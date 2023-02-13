+
Pop Culture

Rihanna's sign language interpreter goes viral for her performance during Super Bowl halftime

She's the MVP of ASL.

justina miiles, rihanna, rihanna halftime show
@RJiggie/Twitter

Justina Miles werk werk werked it.

Rihanna might have delivered an iconic Super Bowl halftime performance, but some are hailing Justina Miles, her American Sign Language interpreter, as the unexpected star of the show.

Miles is being applauded for the way she perfectly matched the pop diva’s energy as she mouthed the lyrics to hits like "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Umbrella" while leaning into ASL’s inherently expressive movements. The whole thing felt like its own choreographed routine, and fans were here for it.

One video posted to TikTok showing Miles doing her thing with "B---h Better Have My Money" has already gone mega-viral at more than 11 million views.

@sainthoax#superbowl#rihanna♬ original sound - Saint Hoax

“This gonna be the next TikTok dance trend,” someone commented.

Meanwhile on Twitter, someone declared Miles as the “true” half-time star. And that was only one of many, many, many people who had nice things to say.

Miles is hard of hearing herself and has a deaf mother as well as multiple family members with mixed hearing abilities. She previously came to online fame back in 2020 for her version of Lil’ Kim’s 1997 “Crush on You” music video, where instead of just mouthing the words, she signed them in her distinctive flair.

The video, which was part of a viral TikTok challenge, received a flood of support online and even ended up reaching Lil’ Kim herself. Miles clearly has a knack for bringing hip-hop music to life with infectious enthusiasm. No wonder she was matched with Queen RiRi.

Prior to her halftime performance, Miles performed an equally enthusiastic ASL rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, during the Super Bowl’s pre-show.

Though she’s clearly having fun, Miles considers the moment as a win for more than just herself. During a press conference leading up to the event, she shared that for her, being the first deaf performer to interpret this song “was a chance to bring empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who have never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” she said in an interview with CNBC. Her aim is to not only entertain, but encourage others to “not to let any obstacles prevent you from achieving your dreams, and to always believe in yourself to go beyond.”

It’s great that we are not only making culturally mainstream events like the Super Bowl more accessible to different communities, but in turn, more people are able to connect with less mainstream ways of life. When we allow more space for different forms of expression, it’s easier to see that, language aside, we're all moved by performances that make us feel. Thanks to Miles, many people got to enjoy music in a whole new way.

internet
Community

Georgia school board refuses the resignation of outed superintendent. Community in full support.

"Cheers erupted among hundreds of students and other community members and colleagues who gathered in support."

Canva

Georgia school board refuses the resignation of outed superintendent

It should go without saying that having your private business shared with people you didn't consent to hearing about it can be upsetting. But imagine having it shared publicly, with the entire town after you took on a prominent role. It would be devastating. Except what happened to Dawn Clements, interim superintendent of Ben Hill County Georgia, was even more upsetting. Someone publicly outed her as gay.

Coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community is something that someone does on their own time in the way they feel most comfortable. It can take years for someone to build up the courage to do it, and some people never feel comfortable enough to share that part of themselves with the world. But no matter when or if someone comes out, their existence within and outside of the queer community is still valid.

And while many people respect that the decision to come out is deeply personal, not everyone does and Clements was on the receiving end of hateful behavior. According to LGBTQ Nation, Danny Pate wrote the letter outing Clements as gay and sent it to local pastors before the letter began circulating the community. This led to Clements handing in her resignation.

georgia
Internet

Kelce brothers show what it means to be a good sport after facing off in Super Bowl

"It’s better in some ways because you’re watching a loved one accomplish their dreams.”

New Heights TikTok screenshots

The Kelce brothers competed in the Super Bowl on opposing teams.

In case you missed it, there was a big game at Rihanna's concert on February 12. It was a historic game all around, but one history-making element was that it was the first Super Bowl where brothers played against each other.

Jason and Travis Kelce are NFL players for two different teams; Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Eagles, but in the 2023 sibling Super Bowl match-up, Travis took home the ring.

