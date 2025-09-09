Gen X-ers reveal the advice they'd give their past selves. Younger generations, listen up.
"There was no reason to carry my struggles alone."
The 80s and 90s were a truly magical time, but it wasn't all flowers and unicorns. Kids from that era faced their share of struggles, and came out the other end better for it. We often hear that with experience comes wisdom, but once we garner that wisdom, oftentimes it's too late to actually implement it into our lives. If only we had a time machine, so many of us think. If only…
For example, as a proud Gen X-er, I'd take that time machine and pop right on back to 1995, wherein I was convinced to wax my eyebrows so thin they looked like pencil marks. I did it so many times, they never grew back.
But on a deeper level, (though the eyebrow situation was quite deep,) I'd love the chance to go back and tell the late teen to late 20s version of me: go easier on everything. Heartbreak, body image, rejection, success status. I took every break-up, every failed audition, every time I stepped on a scale so hard that it was like an anvil of self-shame dropping on my head daily. What I wouldn't give to be able to wrap my arms around myself and say, "Good job." Or, regarding heartbreak, "If this were a screenplay, this guy wouldn't even make it into the rewrites."
If we live a relatively full life, on average, we've got just over two billion seconds. Sounds like a lot, but when you put it in perspective, it's a blip. The Earth itself is estimated to be over four billion years old, and we are just a tiny flash in its ever-changing pan. I'd love to go back and tell myself to make those flashes count—each and every one of them.
What if, in examining the ideas of what we and others would tell the younger versions of ourselves, we could use it to somewhat heal our mistakes, even if only metaphorically? On the subreddit r/whatif, a person asks, "What if, Gen X-ers you could go back and talk to your younger self from the ’80s or ’90s?" They add, "What would you say about how life turned out? Are you where you thought you’d be, or did life take a different path than you imagined?"
Some people get into the logistics of it—how if you alter one thing, the rest will unravel. "I would not change a thing because I like the person I am today. Once you start unwinding the tapestry of your life and try to change things, it will change the person you are today."
Some of the answers are downright practical. "$100 investment in Apple back then would be about $3 mil today. So I’d certainly not spend so much of my birthday money on Nintendo."
This Redditor combined a heartfelt answer with a pragmatic one: "I'd love to talk to my family members! Everyone who isn't around anymore. It would be amazing to spend a day with each of them again. That said, maybe I do talk to myself, and maybe I make myself repeat the following sentence over and over until I never forget it: 'As soon as you hear about Bitcoin, start mining it.'"
Just a couple of weeks ago, another thread popped up and opened the question up to all generations beyond Gen X. They posed a similar query: "Knowing what you know now - if you could go back in time, what would you tell your young adult self?"
Many responses are absolutely poignant. Despite the fact that we don't have time machines—unless there's a DeLorean idling somewhere near Christopher Lloyd—we can still use this advice going forward: "You don’t have to be perfect to be loved or respected. Show up, try your best, and don’t shrink yourself for people who wouldn’t do the same for you."
Commenters did not hold back. "I'd grab my younger self by the shoulders and say, 'Relax. Like really, chill out.' I'd tell them, Hey, it's okay not to have it all figured out. No one does. Not even the people who look like they do."
This person was very direct and many, including myself, could relate: "I’d tell myself to not ignore the red flags that were everywhere I looked. Focus on money and not that s----y relationship you thought you wanted."
And this comment truly allowed for vulnerability: "Great question. I think I would tell my younger adult self to seek professional help sooner and not be so afraid to open up to trusted people. There was no reason to carry my struggles alone. That self-imposed isolation was my biggest mistake. It was painful, alienating, and it held me back for more than a decade."