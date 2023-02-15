+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Internet

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the Black national anthem on the 123rd anniversary of the song's debut

History was made in more ways than one at the Super Bowl.

Sheryl Lee Ralph; Super Bowl; NFL; history; Black National Anthem
YouTube screenshot

Sheryl Lee Ralph sang the Black national anthem on its 123rd anniversary.

By now most people have heard that the Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," was performed at the Super Bowl by actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Of course, there has been some discourse online about the song being sung before the national anthem or even being sung at all. But let's focus on the history of the moment, because oh, history was made.

History was made all over the Super Bowl. It was the first time two Black quarterbacks faced off on the NFL's biggest stage. It was the first time two brothers played against each other in the championship. (Hello, Kelce bros and their poor mom torn between two children.) It was also the first time that the Black national anthem was sung at the Super Bowl, but not just that. February 12, the day of the game, was the 123rd anniversary of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" being premiered in public.

Interestingly enough, that song, which has been coined the Black national anthem and holds extreme significance to the Black community, is nearly as old as the actual national anthem that everyone learns.

While the national anthem was written in 1814 by Francis Scott Key, it wasn't until 1931 that it was adopted as the U.S. national anthem by Congress. But the Black national anthem, written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson and his brother John Rosamond Johnson in 1900, was sung publicly by 500 school children the same year to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's birthday. It was first written as a poem by James, then his brother John composed music to it. Since its first public singing, it's been sung in Black households, churches and sororities.

The song was sung and continues to be sung as a sign of hope, togetherness and strength to face and overcome adversity. While the U.S. National Anthem leaves out the lesser-known verses that would give people pause, there's nothing wrong with preferring it. But the Black national anthem is a beautiful reminder that together we can get through anything, and there's nothing wrong with celebrating the history of it being sung at the Super Bowl.

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph sing it below:

From Your Site Articles
black national anthem
Pop Culture

Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for a ridiculously delightful duet about beanies

They managed to find 12 words that rhymed with "beanie."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

They wear teenies weenies beanies while sipping dry martinis.

Sometimes you listen to a song and have no idea whether you just experienced complete stupidity or utter genius. “Teenie Weenie Beanie” is one of those songs.

The song is about, you guessed it, tiny beanie hats, which might not seem like a bop at first. But when sung by two expert goofballs, Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon, it becomes far too silly not to love.

Plus, they managed to find 12 words that rhymed with "beanie." Even Dr. Seuss would be impressed.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity
Health

'Just enough': How the Swedish concept of ‘lagom’ can help you find contentment

Lagom is the right amount of everything.

via Unsplash

A woman salutes the sun in Adolfsström, Sweden.

American culture is out of balance. We work too hard, consume too much and live under constant stress. Our culture tells us to get rich or die trying and that resting is laziness. We take very few vacations, spend too much time staring at screens, and our diets are overly reliant on processed foods.

It’s no wonder over 37 million Americans are on antidepressants.

The antidote to this unsustainable lifestyle could come from a Swedish philosophy known as “lagom” (lah-gomm), which translates to “just the right amount.” Living lagom means developing a mindset focused on balance, sustainability and living in the moment. It’s learning to appreciate what we have instead of striving for what we don’t.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness
Joy

Emmy-winning director's obituary for his wife of 25 years has become a viral love story

"For those who never knew her, I'm sorry for your loss."

Canva, @BobWeide/Twitter

Bob Weide's obituary for his wife Linda is a beautiful tribute to a beautiful love story.

Everyone appreciates a story of true love that stands the test of time, even when it ends in loss. Emmy-winning screenwriter, director and producer Robert Weide has captured people's hearts with a love story for the ages—one that just happens to be his own.

Weide is best known for directing and producing the first five seasons of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but he is currently in the spotlight for a more personal reason. His beloved wife, Linda, passed away in December 2022, and the obituary he wrote for her has gone viral for its pure love and charm.

Weide published the obituary in the Los Angeles Times, but also shared it on Twitter after other people started sharing it.

From the first line, we start to get a picture of the woman Weide was married to for 25 years.

"Linda Weide, my remarkable wife, believed everybody's age was nobody's business. Let's just say she was ageless and timeless. She had a kind of elegance from another era," he wrote.

Weide shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare, fatal neurological disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in 2018. She died at home on Christmas Day, peacefully, in Weide's arms.

"If you must die, try to do it in the arms of someone who loves you," he wrote. "It helps."

He described how they met on September 30, 1994. "I walked into Café Aroma in Studio City, and there she was," he wrote. "She had it all—beauty, style, grace, intelligence, wit, a great laugh, a blinding smile and (can I say this in 2023?) legs that demanded to be shown off, and were."

