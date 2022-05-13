Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

If you need a mood boost, we're here for you.

10 things that made us smile this week
Buitengebieden/Twitter,@danielmorrismusic/Upworthy/Instagram

From adorable doggos to heartwarming humans, here are 10 tidbits of joy to boost your spirits.

I'm not quite sure how it happened, but his week's list is somewhat dog-heavy.

It's a bit odd, because I'm really more of a cat person. I've had more than a dozen cats in my lifetime and not a single dog. I do love other people's dogs, though, and there's no shortage of awesome stories about dogs that occasionally make me question my loyalty to cats.

Animals in general are joy-bringers, though. Along with the dogs, we've got bears and an otter this week that I think will bring a smile to even the most hardened of hearts.

And there are awesome humans, too. Sometimes it's easy to become dismayed with our fellow humans, especially when most of what we see are headlines about bad behavior. It's good to be reminded that there are so many people doing so many great things in the world.

If you need a boost of faith in humanity or just a little mood boost with some endorphin-pushing animal videos, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things that made us smile this week:

The dramatics of this husky are entirely extra and it's hilarious. (Sound up.)

"You went and got groceries WITHOUT me? Waaaaaaah!" And how he just escalated with the foot tap. Such a drama king.

Then there are these guys with the cutest doggo photo shoot ever. 

How do you train dogs to do this? Or do they just do it on their own?

Chef José Andrés inspires with his words about utilizing our talents to change the world.

www.upworthy.com

"Longer tables, not higher walls." Chef José is an international treasure. Read the full story here.

Ths mama bear wrangling her toddlers across the street is every mom.

Been there, mama. Totally feel you.

Girls ask their stepmom to adopt them after 12 years and the joy is palpable.

Speaking of mamas, oof, this one hits right in the feels. Stepparents can be a gift, and this family clearly has no shortage of love.

As if sea otters needed to get any cuter…

It's not even doing anything and I think I might die from the cuteness.

The delightful anger management skills of this young one. 

@larobenz

BRO I CANNOT WITH HER 😭😂😂😂😂 @emmali. #TheSuicideSquadMovie #stitch #fyp #foryou #viral #blowthisup #kids #emmali #kidstiktok #funny #comedy

That grin, though. He may want to sleep with one eye open, but that girl has got charm times a hundred.

Couple celebrating their 67th anniversary get a tear-jerking surprise from their kids.

Well, shoot. That one required a tissue warning. So sweet. Read the full story here.

On a personal note, the teens are all right.

My teen daughter and her friend went to Dairy Queen and were helped by a woman who was just a ray of sunshine. She was juggling lots of different things, but was warm and cheerful and kind with everyone, from co-workers to customers. My daughter and her friend noticed.

She took their order for two mini Blizzards, but then handed them two smalls (the next size up) instead. They told her they'd ordered minis, and she smiled and said, "I know. It's all right. Enjoy." They were delighted.

They didn't see a tip jar but wanted to do something to show their appreciation. So they went to the grocery store down the road, bought a small bouquet of flowers, and went back.

When they handed her the flowers and explained how they saw and appreciated her excellent service, she was shocked and thrilled.

"You guys! I'm gonna cry!" she said. "Oh you've just made it all worth it! Can I give you a hug?"

And she did. And it was all just pure joy. And my daughter came home beaming about the whole experience.

The teens are all right.

Let's pounce into the weekend like this dog pounces into the ocean for the first time.

Bounding with joy. Let's do it.

Hope that brought a smile or six to your face! Come back next week for another roundup of joy and delight.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
uplifting
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Community

Through a historic storm and a global pandemic, this nurse embraces the true meaning of “Iowa nice”

True

From the time she was a little girl, Abby Recker loved helping people. Her parents kept her stocked up with first-aid supplies so she could spend hours playing with her dolls, making up stories of ballet injuries and carefully wrapping “broken” arms and legs.

Recker fondly describes her hometown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a simple place where people are kind to one another. There’s even a term for it—“Iowa nice”—describing an overall sense of agreeableness and emotional trust shown by people who are otherwise strangers.

Abby | Heroes Behind the Masks presented by CeraVe www.youtube.com

Driven by passion and the encouragement of her parents, Recker attended nursing school, graduating just one year before the unthinkable happened: a global pandemic. One year into her career as an emergency and labor and delivery nurse, everything she thought she knew about the medical field got turned upside down. That period of time was tough on everyone, and Nurse Recker was no exception.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Joy

A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage

It only costs them a little more than $30,000 a year.

via Pexels

The Emperor of the Seas.

Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?

Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53, and her husband Richard. They’re living their best life hopping from ship to ship for around $44 a night each. The Burks have called cruise ships their home since May 2021 and have no plans to go back to their lives as landlubbers. Angelyn took her first cruise in 1992 and it changed her goals in life forever.

“Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older,” Angelyn told 7 News. But a few years back, Angelyn crunched the numbers and realized they could start much sooner than expected.

Keep Reading Show less
retirement
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Wellness

Kindness and courage drive this nurse to serve those who are often forgotten

True

It takes a special type of person to become a nurse. The job requires a combination of energy, empathy, clear mind, oftentimes a strong stomach, and a cheerful attitude. And while people typically think of nursing in a clinical setting, some nurses are driven to work with the people that feel forgotten by society.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Pop Culture

Viral hit song 'Pasoori' is so good it's helping heal conflicts between India and Pakistan

Good music brings people together.

YouTube

We're dancing along too.

Art can be a powerful unifier. With just the right lyric, image or word, great art can soften those hard lines that divide us, helping us to remember the immense value of human connection and compassion.

This is certainly the case with “Pasoori,” a Pakistani pop song that has not only become an international hit, it’s managed to bring the long divided peoples of India and Pakistan together in the name of love. Or at least in the name of good music.
Keep Reading Show less
pasoori
Health

Pelvic floor doctor explains why going pee ‘just in case’ is a really bad idea

via ThePelvicDanceFloor/TikTok

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas teaches you how to pee.

A pelvic floor doctor from Boston, Massachusetts, has caused a stir by explaining that something we all thought was good for our health can cause real problems. In a video that has more than 5.8 million views on TikTok, Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas says we shouldn’t go pee “just in case.”

How could this be? The moment we all learned to control our bladders we were also taught to pee before going on a car trip, sitting down to watch a movie or playing sports.

The doctor posted the video as a response to TikTok user Sidneyraz, who made a video urging people to go to the bathroom whenever they get the chance. Sidneyraz is known for posting videos about things he didn’t learn until his 30s. "If you think to yourself, 'I don't have to go,' go." SidneyRaz says in the video. It sounds like common sense but evidently, he was totally wrong, just like the rest of humanity.

Keep Reading Show less
health
Trending Stories