There was bound to be some rivalry between the two leading up to and during the game, but who are we kidding? They're siblings, so the Super Bowl likely wasn't their first run-in with rivalry. In fact, Travis, the younger Kelce, revealed on their podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" that he was pretty jealous of his older brother's accomplishments growing up.

"You had just been AP, music man, getting hit up by Ivy League schools. 'I'm going to go walk on and be a freaking superhero.' Oh, you are. And then you get a scholarship and you made mom and dad's life that much easier. Then you get drafted. Then you win a Super Bowl. It was just like, Travis (makes noise with his mouth)," the younger Kelce said in a clip shared to TikTok.

kelce brothers
Pop Culture

Melanie Lynskey has perfect response after being told her body didn't fit her 'The Last Of Us' role

"I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for."

Last of Us Wiki/ Twitter

"I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for."

In HBO’s “The Last of Us,” actress Melanie Lynskey plays Kathleen—a tough, formidable villain and ruthless leader of a rebel alliance, not to mention apocalypse survivor.

Do these attributes require any particular sort of body type? Common sense screams no. And yet, outdated views dictate that the answer must be yes.

Case in point: former "America's Top Model'' winner Adrianne Curry recently criticized the legitimacy of Lynskey for the role solely because of her naturally soft body frame, implying that only someone toned and athletic could pull it off.

Referencing a photo of Lynskey in a dress for InStyle Magazine, Curry tweeted, "her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey, who is no stranger to standing up to body critics, had some choice words to say in response.

celebrity
Health

Here are the 17 types of people who deserve a lot more sympathy than they ever get

People in “unskilled” positions deserve a lot more credit.

via Tom Edgington/Flickr and Pexels

Shy and depressed people deserve our sympathy.

The world would be a lot better if we all could put our prejudices aside and see people for who they are as individuals. If we learned how to lean in with our hearts a bit more instead of our judgmental minds, we’d probably treat each other with much more sympathy.

Sadly, we still have a long way to go as a society until we reach that point.

One of the most significant ways that we misjudge others is by attributing their status, appearance and social skills to their moral compass. People who are economically disadvantaged, overweight, or socially awkward are often cast in a negative light because many think that everyone who falls short of a societal “ideal” have done so out of laziness.

However, that type of thinking is lazy in and of itself.

empathy for all
Science

A group Shell's own investors is suing board of directors over its climate change strategy

Failure to take care of the planet is a real business risk.

via Eddie/Flickr

A truck carrying Shell gasoline.

In a historic legal maneuver, ClientEarth is personally suing 11 of Shell’s board of directors for failing to bring its business policies in line with the Paris Agreement. The suit is the first time that a corporate board of directors has been sued due to a lack of climate action.

The Paris Agreement is a landmark 2015 international treaty to reduce global warming below 2° and, preferably, 1.5° Celcius.

ClientEarth is a Shell shareholder, giving it the right to bring a suit against the company for failure to manage the risk posed by climate change under the UK Companies Act.

“Shell’s Board is legally required to manage risks to the company that could harm its future success, and the climate crisis presents the biggest risk of them all,” ClientEarth said in a statement.

climate change
Education

Sojourner Truth's real 'Ain't I a Woman?' speech was nothing like the famous one we all read

A prime example of how historical distortions can paint a totally inaccurate picture.

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The famous Sojourner Truth speech most of us learned is a fabrication.

For generations, students have read the extemporaneous speech Sojourner Truth gave at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in 1851, known widely as "Ain't I a Woman?" As a formerly enslaved Black woman speaking out against slavery and for women's rights, Truth made some powerful points in her speech—except the speech most of us read is almost nothing like the one she delivered.

The way "Ain't I a Woman?" is written makes it sound as if Truth walked straight off a Southern plantation. But Truth was a Northerner her entire life. The Southern dialect that permeates the popular version of her speech is a total fabrication.

It wasn't Truth who altered her speech, though. A white abolitionist woman named Frances Dana Gage published the speech 12 years after it was given, and her version is the one that became popularized, in all its glorious inaccuracy.

black history
