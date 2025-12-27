Couple in Japan invents a nearly perfect cat litter box that solves many common problems
It's attractive, functional, and their cats love it.
No matter how much cat owners love their furry felines, they all have one complaint in common: the cat box. No one loves managing a litter box. Unless you stay right on top of them, they get messy and smelly, the litter and/or dust from litter gets everywhere, and it's just generally a gross thing you have to deal with in order to enjoy the benefits of having a cat.
Companies have tried making litter boxes better, of course. Now we have extra deep boxes for the "flingers," covered litter boxes (which are great if your cat doesn't refuse to use them), and fancy self-cleaning litter boxes (which are also great if your cat doesn't refuse to use them). And regardless of the kind you use, there's still the problem of where to keep the unsightly poop receptacle in your home.
That's where an innovative design from a couple living in Japan comes in. Rachel and Jun have three cats and a knack for designing cool things, and their custom "Japanese Poop House" is a next-level litter box solution.
"Litter boxes inevitably come with problems--cats kicking out litter, smells, where do you even put them in your home, and the list goes on and on," Rachel wrote on YouTube. "I have been working on designing the ultimate litter box that solves every one of these problems for the past two years. I spent six months building it. AND IT WORKED. Behold: the Poop Abode."
Rachel and Jun are fortunate to have a small space in their home that they can dedicate to cats (they call it "the cat room") where they can keep their litter boxes. Rachel said they've tried various litter box configurations and litters and that the wood pellet litter works best for them. However, it does result in a lot of sawdust, which gets all over everything. That was one of the problems they wanted to solve.
In coming up with the perfect custom litter box, Rachel said they had six criteria that needed to be met: 1) It needed to be big enough for their large Maine Coon cat, Haku. 2) It needed tall walls because their cat Nagi "likes to pee horizontally." 3) It needed to be easy and comfortable for the cats to use. 4) It needed to trap litter and dust from escaping. 5) It needed to be easy to clean. And 6) It needed to look good.
Rachel came up with a bunch of designs, and the winner ended up looking too much like a dumpster, so she made the design a little bit more complicated so that it would look more like a house. Mission accomplished. Watch to see how she did it and the final result:
The "Japanese Poop House" really does look like a beautifully designed house, and even with the clear walls, it doesn't really look like a litter box. The lid that opens and closes for ease of scooping is great, and the cats seem to enjoy going through their little custom "hallway" to get to their litter box.
People in the comments are loving it:
"Rachel, you could seriously market this design professionally!!! This is absolutely genius."
"Nothing says 'I love my cats' than Rachel building them a poop house that actually looks like a modern home. It is so extra! Amazing work Rachel x."
"I can't believe I watched 25 minutes of designing a Japanese-Modernistic 'poop house' with better architecture than any apartment I've ever lived in."
"The magnet disassembly of the whole frame is so smart!!! I love seeing people go the extra mile for their pets like this."
"Rachel, you don't just deserve a high five, you deserve a patent! This is amazing!"
Many people wanted to know if the cat box would be available to purchase. "Thank you to everyone who has shown interest!" wrote Jun. "We're in the process of gaining design rights for this litter house and other cat projects my wife made such as her cat food station. We're trying to figure out how to make these available for those who're interested in buying."
Not everyone can or is interested in making this kind of litter box "poop home" themselves, but Rachel did provide the step-by-step example of how to do so right there in the video. Might be worth a shot.
You can follow Rachel and Jun on YouTube.