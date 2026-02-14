Woman shares why she started filming herself sprinting in skirts. It's honestly brilliant.
The effect is both magical and motivating.
Activewear is a $400 billion industry, with no shortage of brands selling moisture-wicking tops, running shorts, yoga pants, and all manner of athletic clothing designed for exercise. In fact, we've become so accustomed to "workout gear" that the idea of exercising without it feels almost wrong.
Enter Deb Voisin, who not only challenges the notion that people need to run in any particular clothing, but runs herself barefoot and in skirts or dresses, like a preschooler—one with a keen understanding of biomechanics, that is.
Voisin says she could "barely walk" due to an injury caused by overstretching, and she hadn't been able to find a healing method that worked. Not wanting surgery, she studied biomechanics and natural movement and made an interesting discovery about sprinting.
"Once I realized that a sprint is an amplified walking pattern, I knew that if I could learn how to sprint beautifully, I could walk pain-free," she shares.
To hone her form, she filmed herself sprinting on a curved treadmill. But there was a problem: she hated looking at herself.
"So I wore skirts and played dress up like a little girl," she says. "It worked!"
Voisin tells Upworthy it worked on multiple levels.
"I started wearing skirts because they helped me stop hating looking at myself—and I realized they also make healthy movement visible," she says. "Aligned movement is wavy and alive, not rigid. Running is timeless and human, and the fabric lets you actually see that flow."
She says she always hated running, but sprinting in skirts shifted her perspective.
"Once I realized that sprinting is the ultimate expression of a naturally aligned body, I aimed high and shot past pain into ease and power I don't think I ever felt growing up," she explains. "Now I help others find their way back to that feeling."
Voisin also says the comments on her video, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, made her weep.
"I had no idea how healing it would feel to be so openly accepted for something that even people close to me didn't understand," she says. "I just knew there was beauty and healing in it."
Here are some of the viewer comments that made Voisin cry:
"Something about a running, whimsical lady in a skirt and no shoes is so magical."
"Every time a human loves herself, is a win for all the universe."
"Who noticed, the more she practices, the more she looks younger just like a little girl happy running and discovering the world that she sees as a beautiful and happy place? Beautiful lady, am glad seeing you running, run run run.."
"You literally look like you aged in reverse in the process! Amazing how healing joy can be for our bodies."
"Every single shot of you running in a skirt looks like it comes from a movie I'd love to watch."
"People forget, we often don't like doing things that are good for us, because we copy how everyone else is doing it. Make it fun for you, do it the way you want to do it. Find those joys in your life. It's your first time living."
"I also just love the kick in the face to traditional 'workout' clothes. It's just more consumerism, you don't need special clothes to workout. Just use what you have!"
"I loved the reel, the fabric movement, the timelapse, the self love, the deep desire to heal, fit body at later ages… all of it made me smile at how we all creatively approach our problems."
"I've been an avid runner in my life, but haven't run much for a few years now. This brought tears to my eyes, your beauty and grace and commitment. I am inspired to run again, for the sheer joy of it!"
It's amazing what can happen when you infuse joy into physical activity. Maybe joy for you isn't running in a skirt and watching it flow in slo-mo, but something else entirely. Whatever joy looks like, leaning into it may help you reclaim the motivation you lost somewhere along the way and empower you to keep your body moving and healthy.
You can find more from Deb Voisin on her website.