The surprising reason why Gen X has turned out to be the happiest generation
The truth is we were always happy.
When many think of Generation X, they think "cynical slacker," i.e. baby-busting latchkey kids who were faced with so much world trauma, they never had the time nor the resources to process.
The Financial Brand, a database benefiting marketers, describes the generation as "once characterized as apathetic 'grunge kids.'" But now, with age, there has been a pivot in the perception, at least in terms of advertising. "Gen Xers are now known for independence, individualism and entrepreneurialism."
They further explain how we came to be this way: "Their childhood was marked by the end of the Cold War and the rise of personal computers — indeed, Gen X invented the internet economy — as well as a record-high divorce rate and the AIDS epidemic. They entered adulthood in a poor economy, which was further destabilized by the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 Great Recession, contributing to the generation’s reputation for cynicism. Many are now caring for children and aging parents at the same time, and Gen Xers carry the highest debt load of any generation."
Reality Bites, Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller, 80s movies, Gen X www.youtube.com, Universal Studios
But what ultimately became of this hardship was happiness. We were scrappy because we had to be. Our individualism turned many of us into entrepreneurs who created our own guidelines and goal posts. Out were the rule books so many of our parents followed and in was the idea that we could kinda just do whatever the heck we wanted.
In the recent article "Yes, Generation X is the coolest generation and (whisper it) the happiest too" forThe Independent, Bill Borrows confidently exclaims, "Gen-Xers (those born between 1965 and 1980) are now in their fifties and still doing what they were doing after the Berlin Wall came down and have never really stopped doing: having fun, living life."
Borrows notes the slew of authors writing about Gen X, many with conflicting theories. He shares how The Economist "dubbed us the new problem generation," while Vogue actually admits we're cool, as we were the "unbothered people that nobody talks about."
He claps back, "The cool ones have always been the 'unbothered people that nobody talks about.' Welcome to the party – it’s been going on for decades, but better late than never. It’s nice that Gen Z (1997–2012) are getting the memo too."
The key to our happiness is our coolness. From high school to now, a lot of us just didn't stop living a fun life. The Pixies come to town? We're there. Skateboard parks and bar crawls? Sure. Maybe it was our latchkey independence that told us we didn't have to become stodgy, so…we didn't.
And the truth is, even though we were labeled unhappy slackers, we were always happy. Fifteen years ago, researchers specifically studying Gen X claimed we've been doing just fine for a while. In Alene Dawson's 2011 article "Study Says Generation X is balanced and happy," for CNN, she cites University of Michigan's The Generation X Report which claims Gen Xers (who at the time were between 30–45) are "active, balanced and happy."
Using the research, Dawson takes apart myths one by one. One such myth was "Generation X is depressed." On the contrary, she writes, "Generation X is actually pretty happy. Two-thirds of Generation X are satisfied with their job; 24% of these workers rated their job at 9 or 10 on the satisfaction scale. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 meaning very happy, the median happiness score was 8, with 29% of Gen Xers saying they were very happy, scoring a 9 or 10."
Many have opinions on the matter. In the comment section of Borrows' piece, one person writes, in part: "They were the last generation to grow up in an era where home ownership was a choice, not a pipedream, and in which corporations and investment groups hadn't utterly wrecked the rental market. They benefited from having relatively comfortably well-off parents, a low cost of living, and are currently the wealthiest demographic by age in the whole country because Austerity didn't devastate their earning ability as much as every generation that came after."
Even other generations agree. "It's lovely to see you X'ers grow up and find out what us boomers knew all along, that life is what you make of it. So sweet."
Over on the subreddit r/GenX, a Redditor perfectly exemplifies why Gen X was both cool and remain (for the most part) happy:
"a) we didn't start the fire.
b) we collectively fixed a hole in the g-damned ozone layer.
c) Ryan Reynolds.
I don't even need to get into our musical contribution to know the debate doesn't even need to begin."