Video of students walking into high school in 2006 is bringing Millennials back to a more carefree time
"I miss the simplicity. Not so much school or the people."
Life for Millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) looked very different during their teenage years than it does for today's Gen Alpha and Gen Z teens.
Millennial high schoolers were still hanging out and shopping at malls, choosing the best ringback tones for friends and family, styling low-rise jeans, and eating at retro Pizza Huts.
A nostalgic video shared on Reddit from high school in 2006 captured the simplicity, style, and vibes of the time, prompting many Millennials to reminisce about their teenage years. From the lack of social media to fashion trends, here's what Millennials had to say:
Video shows what high school was like in 2006.Images via Reddit/Sad_Cow_577
Many Millennials confirmed it really was a simpler time
"Yeah notice not one kid is looking down at a cell phone. We had them back then but not to this level."
- satanssweatycheeks
"I miss the simplicity. Not so much school or the people." - juicytootnotfruit
"Plus we lived in much simpler times. Social media wasn't really a thing. Phones were still phones. New technology like iPods were cool, not creepy and intrusive like tech today. We weren't tied to subscriptions for everything. We still had plenty of third spaces to just go hang out without spending a ton of money. We were still riding that new millennium high, where everything felt hopeful. Then we hit the recession in 2008 and it feels like everything's been snowballing downhill since." - RawBean7
"I remember when you had to be in college to get a Facebook account because you needed a college email address." - lauvan26
"I miss having no bills and my job at Banana Republic lol." - Blissfully
"Graduated in 2003. Almost no one had a cellphone. Social media didn't exist yet. The internet was confined to desktop computers. Gas was so cheap, we used to get a few buddies in the car and just drive around for fun all evening on a Saturday night. Just looking for... whatever. It was amazing." - Polkawillneverdie17
Others commented on the fashion
"You know those videos of the high school kids from the seventies and they look super old because of dated hair styles? Dated styles we attribute to old people. Do you think our kids will look at these and think, 'you look so old!'" - User Unknown
"Yes. I teach high school, almost none of my students wear jeans. That alone dates this video. Interesting!" - No9No9No9No9
"I graduated high school in 2006. I watched Mean Girls with a friend and her now high school aged son recently. His comment: 'Wait, that's what you guys ACTUALLY wore back then? You ACTUALLY dressed like that??!' Flared jeans, flip flops, polo shirt. Check!" - AppliedGlamour
"Best we can do is 5 layered polo shirts from American Eagle." - showmenemelda
"As someone who was in high school in 2006...there isn't nearly enough midriff's showing." - haysus25
Some Millennials would go back, while others are content to stay in the future
"I feel like I'm one of those rare kids who had a great time in high school. If I could go back and do it again but do it better, I would. I wouldn't want to be a high schooler in 2025 though." - jarberry
"No. Life was not good for me in those days. I had it hard at school and at home." - HelgaGeePataki
"I graduated 05 but man I'd kill to go back to that age for a weekend. Love my life now but I'd love that carefree feeling again. And my abs. I miss my abs." - User Unknown
"Nope. Got bullied in high school. Glad that is behind me. Couldn't pay me enough to relive those days." - brahbocop
"I doooooo! 😭 I'd enjoy reliving a week in high school, especially if I could go back with my self-confidence as an adult instead of an awkward teen. I graduated in 2006. It feels like just yesterday." - ExactPanda