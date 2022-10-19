+
Internet

Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere

'I’ll be your mommy.'

Canva

Toddler's sweet reaction to finding out her mom was adopted.

Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.

In the short video you can see the mom pause when her daughter inquires, "Why is Mimi your mom?" It was as if Emily was quickly deciding if she would give a generic answer or tell her daughter the truth. She landed on telling the truth. She looks down at her daughter and says, "I was adopted actually." You can hear the girl process what her mother was saying and with a tiny voice she asks why, before Emily tells her, matter of factly, "Because my mom didn't want me." The response from her daughter is so sweet that Emily captioned the video with "My heart will never be the same. She's healed so much of my inner child for me🥹"

In 2019, more than 64,000 children were adopted in America. Emily sharing that she was adopted with her daughter and then with millions of TikTok users is a way to start a conversation about what adoption means and how different it can look for different people. The interaction is so sweet, it's unclear how anyone would be able to keep a dry eye. Watch it below.

@emilyfauver

My heart will never be the same. She’s healed so much of my inner child for me🥹

Education

Math professor shows how adding and subtracting left to right is actually easier and faster

Mind. Blown.

Howie Hua/TikTok

Howie Hua shares helpful math tips and tricks on social media.

Math is weird.

On the one hand, it's consistent—the solutions to basic math problems are the same in every country in the world. On the other hand, there are multiple strategies to get to those solutions, and it seems like people are still coming up with new ones (much to the chagrin of parents whose kids need help with homework using methods they've never learned).

Math professor Howie Hua shares math strategies that make math easier on social media, and his videos are fascinating. Hua, who teaches math to future elementary school teachers at Fresno State, demonstrates all kinds of mental math tricks that feel like magic when you try them.

Joy

Mic'd-up hockey goalie's hilarious self-talk during games has people in stitches

Nick the Goalie's monologuing is just delightful.

@nickthegoalie_1/TikTok

You don't have to watch hockey to enjoy Nick the Goalie's running commentary.

Goalkeepers and goaltenders in all kinds of sports play a unique role on a team. While other players have to communicate and strategize with one another as they play, a goalie just has one job—keep the ball/puck/etc. out of the goal. A hugely important job, but pretty straightforward.

When their team is on the other side of a field or rink, goalies watch and wait. Since their teammates know and trust that they're watching the action, they don't really have to interact with anyone most of the time. And while they can't totally zone out, they have all kinds of time to themselves while the action is happening far away.

Have you ever seen what happens when a person—especially someone who likes to talk—has a whole lot of time to themselves and no one to talk to?

Meet Nick Weston, who is giving everyone a glimpse into a world most of us only watch from afar and never get to hear. Weston is an amateur hockey player from Vancouver, Canada, who has become a TikTok sensation with his mic'd-up goalie videos under his nickname, Nick the Goalie.

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson's country music tribute has to be heard to be believed

OK, so where can we buy their Christmas album?

The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

The duo sang Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'"

Everybody knows Kelly Clarkson has pipes and any fan of Disney’s “Moana” knows that Dwayne Johnson can carry a tune. But I don’t think in a million years anyone would have guessed the two singing together could result in a truly spectacular duet. All in full twang, no less!

Clarkson and Johnson (can’t you see their names co-headlining a tour?) paid tribute to honky-tonk superstar Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4 at age 90, by singing arguably everyone’s favorite country song from the '60s about rejecting drunken sex—“Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.”
