Woman saved an 'aggressive, unadoptable' cat from euthanasia. It was clearly a good call.
"Grumpy Barbara" had been found with her owner a week after he died.
Just as you can't judge a book by its cover, you can't judge an animal by their behavior at an animal shelter. Barbara the cat (also known as "Grumpy Barbara") had been through a traumatic experience before she was surrendered to a local shelter. Her long-time owner had died and she was found with his body a week later. She and her human dad had had a strong bond—it had been just the two of them living together her whole life—and clearly losing him affected her behavior. The man's family brought her to the shelter because they couldn't handle her, and the shelter workers didn't have much luck with her, either.
Barbara was aggressive with everyone and deemed "unadoptable." When an animal is brought to an open intake shelter and thought to be a danger to humans and other animals, euthanasia is often seen as the only option. But animal rescue advocate Beth Stern felt like Barbara deserved a chance, so she took her in as a foster.
Aggressive cats can be scary.Photo credit: Canva
"It was a challenge I wasn't necessarily prepared for," Stern told GeoBeats Animals. "She did not want to see me or talk to me."
Barbara hid in Stern's floorboard in her closet for a week, only coming out at night to eat, drink and use the litter box. It took about a month before Stern was able to touch the volatile kitty, and then she went through several phases of Barbara chasing and attacking her.
"We were both scared of each other," Stern said. "I had to wear knee-high boots to protect myself from her." But she didn't give up on Barbara.
Finally, one night at around 3:00 a.m., Stern woke up to find Barbara purring beside her ear and then nuzzling into her chin. Like flipping a switch, Barbara went from fearful and aggressive to cuddly and affectionate with Stern.
"She became almost suffocatingly affectionate," Stern said. "She follows me around. She will sit with me when I'm working. If I'm on my phone, she wants me to get off my phone."
Barbara had a complete turnaround with Stern, leading commenters to the conclusion that she was traumatized and grieving the loss of her owner. She needed time to be able to trust and feel safe to bond with a human again, which Stern gave her.
"The most valuable lesson I learned from a cat like Barbara is that humans impose their own needs on animals," said Stern, "and understandably they want to feel a bond, but it's much more important to give them the space to tell you what they need first and adapt around that."
People shared their own Barbara-like stories of aggressive animals they adopted who took varying lengths of time to come around:
"My grandfather passed away and I was told his cat Lucy escaped his house. She was in the house hiding and was alone for two weeks without food or a litter box. I brought her home and it took a year for her to come out of my room and be social with her cat sibling and my two cats. She was traumatized. She used to only let me pet her while she was eating. We can pet her more now. It just takes time. ❤️❤️"
"Sounds like our Pearly Pearl. Her momma had to enter care when she was 13. She was about to be euthanized because no one could get near her after months of trying when I got a call asking if we would consider her. She would launch herself across the room and attack you. I had to be fully covered at any interaction. 6 months later she decided we’re were not going to eat her and from then on, she became more loving daily. She’s become the sweetest little cuddle bug and demands to be cuddled and follows us around like a puppy. She just needed time to trust."
Some aggressive cats just need time to feel comfortable and safe.Photo credit: Canva
"We took on a kitten that had been returned to the breeder by three different groups because she didn’t like to be touched. At all, she was not socialized (story behind this of course) The breeder told everybody this,but they didn’t listen. We lost one of our cats and the breeder decided to try one last time with us. The agreement was it didn’t matter if she never let us touch her. Same story, and same ending. Now she’s the most affectionate of cats. It took about four months before she let me touch her and now she will not let me go anywhere without her."
However, one commenter pointed out that not all aggressive animals become affectionate like Barbara or the other cats people described, but that doesn't mean they don't also deserve a loving home.
"Thirteen years ago, I adopted an aggressive cat who was scheduled to be euthanized. Not all cats will come around like Barbara. My cat is still aggressive. I cannot hold her or pet her, but I love her and she has a happy, safe home that she loves, despite her behaviour. She is permitted to be herself. Please don't adopt an aggressive pet unless you are committed to whatever may be. Some just don't ever heal from their past but they still need safety, understanding and compassion."
Not all aggressive cats will become affectionate, but they still need a home. Photo credit: Canva
The reality is there are too many animals for shelters to care for and without people to step up and foster or adopt them, a percentage of them are going to be put down. Stern is an example of someone willing to give a problematic animal a chance for a caring home, which the world desperately needs more of.