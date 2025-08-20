upworthy
Pets

Popular pet rescue advocate explains why she supports 'kill shelters' and it's eye-opening

She makes some excellent points.

animal rescue, animal welfare, animal shelter, pet adoption, isabel klee
Photo credit: Canva (left), Isabel Klee/TikTok used with permission (right)

Isabel Klee explains why "kill shelter" is a misnomer.

Isabel Klee has created a name for herself in the animal rescue world with daily videos documenting the heart wrenching and heartwarming transformations of the pets she rehabilitates. In early 2025, millions of people got sucked into the saga of Isabel's foster dog, Tiki, who came to Isabel completely traumatized and shut down. Under her care, Tiki slowly but surely learned to trust and began to thrive, and people loved seeing him become the brave, playful, loving, dog he was always meant to be.

Now Isabel has a message for her audience that might feel counterintuitive for animal lovers but is also something that can't be ignored. In a video captioned, "Just because you turn away from a problem doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist," Isabel surprisingly encourages people to "support your local 'kill shelter.'"

@simonsits

Just because you turn away from a problem doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist

She shares that a "no kill" rescue shelter that she has worked with before had posted something "extremely harmful." In a video against spay abort practices, the shelter said "overpopulation is a myth." Isabel describes "spay abort" as "the ethical procedure that a rescue organization does when they find a pregnant animal and choose to spay them…so that we aren't contributing to the already critical level of overpopulation happening in shelters around the country."

Isabel explained how overpopulation is very much not a myth and why she doesn't agree with the terms "kill" and "no kill" to describe shelters.

"I feel it creates an us vs. them narrative," she says. "I also think it's all about marketing, where the 'no kill' shelters are the heroes and the 'kill' shelters are absolutely horrible."

animal rescue, animal welfare, animal shelter, pet adoption, pet fostering 'Kill shelters' are really just open-intake shelters, which means they don't turn any animal away.Photo credit: Canva

"In reality," she continues, "kill shelters are open intake municipal shelters. This means they take in every single animal that comes to their door. They take in strays. They take in owner surrenders. They take in medical cases. They take behavioral cases. […] They are not able to say no, even when the dog has no place to go."

"No kill" shelters, she explains, are largely privately-owned shelters that are closed intake, meaning that they can pick and choose which animals they accept. They can turn animals away and control their population.

"Now, there's nothing wrong with that," Isabel says. "In fact, these privately-owned rescues and shelters are so important. But to villainize municipal shelters is just wrong. And for a 'no kill' shelter to say that overpopulation is a myth is frankly just insulting."

Isabel wants to be clear: "Just because you turn away from the problem doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It exists every single day, day in and day out."

animal shelter, cats, animal rescue, pet adoption, foster pets Animal shelters can easily become overpopulated.Photo credit: Canva

"I truly believe that the state of animal rescue is at a tipping point," she says. "And pitting people against each other who are all on the same side is not helpful. Shelters need rescues, rescues need shelters, everyone needs fosters, and the world needs proper, science-backed education."

People who have worked at both kinds of shelters are sharing their own experiences that corroborate what Isabel is saying:

"I’m a shelter director in the deep South & I can assure you we all dream of never having to euthanize but overpopulation is not a myth. We’re drowning."

"THIS THIS THIS TIMES A ZILLION. We are technically a 'no kill' shelter but all that means is that when we are full, we don't take more on...and guess where those animals have to go? If you care about the animals, support whichever shelter is local to you. We all need help."

"I started a nonprofit to support our local open intake, high volume shelter in Texas. The amount of hate that we get is wild when the shelter is really just dealing with a larger community problem."

stray dogs, animal shelter, animal rescue, pet adoption, foster dogs Stray animal overpopulation is a big problem in places all over the U.S.Photo credit: Canva

"As a former shelter worker, there is no such thing as a 'no kill' shelter anyways. only 'low kill' just because they don’t euthanize of space doesn’t mean they don’t euthanize."

"Spay aborts are one of the hardest decisions any rescue or shelter has to make. I’m on the board at our local animal rescue and we have previously done spay aborts and it’s always very hard for us."

"Thank you! I’ve worked at both and it’s exactly that. We had to take in every animal no matter what at the “kill” shelter whereas “no-kill” or rescues, we could just say no we’re full. And neither place takes euthanasia or saying no lightly. We want to help every animal but are given only bad choices because YES, WE ARE IN AN OVERPOPULATION CRISIS."

animal rescue, animal shelters, no kill shelter, pet adoption, foster pets Both "kill" and "no kill" shelters need support.Photo credit: Canva

"I got my beautiful baby from a kill shelter! They were about to euthanize him because of the insane amount of animals being brought in after Helene. The workers were so relieved when I got him, some even crying. They don’t want to euthanize."

The reality is that no one who cares about animals wants to euthanize them, but municipal shelters that don't turn away any animals have limits to their capacity. What's to be done when the limit is breached? What alternatives are there? Do those animals get tossed out onto the street to suffer, potentially becoming a danger to other animals and people? Is that really preferable to humane euthanasia of those unlikely to be adopted due to illness or behavioral problems when a shelter is already overpopulated and there aren't enough people to take them in? And how do we prevent overpopulation in the first place? These questions aren't easy, and people working in those shelters are the ones in the thick of it trying to figure out the best answers. Vilifying those folks is most certainly not the solution.

animal rescue, foster dog, pet adoption, animal shelter, animal welfare Animal rescues try to home as many animals as they can, but demand is greater than supply in many places.Photo credit: Canva

In addition to population control through spay and neuter efforts, what is really needed are more people to foster and adopt. If you are interested and able to care for an animal either temporarily or long-term, contact your local animal shelter or rescue. The more responsible humans we have to care for the animals in need of a home, the less we'll have to debate the terminology we use for overcrowded shelters and worry about the methods used to manage a currently unmanageable problem.

You can follow Isabel Klee on TikTok (@simonsits).

