idea. You could keep mementos behind a picture of the one you love.”

“This would make an amazing secret altar for witches in the broom closet,” commented another.

One parent wrote, “This is SUCH a great idea. I’m going to build these and put my kids’ art supplies inside."

Another person even posted a video on their own whimsical take on the idea, making it into what they called a “little fairy door.”

@happyenchantedhome I like to imagine a little fairy lives behind them 🥹🧚‍♂️ IC @Sarahli | hauz.and.co #pictureframecabinets#fairydoors#fairytok#faetok#whimsicaldecor♬ Idea 10 - Gibran Alcocer

This is TikTok at its best—a weird and wonderful pocket of the internet where creativity begets more creativity.

As you can probably expect, Wilcox has even more amazing hacks, which you can find by giving her a follow here.

home hacks
Family

'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it

"It's not dirty, it's just messy."

via themessymama4/TikTok

Bri James and her messy (not dirty) home.

It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away.

The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.

TikTok user and stay-at-home mom Bri James (aka @themessymama4) did the unthinkable and let her home go four days without tidying up and shared the incredible mess with everyone on TikTok.


"I know I'm going to get roasted," she says in the clip, "but ... this is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don't clean up after themselves."

The clip shows cutlery on the floor, empty packets everywhere, dishes piled a mile-high in the sink, and clothes and toys strewn everywhere. The house looks like the parents went away on a permanent vacation and left their kids to fend for themselves.

The video was praised by a lot of parents who are tired of seeing mommy influencers with spotless homes and children in matching linen outfits. Finally, there was a mom on TikTok they could relate to.

"I'd MUCH rather see you clean your realistic house than watch another blonde clean an already clean countertop," Meghan Sanders wrote.

TikTokker Its_not_that_serious put things in perfect perspective. "Dude, at the end of the day all of their fingers and toes are attached and feeling safe and loved you’re doing fine. Someday the house will be clean," they wrote.

"Having children is mentally and physically exhausting and you don’t always have the energy to clean every day," Rose added.

But not everyone appreciated Bri's slice of reality. Some people thought that her messiness was borderline neglectful and that she was setting a terrible example for her children.

"Set a good example for your kids. Make them help," carleebocciaa wrote.

"Without children = fine, your choice. With children (especially small ones) = completely unacceptable," ACZOgirly wrote.

Shortly after posting her first video, Bri got to work on the impossible task of cleaning up the entire house. Noticeably absent from the job were her spouse and four children. She appears to clean the entire place by herself.

She showed her cleaning prowess through a series of fast-motion videos.

@themessymama4

my butt does not look flattering in these Walmart lounge pants 🤦🏼‍♀️😅

Finally, at 9:30 p.m., Bri was done with most of the job, although she still had a bit of vacuuming to do and there were still some dishes in the sink. At the end of the job, she was exhausted. But she got the job done and that’s all that matters. It’s OK to let your house fall into disarray from time to time but eventually, you have to take care of business.

@themessymama4

I'm going to bed now. 🤣🥱😴

We’ll give TikTokker Sannon Martin the final word on this story because she hits the nail on the head. “Your home is exactly like mine,” she wrote. “Some days it’s a wreck and some days it looks amazing. That’s life. You’re doing great!”


This article originally appeared on 03.05.22

parenting
Family

She called the police when she couldn't tell her twins apart. She wasn't wrong.

Here's how they helped.

via Pexels

A close up of twin babies feet

As if being a new parent isn’t hard enough, parents of identical twins have to live with the fear of mixing them up. It’s hard to tell identical twins apart no matter their age, but it can be downright impossible to notice the difference as babies when their features are smaller and less distinguished.

To add to the confusion, parents of newborns are often sleep deprived and stressed because of their new arrivals. So they have to be extra careful not to overfeed one or give the other a double dose of medication.

The stress was so intense for a mother of identical twins that she got law enforcement involved.

Today.com reports that Sofia Rodríguez, 25, of Córdoba, Argentina, recently went viral on Twitter after tweeting in Spanish that she had to take her newborn babies to the police department to fingerprint them so she could tell them apart.

mothers
Science

Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

Did you know this?

Sleepy Lizard/YouTube

An avocado tree farmer explains the science of Hass avocados

Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados.

As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.

Wait, huh?

nature
Pop Culture

Drew Barrymore and Dylan Mulvaney share powerful moment on what they've learned from their critics

“It’s beautiful when your childhood icons are actually decent people."

The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore speaks with Dylan Mulvaney

Drew Barrymore has been part of our public lives for more than 40 years. And while she has millions of fans, you're bound to pick up some critics along the way.

These days, it's easy to dismiss any sort of criticism as out of bounds, be it sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia and so on.

Which is why it's easy to understand why one might assume that's where Barrymore was going in her interview with trans influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Instead, the pair shared a powerful exchange, even kneeling on the floor where Barrymore felt the intimacy of their moment would be "safer." They broke down what they've learned from their critics and how they've learned to move beyond other kinds of criticism that are only designed to cause harm.

celebrity
Pop Culture

60-year-old walks for hours on end to create epic snow art with just his feet

The photographs are truly something to behold.

Simon Beck's Snow Art/Facebook

Simon Beck didn't set out to become a world-renowned snowshoe artist, yet here he is. The former cartographer was trained in engineering at Oxford, but has spent the past ten years making jaw-dropping art in the snow and sand using only his feet.

Beck uses geometrical and geographical tools to plot out his designs, but it's still baffling to see him walk exactly where he needs to to create them. His designs can take 12 hours of walking or more, and he'll take around 40,000 steps for an average-sized piece. It's beautiful, it's creative, it's exercise—and it's fleeting.

art
Health

Pelvic floor doctor explains why going pee ‘just in case’ is a really bad idea

Nobody saw that coming.

via ThePelvicDanceFloor/TikTok

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas teaches you how to pee.

A pelvic floor doctor from Boston, Massachusetts, has caused a stir by explaining that something we all thought was good for our health can cause real problems. In a video that has more than 5.8 million views on TikTok, Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas says we shouldn’t go pee “just in case.”

How could this be? The moment we all learned to control our bladders we were also taught to pee before going on a car trip, sitting down to watch a movie or playing sports.

The doctor posted the video as a response to TikTok user Sidneyraz, who made a video urging people to go to the bathroom whenever they get the chance. Sidneyraz is known for posting videos about things he didn’t learn until his 30s. "If you think to yourself, 'I don't have to go,' go." SidneyRaz says in the video. It sounds like common sense but evidently, he was totally wrong, just like the rest of humanity.

health
