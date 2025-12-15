Psychologist explains 7 personality traits of people who walk fast
Your walking speed says a lot about your character.
There are two camps when it comes to walking speed: fast walkers and slow walkers. In a crowd of commuters, it's easy to differentiate who is who.
While fast walkers and slow walkers may irritate each other while trying to get from Point A to Point B, their differences go a lot deeper psychologically. People who walk fast have certain personality and character traits based on their walking pace that are backed by science.
For example, fast walkers may be more conscientious. "Conscientiousness is the trait associated with organization, discipline, and reliability," Christal Castagnozz, Clinical Director and Clinical Psychologist at Thrive Psychology Health Team, tells Upworthy. "People high in this trait tend to manage their time well and move with intention. Research shows that fast walkers typically demonstrate goal-directed behavior which is a trademark of this trait. This often reflects their ability to be productive, stay on track, and efficient."
Personality traits of fast walkers
These are six more personality and character traits of fast walkers based on science and psychology.
They're extraverted
Fast walkers may be more outward-focused.
"Extraversion is the trait associated with being outgoing, energetic, and stimulated by social interaction," says Castagnozz. "These folks generally have higher activity levels and thrive in environments that keep them both physically and mentally engaged. Studies show that extroverts tend to move more and have energetic body language. A faster walking pace aligns with this as it reflects the elevated drive."
They're low in neuroticism
"Neuroticism refers to our worry, reactivity, and sensitivity to stress—so having low neuroticism would be the opposite: calm, resilient and steady," Castagnozz explains. "Large studies show that emotionally stable people walk faster, it is believed by researcher that this happens because they spend less energy on ruminating and dwelling and move with more confidence and ease."
They're open to new experiences
Fast walkers may also be more adventurous.
"Openness to experience is a trait associated with imagination, novelty, and curiosity," adds Castagnozz. "Although it doesn't directly relate to walking speed, the novelty and excitement that is characteristic of this trait may lead to faster walking pace at times."
They're agreeable
Fast walkers may also get along well with others.
"Agreeableness is a trait associated with warmth, compassion, and cooperation," Castagnozz shares. "Individuals high in agreeableness may adjust their walking speed to match their walking partner so they may demonstrate a faster walking pace at times."
They're assertive
Fast walkers may also be bolder than slow walkers.
"Assertiveness is a personality trait that is linked to confidence and taking initiative," Castagnozz says. "People that demonstrate this trait often tend to move with purpose and a clear sense of direction. Research supports that assertive individuals often display a faster walking pace."
They're ambitious
Fast walkers may also be go getters.
"Ambitiousness is a personality trait that is associated with an internal drive to grow and attain meaningful goals," Castagnozz explains. "Individuals may often carry a natural sense of urgency and a faster walking pace. These individuals have a tendency to value being efficient, having movement, and focusing on their intended targeted behavior."