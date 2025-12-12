13 cheat codes for adulting that people say they wish they had learned sooner
"Don't put it down, put it away."
Adulting often feels like an endless stream of responsibilities that everyone else seems to understand instinctively. Since no one ever handed out a guidebook for things like managing a home, maintaining relationships, or working within your own limitations, most of us simply learn through trial and error…usually while apologizing for a late bill or staring at a messy kitchen wondering how it got that way.
But every now and then, someone shares a little trick that makes life feel less chaotic and a lot more doable. A recent Reddit thread asked people to name the "small adult cheat code" they wish they had learned earlier, and the answers were full of simple habits, mindset shifts, and relationship wisdom that genuinely make life easier. Here are some of the most helpful ones.
Micro-tasks that make life more manageable
These are small actions that prevent chaos before it starts:
"Don't put it down, put it away. Saying it to myself helps curb my ADHD habit of leaving things laying around everywhere."
"Never underestimate the power of what you can get done in 10 minutes."
"As a perfectionist, I’ve finally come to the idea now that sometimes an 85% well done job immediately in 10 minutes is a better way to operate than waiting until you have 3 hours for 100%."
"No wasted motion. If I’m on the couch and need to go to the bathroom, I’ll tidy up the bathroom counter while I’m there and bring something out that’s meant for the living room. I struggle with cleaning (depression and cptsd) so this has really helped me stay on top of it."
Systems that reduce mental load
Here are tools, routines, and mindsets for remembering what the brain simply won't:
"Download a note app onto your phone if you don't already have one. Take notes of restaurants, movies, and music friends recommend to you, things your partner enjoys, to-dos, baby names you like, recipes to try. You think you'll remember everything but you won't. I thought this was an 'old man' move. It's not. It's wise is what it is."
"Every time your spouse mentions something they like, make a note of it (I keep a document just for this in the Notes app on my phone). Then you won’t have to scramble to think of presents when Christmas arrives."
"Having a boring ‘life admin’ routine once a week. I sit down for 30 minutes to pay bills, reply to emails, clean a bit, plan meals and budget. It sounds dull, but it stops 90 percent of the stress from 'adulting emergencies' before they even start."
"Doing favors for my future self as if they are a completely separate person who I love and appreciate and want to succeed."
Emotional and interpersonal wisdom
How to reduce unnecessary conflict and invest in relationships:
"Don’t fight about hypothetical situations."
"Decide in advance if something actually matters enough to have an argument about it. Many of my friends disagree with me about a lot of things and almost none of them are worth the friction of an actual argument."
"Show up for people when they need it…A friend's starting a new business? Show up as a customer or find a suitable customer. Or put them in touch with an investor/peer/supplier/evangelist,...A colleague is going through a tough time in their personal life? Show up with whatever support is appropriate. Someone is moving houses. Yes they paid for movers, but still show up and help where you can…This is networking."
Self-care as a responsibility
Here are some habits that help you operate as a healthier, more functional human:
"Sleep is a magic problem solver. I most often did this with coding problems, but it works with anything. If you're stuck on a complex problem and feel like you're getting nowhere, sleep on it. I don't know if your brain works on it while you sleep, but you will find a solution very quickly the next day."
"Have 3 hobbies. Something for you. Something with your friends. Something with your spouse. For me, it’s guitar, golf and bird watching."Each of these tiny lessons proves that adulting doesn't require perfection, just small acts of care that slowly build a life that works.