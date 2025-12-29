104-year-old WWII veteran's haunting saxophone 'Star Spangled Banner' rendition stuns stadium crowd
Dominick Critelli brought the crowd of 17,000 to their feet in patriotic unity.
Few moments can unite a group of disparate strangers like a beautiful pre-game rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." But this one happened to be extra special: Before a New York Islanders hockey match on Saturday, December 12, 104-year-old World War II Army veteran Dominick Critelli performed a haunting solo-saxophone arrangement of the American national anthem.
The NHL team’s viral YouTube video opens with Critelli, who’s wearing a "World War II Veteran" hat, being helped to his seat. After the announcer hypes his arrival and the crowd breaks out into thunderous applause, the centenarian gently smiles, waves to the crowd, sits down, and adjusts his mouthpiece. The performance itself is lovely, highlighted by his smooth, gentle vibrato and an impressively sustained final note. The reaction is equally powerful, as the crowd in the 17,000-capacity venue breaks out into loud chants of "USA! USA!"
"Not flashy. No crazy notes or showmanship. Just 100% patriotism."
People really responded to the video online. Here are some of the top YouTube comments:
"He needs to play that at the Super Bowl!"
"104 and holding notes. God bless him and those who were with him."
"This man is a National treasure. All of our Veterans are. To live through one of the world's biggest wars and still live to 104."
"The greatest generation indeed, God bless you sir"
"Made me cry just seeing him.waving and saluting to the fans and flag and for the thunderous ovation the fans gave him. He is an American treasure."
"I’m half his age and don’t have near that lung capacity.Good for him!!!"
"The life [he’s] lived. Salute."
"I was at the game. It was an unbelievable experience. Not only to have this amazing person lead the way with the national anthem, but the crowd singing along in such a subtle tone. It was a very emotional experience"
"I think because things are so bad right now that this brought me to tears right away. And another thing, never forget that it ain’t over till it’s over. You’re young as you think you are."
"Not flashy. No crazy notes or showmanship. Just 100% patriotism. Exactly how it should be played. Thank you for your service."
Just the latest public honor for Dominick Critelli
Critelli spoke to The New York Post ahead of the performance, sharing his experience of receiving the French Legion of Honor in 2024 for helping liberate France during World War II. “[French President Emmanuel Macron] pins a medal on me, kisses me on both cheeks," and I ask, ‘If I’m a knight, where’s my sword and horse?’" he said. The veteran also credited his longevity to what the publication calls a "nightly half-glass of wine."
Of course, even if "The Star-Spangled Banner" has a simple, well-known melody, that doesn’t make it easy to perform—especially with thousands of people gazing out from the audience. When a classic rendition comes along, like Pentatonix’s five-part harmonies at a 2024 NFL game, we tend to remember it fondly.
