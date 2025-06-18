Comedian Jason Salmon explains the one joke Boomers and Millennials can laugh at together
"I think the key to understanding a generation is you've gotta understand the world they grew up in."
It's no secret that comedian Jason Salmon is an expert on generational differences. His stand-up is riddled with insightful jokes that perfectly encapsulate how many of us are, in part, a product of the times we grew up in.
He's a proud (fellow) Gen X-er and feels lucky to have been born to that generation. In his stand-up special Biscuits and Gravy, he discusses the many ways that Gen X is super special.
"It's easy to spot that we're a lucky generation, because we're sandwiched between the two most dynamically angry generations currently alive. Boomers and millennials hate each other. I hear it all the time! 'You're an idiot.' 'No, you're an idiot!' I'm like, 'Hey, you're both right.'"
But the truth is, he gives a graceful pass to all generations. "I think the key to understanding a generation is you've gotta understand the world they grew up in."
He admits that timing is everything. "Gen X was in that sweet spot in American history. After the Boomers had taught us to 'just say no' but before millennials taught us that 'no MEANT no.' But we were having a good time, we were!"
Upworthy spoke to Salmon who talks about how Gen X can help bridge generation gaps. "I think Gen X is uniquely positioned to help bridge divides, because we have one foot in the old school world of institutions and collective consciousness and one foot in the new age of social media and individualism."
In his comedy special, he also jokes that it's his calling to help generations understand each other. For example, "Boomers experienced Spider-Man only as a comic book and millennials think that his superpower is that every time he takes off his mask he's a different actor. That's too big of a chasm, so I feel like it's my job to translate between the generations."
He also gives a profoundly existential reason for that "chasm" between the two generations, using how they grew up getting directions as another example. "Millennials grew up with GPS. Every time they went on a journey, sitting next to them was this robot navigation butler, just whispering precise step-by-step instructions in the soothing voice of their choosing. And then when they look at the map, it's telling them they're the center of the universe. No matter how far they go or which direction they're headed, they're just this bright blue orb of hope that the entire world just arranges itself around. That's gotta mess with your sense of self."
Boomers, he claims, had quite the opposite experience. "Of course it's gonna irritate boomers because every time they went on a trip, the thing giving them directions was a disappointed spouse or parent. And NOT in the voice of their choosing, but in the voice they hated the most in the whole world."
Confused person looks at a map. Giphy GIF by Lidl Voyages
He points out how many of them were anything but universe-centered. When Boomers went on trips, "they had to start preparing the night before by unfolding a map sometimes the size of their house. And the first thing they had to do was figure out where they were on the map. Think about that! If every time you went on a trip, your first step was to find yourself? Do you realize the level of existential stability that requires?"
When we asked Salmon what his favorite part of being a Gen X-er is, he answered unequivocally: "We were the only generation not tied to a phone. Boomers had to stay home or miss a call. Younger generations depend on their phones for everything." But Gen X "had answering machines—like a babysitter for our phone. We'd go out for the night and leave our phone at home. When we came home, we'd know if something happened because a red light would be flashing on the answering machine. Then we'd press the button and get the lowdown on what happened while we were out."
At the end of the day, he believes that people are responding so positively to generational humor, because "most people are dealing with similar things in different incarnations." He adds, "For me, Gen X comedy helps to parallel those generational similarities because the two most dynamically different generations—and the biggest—are millennials and baby boomers. One just dipped a toe in the analog world and the other did the same in the digital world."
Mario and Luigi stand with their arms crossed.Giphy, GIF by Bombay Softwares
A commenter under his YouTube clip backs this up. "Gen X was the first generation to become familiar with the VERY rapid development of technology, and grew up knowing they had to keep up… We can set up a VPN, beat Super Mario Brothers in one life, fix a roof and toilet, and were there when Tool and Rage Against the Machine were brand new (not just being 'rediscovered'). Fear us—we're bulletproof."