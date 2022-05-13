10 things that made us smile this week
If you need a mood boost, we're here for you.
I'm not quite sure how it happened, but his week's list is somewhat dog-heavy.
It's a bit odd, because I'm really more of a cat person. I've had more than a dozen cats in my lifetime and not a single dog. I do love other people's dogs, though, and there's no shortage of awesome stories about dogs that occasionally make me question my loyalty to cats.
Animals in general are joy-bringers, though. Along with the dogs, we've got bears and an otter this week that I think will bring a smile to even the most hardened of hearts.
And there are awesome humans, too. Sometimes it's easy to become dismayed with our fellow humans, especially when most of what we see are headlines about bad behavior. It's good to be reminded that there are so many people doing so many great things in the world.
If you need a boost of faith in humanity or just a little mood boost with some endorphin-pushing animal videos, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things that made us smile this week:
The dramatics of this husky are entirely extra and it's hilarious. (Sound up.)
"You went and got groceries WITHOUT me? Waaaaaaah!" And how he just escalated with the foot tap. Such a drama king.
Then there are these guys with the cutest doggo photo shoot ever.
We all have that friend when you try to take a picture.. pic.twitter.com/LNRC6J4aPE— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1652120810
How do you train dogs to do this? Or do they just do it on their own?
Chef José Andrés inspires with his words about utilizing our talents to change the world.
"Longer tables, not higher walls." Chef José is an international treasure. Read the full story here.
Ths mama bear wrangling her toddlers across the street is every mom.
Anyone who\u2019s gone somewhere with a toddler can relate to this \n\nOn a serious note - a big shout out to all those people who stopped their cars and patiently waited! \n\nin/crazyforcouturepic.twitter.com/Sm39VJZkMH— Jess \ud83c\udf3b (@Jess \ud83c\udf3b) 1652305719
Been there, mama. Totally feel you.
Girls ask their stepmom to adopt them after 12 years and the joy is palpable.
Speaking of mamas, oof, this one hits right in the feels. Stepparents can be a gift, and this family clearly has no shortage of love.
As if sea otters needed to get any cuter…
Sea otters will often cover their eyes with their paws to help them sleep during the day.pic.twitter.com/16l99GTBxy— Wonder of Science (@Wonder of Science) 1652361498
It's not even doing anything and I think I might die from the cuteness.
The delightful anger management skills of this young one.
@larobenz
BRO I CANNOT WITH HER 😭😂😂😂😂 @emmali. #TheSuicideSquadMovie #stitch #fyp #foryou #viral #blowthisup #kids #emmali #kidstiktok #funny #comedy
That grin, though. He may want to sleep with one eye open, but that girl has got charm times a hundred.
Couple celebrating their 67th anniversary get a tear-jerking surprise from their kids.
Well, shoot. That one required a tissue warning. So sweet. Read the full story here.
On a personal note, the teens are all right.
My teen daughter and her friend went to Dairy Queen and were helped by a woman who was just a ray of sunshine. She was juggling lots of different things, but was warm and cheerful and kind with everyone, from co-workers to customers. My daughter and her friend noticed.
She took their order for two mini Blizzards, but then handed them two smalls (the next size up) instead. They told her they'd ordered minis, and she smiled and said, "I know. It's all right. Enjoy." They were delighted.
They didn't see a tip jar but wanted to do something to show their appreciation. So they went to the grocery store down the road, bought a small bouquet of flowers, and went back.
When they handed her the flowers and explained how they saw and appreciated her excellent service, she was shocked and thrilled.
"You guys! I'm gonna cry!" she said. "Oh you've just made it all worth it! Can I give you a hug?"
And she did. And it was all just pure joy. And my daughter came home beaming about the whole experience.
The teens are all right.
Let's pounce into the weekend like this dog pounces into the ocean for the first time.
guess which dog has never seen the oceanpic.twitter.com/Mm15BomgBK— Puppies \ud83d\udc36 (@Puppies \ud83d\udc36) 1652323913
Bounding with joy. Let's do it.
Hope that brought a smile or six to your face! Come back next week for another roundup of joy and delight.
