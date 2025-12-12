Here are five joyful things that are brightening up our internet this week
The news can be bleak—so we’re here to brighten it up a bit.
Joy shows up in all kinds of unexpected places. Sometimes it’s simply the sound of someone’s laugh (we all have a friend who laughs like this, right?). Other times, it’s two hundred strangers coming together to sing this season’s most heart-wrenching song (we’re not crying, you’re crying).
Whatever it is, the internet has a knack for bringing these bright, heart-lifting moments up to the surface — which is lucky for all of us, because some days the news cycle can be anything but bright and bubbly.
We all need tiny reminders of what it looks like when people feel joy and spread joy around to other people without hesitation—which is why we’re here to highlight the five best examples of pure joy we’ve seen on the internet this week. Big and small, here are five truly joyful moments you’ll be glad not to have missed.
This super generous "Friendsgiving" meal
@bama_babe_life Our group was able to bless her with $1,300 today. Thank you @Connie❌️ for the invitation! #friendsgiving #blessingsonblessings #fypシ #lovethislife #dennys ♬ Just A Simple Thing - HomeGrown Ed
Here’s a moment where the joy is practically palpable. Here, a group of friends gathers to celebrate “Friendsgiving” at a local restaurant. When it’s time for each of them to tip their waitress at the end of their meal, they’ve all got a special surprise in store — an unexpectedly massive tip from each of them. Watching this video you can see the shock ripple across the waitress’ face in real time, and you can actually feel her gratitude. If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant during the holiday rush, you know just how deeply a gesture like this lands. It’s the kind of kindness that it’s clear she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.
The sweetest dad ever
@farm.livin He is a good one #daddy #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter #fatherhood #starbucks ♬ Jacob and the Stone SLOWED - ssxmusic
Let’s hear it for the dads — especially this one. Here, TikTok creator, @farm_living, captured a video of her husband during his morning routine: Warming up their daughters’ cars and quietly throwing away the empty coffee cups they’ve left behind. Even sweeter, this creator shares that her girls’ father keeps his kids well stocked with their favorite coffee, just because he knows they love it, and just because he doesn’t want them to go without something small that makes them feel loved. This guy is definitely setting the bar high for their future husbands, and that alone is something to celebrate.
Life-changing care that lasts generations
We can’t think of anything more joyful than a child being able to experience a level of freedom and quality of life that former generations had only hoped for.
Alex is the latest of four generations of family members born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a disorder that makes bones extremely fragile and prone to breaking. His great-grandmother, his grandmother, and his mother, Chandra (pictured here), faced a lifetime of broken bones, hospital visits, and constant worry.
But Alex’s life looks very different. His mother Chandra donated her bone marrow for a study that eventually led to a treatment that is now the standard of care for patients with osteogenesis imperfecta — including Alex. Thanks to Chandra’s gift, Alex receives infusions that regulate calcium levels in his blood and slow bone breakdown.
None of the life-changing care he receives would be possible without Shriners Children’sTM, which has been caring for Alex’s family for years. Through Shriners Children's, the family has been able to access compassionate care and specialized treatments, including Alex's transfusions. He's been able to walk and run independently - an accomplishment that once seemed impossible.
The most meaningful "Angel Tree" shopping spree we've ever seen
@serenaneel maybe the best day of my life 🥹💚🎄🐱 #angeltree #walmart ♬ original sound - Serena Neel
It’s the holiday season, which means you might see Christmas trees in your local schools, churches, and retail stores, covered with tags instead of ornaments. These are known as Angel Trees—a holiday charity program run by all kinds of different organizations, where participants select a tag and purchase wish list items for children, seniors, or families in need.
While it’s not great to remember that there are people in need during the holidays, seeing some of the generous Angel Tree giving videos that are making their way across the internet right now is seriously a source of joy—for the viewer, for the giver, and for the recipient. Here, this creator goes above and beyond to get her “Angel Tree” kid their dream Christmas present—a literal pet cat. After getting permission from the child’s parents, TikTok creator @serenaneel goes to an adoption center, picks out the perfect Calico cat, and then loads up at the local pet supply store with everything they’ll need, including kitty litter, scratching posts, food, collars, and even some kitten toys. (That’s right: This creator is so generous she even gave *the cat* presents!) We (the viewer) don’t get to see the boy meet his new cat at the end—but the TikTok creator does, and based on her report, it’s safe to say he loved it. (Who wouldn’t?) Talk about a joy-filled holiday.
Friends cheering on friends
@autumnacord so proud of everyone!! 💛🦋🥳 #acomplishments #christmasparty ♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
We love holiday traditions, and this particular one is going viral for all the right reasons. Here, a friend group gathers to celebrate all their accomplishments from the past year, big and small. To do this, they take turns introducing themselves to the camera, listing one or two big accomplishments (while they decorate a pie—it makes sense in the video), and having everyone cheer (loudly!) for everyone else. At the end you’ve got a pie full of decorations, a room full of supportive friends, and everyone feeling the joy. Now this is a holiday tradition we can get on board with.
