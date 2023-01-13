+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Toddler pretends to be a nail tech and her presentation is pure polished perfection

“I’m trying my best hooooonnnney.”

kid tok
@addytok/TikTok

She's trying her best, honey.

There are few things in this world more precious and entertaining than little kids trying their hand at adult activities. They might have not had a ton of time on this planet, but toddlers can be so observant of their surroundings. And even if they don’t totally understand what they’re observing, they do their best to act out what they see and hear, often to hilarious effect.

That’s why 3-year-old Addy is bringing smiles to millions as she pretends to be a manicurist for her parents. When it comes to cuteness, she totally nailed it.

Every morsel of this 16-second clip is absolutely delightful—from using all 10 of her teeny tiny fingers to carefully unscrew a bottle of nail polish to instantly globbing an enormous amount of hot pink polish on mom’s pinky.

However, the pièce de résistance is without a doubt hearing Addy say “I’m trying my best hooooonnnney” in a voice that others (accurately) have noticed sounds just like late comedian Leslie Jordan. It’s just too good.

@addytok2022 She tried her best honey 😂 #fyp#fypage#trending♬ original sound - AddyTok

Cutest nail tech ever, right?

Mom isn’t Addy’s only customer. Dad is also a client. Even though he doesn’t adhere to her demand to “be very still hoooooonnneeeyyy.”

@addytok2022 BE STILL, HONEY! Dads are not the best clients here at little Leslie’s nail salon 🤣 #fyp#fypシ#fypage#foryou#viral#trending#lesliejordan♬ original sound - AddyTok

“If you don’t be really still for her you’re gonna have a bunch of her fans come after you!!” one Addy stan quipped.

In another video, Addy’s mom Kayla explained that she was diagnosed with optic nerve hypoplasia and septo-optic dysplasia, both of which affect her eyesight. Hence her adorable, but very thick glasses. Kayla made it clear that some hurtful words had been said online, but that they had also been overwhelmed by all the love and support their little girl has received.

You keep being you, Addy. We’re all just trying our best, honey. And your best is making people’s day.

From Your Site Articles
joy
Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh gave a perfect response to being rushed through her Golden Globes speech

Her reaction to the music cue was immediate, authoritative and hilarious.

Georges Biard/Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Yeoh has been acting in films for 40 years.

Michelle Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for her leading role as Evelyn Wang in the acclaimed film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." It was a moment the actress had been waiting 40 years to have, and she wasn't about to let anyone rush her through it.

Yeoh, 60, has been acting in action films in Hong Kong since the 1980s and in the U.S. since the late '90s, kicking martial arts butt alongside the likes of Jet Li, Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan's 007. With major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "Crazy Rich Asians," among other films, she's become a well-recognized face to any regular filmgoer. But until "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she had never played the lead role in a Hollywood film.

Winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy was Yeoh's moment to revel in her success after decades of uphill battles as an Asian actress in an industry filled with underrepresentation and misrepresentation. So when the music cue indicated she needed to wrap up her acceptance speech at the two-minute mark, she simply wasn't having it.

Keep ReadingShow less
michelle yeoh
Science

This online course will teach you everything you need to know about sustainable living

Right now, you can get a crazy deal on the Sustainable Living Online Course through Groupon.

Image via Unsplash

Over the last few years, sustainability has become one of the biggest buzzwords in the fight against environmental problems like climate change, loss of biodiversity, ecosystem degradation, and pollution. But what does sustainability actually mean? And how do you make it part of your everyday life?

Broadly speaking, sustainability is the idea that we must meet our own needs without compromising the ability of others to meet their needs, whether the “others” in question are future generations or people living in other parts of the world. But understanding the basic concept is one thing. Practicing it is quite another.

Keep ReadingShow less
affiliate
Education

A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.

The school assignment was intended to spark debate and discussion — but isn't that part of the problem?

Trameka Brown-Berry/Facebook

A school assignment asked for 3 "good" reasons for slavery.

This article originally appeared on 01.12.18


It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework.

Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.

And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

What is 'vocal fry,' and why doesn't anyone care when men talk like that?

Britney Spears employed it in the first line of her debut single, "Baby One More Time" all the way back in 1998.

Photo by Raamin ka on Unsplash

Using a raspy lower register gets noticed or does it?

This article originally appeared on 07.28.15


"Vocal Fry" is a term for the glottal, creaking sound of lower-register speech oscillation.

You know, like that raspy Zooey-Deschanel-type thing where your voice has that little "GuUuUuUuUuUuUuUh" crackle, instead of the smooth, consistent "Guuuuuuuuuuuuuuh."

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.

Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

Image from Pixabay.

Big smiles in class at kindergarten.

This article originally appeared on 08.12.15


Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

2 monkeys were paid unequally; see what happens next

Sometimes you get the grapes; other times it's just cucumber.

Image pulled from YouTube video.

A study on fairness packs a punch.

True
Workonomics

This article originally appeared on 4.4.13


This is short, but it definitely packs a punch.

Be sure to pay close attention from 1:34 to 2:06; it's like equal parts "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "Econ 101."

Keep ReadingShow less