Mailman is annoyed he has to issue a another end-of-the-year warning to women on his route
Plus, six of the craziest things postal employees have seen on the job.
Working as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service opens you up to a lot of unique situations. Every day you trek up and down America’s streets, walk up to people’s front doors or into the courtyards of apartment complexes, there's the chance to see or experience something...odd. USPS employees see into houses and encounter all sorts of unique characters hanging out on their porches in the middle of a workday.
Michael Morgan II, a USPS mailman, recently posted a blunt TikTok video where he admits he’s had it with the nudity he accidentally encounters on the job. Sadly, it’s the second time he’s had to tell his followers to be careful when they’re in front of their windows.
Mail carriers see a lot of things they wish they didn't
“So around this time last year, I came to y’all as a grown mailman and asked politely if you could close your windows,” Morgan said in a video with over 80,000 views. “You guys didn’t listen. So, to the lady in the kitchen, dancing in your undies, I saw you. You can’t dance, and I seent it.”
Unfortunately, it appears as though he’s going to continue to have the same shocking encounters, because the women who follow him don’t seem to care what he sees on his route. "We’re in the do not care club," Heather wrote in the comments. "So we BOTH had a good time," Morbid Knits added. "She apparently didn't see you, or she wanted you to see her," Joys wrote.
Here's last year's reminder that "when the light's on, we can see you."
Last year, Morgan also had to remind folks to be clothed when signing for a package.
Postal workers aren’t just revealing the salacious things they encounter at work on TikTok; many have also shared the bizarre things they’ve run across on Reddit. Here are six unforgettable stories they’ve shared.
1. The great danes
"An old lady on my route (who lived alone) had 2 Great Danes who would freak the F out every time I put mail in the slot and would rip it away. One day, they got TOO excited and went straight through the window above the door slot. Neither the dogs nor I were hurt. They both looked really stunned by what happened and ran away scared. Well, I felt bad because the owner wasn’t home and I was worried she’d think someone was trying to break in… so I told the next-door neighbors what happened, hoping they could say to her when she got home. WELL, fast-forward to the next day: animal control calls the PO, asking if I was okay. My boss was angry at me and said, ‘When you get attacked by dogs you’re supposed to tell me!’ I was confused, but then realized she was talking about the Danes. I told her the full story and she apologized. Turns out those neighbors were at war with the old lady because they didn’t like her dogs, and they called the police, saying I was covered in blood from those dogs attacking. I was so mad! No clue what those assholes’ end game was, did they think the police weren’t gonna come talk to me?!?! The Great Danes were very docile dogs too, they only went crazy over the door slot. I ended up having to soothe the old lady, assuring her the dogs were safe and that the police knew the truth. And I never saw those neighbors again. Gee, I wonder why."
2. Rooster training
"I saw a guy doing cardio training for a fighting rooster by having it run on a treadmill."
3. Man in a bunny suit
“Doing a SKETCHY trailer park CBU. A guy in a bunny costume comes up to me and asks me for money. Before I can say "no," a REALLY old guy comes up and yells that this is his panhandling territory (at least I think so. I couldn't really understand what he was saying). They get into a fist fight over the money I wasn't going to give them, and I drive on to the REALLY SKETCHY apartments on that route.”
4. Not-so-happy birthday
“Once on a delivery, I arrived right when the family started singing happy birthday, and the guy who let me in motioned that I should come over and sing, too. Right about the ‘dear kid-whose-name-i-don't-know’ part, their dog bit me. No growling or barking, it just ninja'd over, sniffed my leg, and bit me.”
5. Circular delivery
"I delivered Amazon packages to Jeff Bezos' house."
6. Run!
"Chased by a loose mule on Amazon Sunday.”