He said he wrote in his journal that night, "I think I may be in big trouble." Thus began their 28-year-long relationship that included a 25-year marriage.

"She was remarkably low maintenance," he continued. "We both appreciated the occasional meal in a fine restaurant and traveling abroad, but some years I'd ask what she wanted for her birthday and she would answer, 'a grilled cheese sandwich.' Typical. She was generous to a fault, always putting others' needs before her own."

Weide shared that his wife had a particular "soft spot" for animals in need. "Our own animals were all rescues, and friends would tell her, 'If I can come back in another life, I want to be one of your animals.'" he wrote.

Linda was an actress and Weide shared some of her most memorable roles, but it's clear her role as the leading lady in his life meant the most to him.

"What a team we made," Weide wrote. "She was Gracie to my George. After we purchased side-by-side cemetery plots years ago, I asked her what she wanted her marker to say. She answered, 'I'm with Stupid.' (That request will not be honored.) Oh dear—what am I ever supposed to do without her?"

It can't be easy to wrap up a tribute to the love of your life after they pass, but Weide did it beautifully.

"They say, 'Nothing lasts forever,' but they didn't know about my love for her," he wrote. "28 years wasn't nearly long enough. Still, I may just be the luckiest SOB who ever lived. Rest well, Bunnie. I hope we'll be together again."

And finally, the perfect last line:

"For those who never knew her, I'm sorry for your loss."

Weide has been "surprised and a bit overwhelmed" by how people have responded to the obituary, but he's thrilled that so many people are getting a glimpse of

"I love that total strangers are confessing to tears and saying they can tell what a beautiful person Linda was. The fact that so many are getting a small taste of what I blessed with for 28 years is so moving," he wrote on Twitter. "Many of the comments have made me cry, some make me laugh...Others make me shout, 'Yes, yes!'"

"Anyway, my deepest appreciation to everyone who's taken the time to read or ❤️ or comment on the tribute," he continued. "You have made this new widower feel a little less lonely. And I know Linda sends her love, too.”

Thank you, Bob Weide, for sharing your love story with the world. It seems you were right—we all would have loved Linda.

Read Weide's obituary in full here. And if this story compels you to do something to honor Linda's life, Weide suggests making a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, her favorite animal shelter.


From Your Site Articles
love
Love Stories

Do you use baby talk in your relationship? It might be a tell-tale sign of maturity.

Nothing says emotional stability quite like "I wuv you."

Canva

Around two-thirds of all couples say they use baby talk.

Whether it’s using cutesy pet names, a high-pitched voice or a full-on adoption of words like “wuv” and “wittle,” baby talk is a common occurrence in adult relationships. So common, in fact, that nearly two-thirds of all couples do it in some capacity, according to a study at the Kinsey Institute. (There are no specifics as to whether or not this applies to only heterosexual couples.)

While this way of communicating might appear regressive or even patronizing upon first glance, it is ironically a tell-tale sign of maturity in a relationship, and further goes to show how closely linked adult attachments are to moments in childhood.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Pop Culture

Teens were challenged to dial a number on a rotary phone in under 4 minutes. Could they do it?

“What’s with all the holes?”

via Billy Brown/Flickr

A beautiful vintage rotary phone.

The rotary phone was ubiquitous until the late ‘80s when they were replaced by push-button telephones. Then, at the turn of the millennium, those were rendered obsolete by smartphones. So anyone born in the late 1990s may have never encountered a rotary phone, even though they were in everyone’s houses for decades.

It’s been years since most people dialed a rotary phone, but that familiar mechanical swish sound that happens when dialing a number is still etched in everyone’s memory.

Keep ReadingShow less
nostalgia
Family

Kristen Bell's 'honest parenting approach' could help other parents.

Parents sometimes withhold honest information to protect their kids, but that may not be the best approach.

commons.wikimedia.org

Kristen Bell's honest parenting approach could help other parents.

Let's be honest here for a minute.

There are tough conversations that are just plain ol' uncomfortable for parents to have with their children. Some parents would rather deflect difficult questions or give a very made-up, childlike answer. For example, a parent might tell a child babies come from storks or they give them out at the hospital, just to avoid the topic of sex.

The thought is usually that the child is too young to know actual information about the difficult topic, so in a fit of panic, the parent makes something up. But as a licensed therapist with a degree in child development, I can tell you kids typically only ask questions they're ready to hear the answer to. In fact, they're really good at letting you know when you over-explain because they'll either change the subject or become obviously disinterested.

Actress Kristen Bell made headlines recently for her approach to discussing difficult topics with her children. She's honest with her kids, even about their father's addiction and recovery. Bell appeared in the magazine Real Simple and explained that there's nothing off the table to discuss with her two daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9 1/2.

Keep ReadingShow less
kristen bell
Trending Stories