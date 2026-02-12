Millennial shares the lies that every kid's parents told them in the '90s
"Chocolate milk comes from brown cows."
Children believe everything their parents tell them. So, when parents lie to prevent their kids to stop them from doing something dumb, the untruth can take on a life of its own. The lie can get passed on from generation to generation until it becomes a zombie lie that has a life of its own. In 2024, a man named Justin, known as 90sKid4Lyfe on TikTok and Instagram, put together a list of 10 lies parents told their kids in the ‘90s, and the Gen X kids in the comments thought it was spot on.
“Why was I told EVERY ONE of these?” one commenter, wrote. “I heard all of these plus the classic ‘If you keep making that face, it will get stuck like that,’” another added. After just four days of being posted, the video had been viewed upwards of 250,000 times.
@90skid4lyfe
Parents were always lying #90s #90skids #parenting
Here are Justin’s 10 lies '90s parents told their kids:
1. "You can't drink coffee. It'll stunt your growth."
2. "If you pee in the pool, it's gonna turn blue."
3. "Chocolate milk comes from brown cows."
4. "If you eat those watermelon seeds, you'll grow a watermelon in your stomach."
5. "Don't swallow that gum. If you do, it'll take 7 years to come out."
6. "I told you we can't drive with the interior light on. ... It's illegal."
7. "Sitting that close to the TV is going to ruin your vision."
8. "If you keep cracking your knuckles, you're gonna get arthritis."
8. "You just ate, you gotta wait 30 minutes before you can swim."
10. "If you get a tattoo, you won't find a job."
A woman gets a tattoo.Canva Photos
Eight more lies that parents told their kids in the '90s
Justin's video was also a hit on Reddit, where many commenters had heard the same lies growing up. However, there were a few more they remembered hearing as kids back in the day. Commenters added eight more items to his list of 10 things that parents lied to their kids about in the '90s. Here are some great ones Justin could use to create a follow-up video:
"When the ice cream man is playing music, that means he’s all sold out."
"You'll never make any money messing around with that computer."
Boy playing on the computer.Canva Photos
"Dusty went to live on a farm."
"You'll go to jail if you take the mattress tag off."
"My in-laws told my husband (as a child) not to flip the light switch on and off because he would start a fire in the wall that would burn down the house."
"I was also always told that if I played with the campfire, I would wet the bed that night."
"Green potato chips are poisonous, and eating raw hot dogs gives you cancer."
"My mom told me I couldn’t put on the skin transfer tattoo that came with my chewing gum because the tattoo had drugs in it."
This post originally appeared last year. It has been updated.