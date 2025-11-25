upworthy
Joy

71 baby names people love for their unique meanings

"I personally feel the meaning of a name has ~power~."

Photo credit: Canva

Unique baby names with interesting meanings.

Picking a unique baby name based on its meaning is a fun, and pretty practical, approach. With so many beautiful baby names to choose from, looking into the etymology is a solid baby naming strategy that can get you closer to a name that feels right.

Self-proclaimed "name nerds" on Reddit offered their baby name picks based on their interesting definitions. As one parent noted, "I personally feel the meaning of a name has ~power~ and I want my kid to feel bad*ss when they learn theirs."

These are 71 of the most unique baby names based on their meanings.

@writing_on_boards

Name meanings series! Feel free to comment your names, and I’ll use it for a video! 🫶🏼💗⭐️ #fyp #whiteboard #asmr #satisfying #name #namemeaning #marker #handwriting #classroom

Girl Names

"Ylva: she wolf." - penguinsfrommars

"Ursa: she bear." - penguinsfrommars

"Torvi: thunder." - penguinsfrommars

"Matilda: powerful in battle." - penguinsfrommars

"Sophie: wisdom." - penguinsfrommars

"Branwen: white raven." - penguinsfrommars

"Eira: snow." - penguinsfrommars

"Stella: means star, but also the tough, no nonsense fairy from Winx Club :D." - User Unknown

"Alexandra: strength and defend." - User Unknown

"Victoria: winner, plus literary connotations." - User Unknown

"Beatrice : one who brings joy." - User Unknown

"Avery: wise." - User Unknown

"Margaret: pearls (which are beautiful, but also very tough, and are formed by clams as a defense to threats)." - User Unknown

"Lana: calm as still waters [Hawaiian]." - User Unknown

"Amanda: worthy of love." - User Unknown

"Elizabeth: God is my oath." - User Unknown

"Seraphina: fiery one." - User Unknown

"Leona: lioness." - moonsugar6

"Liana: vines." - moonsugar6

"Gaia: earth." - moonsugar6

"Evren: cosmos, universe." - moonsugar6

"Asteria: star." - moonsugar6

"Aveline: hazelnut, desired." - moonsugar6

"Talvi: winter." - moonsugar6

"Irene: peace." - moonsugar6

"Lola: sorrows." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Jemima: dove." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Guinevere: white wave [Welsh]." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Selene: moon goddess." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Talia: gentle dew from heaven." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Evanthe: good flower." - moonsugar6

"Ida: industrious one." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Emma: whole, universal." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Simone: one who hears God, hearkening." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Winifred: peaceful friend." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Abigail: father's joy." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Adelaide: noble natured." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Adina: gentle, mild." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Celeste: heavenly." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Eleanor: light-hearted, shining light." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Josephine: shall grow." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Louisa: famous warrior." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Marceline: young warrior." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Mirabel: wondrous, of wondrous beauty." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Salome: peace." - KhaleesiofNZ

Boy Names

"Arthur: bear." - shaboogami

"Bran: raven." - penguinsfrommars

"Ambrose: immortality." - penguinsfrommars

"Arcturus: guardian of the bear - this is actually the name of a star, but I personally think it would make a good boys name." - penguinsfrommars

"Alfred: elf-counsel." - penguinsfrommars

"Morgan: sea chief or sea bright." - penguinsfrommars

"Norbert: means 'bright north', also my grandfather’s name." - _opossumsaurus

"Lionel: the little lion." - User Unknown

"Isaac: one who laughs/rejoices." - User Unknown

"Silas: man of the forest." - User Unknown

"Leander: lion man." - moonsugar6

"Todd: fox." - moonsugar6

"Darby: free from envy." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Baldwin: bold friend." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Ronan: little seal." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Douglas: black water." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Odin: inspiration." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Ezra: helper." - Intrepid_Source_7960

"Orson: bear cub." - moonsugar6

"Silvan: forest." - moonsugar6

"Stellan: calm." - moonsugar6

"Evander: good man." - moonsugar6

"Alden: old friend." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Asher: happy." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Franklin: landowner of free not not noble origin." - KhaleesiofNZ

"Lucas: bringer of light." - KhaleesiofNZ

All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Joy

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, there are so many ways people like to go “all in” on something. Here are our five favorite examples this week.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might think of getting groovy at a nursing home, a french bulldog having a total breakdown in the drive-thru, or maybe even a snack bar company promoting self care. Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This DWTS dance trend 

If you’ve been watching TV or on the internet this week, you might have seen the viral dance move Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed while on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) last week. The one particular move, where Dylan holds Daniella as she does a mid-air horizontal walk, is going viral with over 8k videos using the sound. Some of my personal favorites include a mom and her baby, two girls or a girl and her cat, proving this dance trend is truly for anyone to try.

All In on Fiber

Speaking of trends, there’s one that really is about going “all in”, it’s called #fibermaxxing. After years of protein being the biggest nutrition trend, it looks like fiber might be taking over. For good reason too, while protein can cause issues with digestion, fiber can lead to better digestion, blood sugar management, weight control and reduced disease risk. Our friends at All In made a video explaining the #fibermaxxing trend. Each All In bar has 6 to 7 grams of fiber , plus they are delicious. Don't take our word for it, though: Click here to try it yourself (for free).

This child's long hair

This creator went all in… on pranking the audience. I don’t want to give away the contents of this video, but let’s just say it’s creative- and it made me quite literally laugh out loud. There are a lot of "momfluencers" out there who make content that uses their children, and as relatable and heartfelt as it is, sometimes a little satire break is worth appreciating.

Two entrepreneurs getting down to business


Lots of people dabble in entrepreneurship. These two went "all in" on helping others learn it. After four years of interviews with CEOs , research, edits, and a Penguin Random House book deal (yes, seriously), their book, Down to Business, has made its way into classrooms and libraries around the world. Now they are teaching other kids that age is not a barrier to entry in entrepreneurship; the earlier you start, the further you can go—and an entrepreneurial mindset will serve you no matter what you do in life.

Bridesmaids who went all in

Last on our list; two bridesmaids who committed to the bit. These ladies went “all in” in their remake of the legendary scene from the movie “Bridesmaids”. If you haven’t seen the original movie, starring Kristen Wig and Maya Rudolph, this might be your sign.

In the viral TikTok this bride, Caroline, had no idea what was coming when she put on her favorite movie while getting ready for her big day. The fact that she wanted to watch her favorite show before her bridesmaids surprised her, makes this going “all in” surprise all the better.

Snag your free (!!) snack bar here while this deal lasts. Just pick up a bar at Sprouts and text a pic ofv your receipt to get it for free. Enoy!

Sustainability

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. Six years later, here are the results.

Their engineering feats are pretty dam incredible.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Canva Photos

Can outsider beavers save this dried up river?

It's not easy being a river in the desert under the best of circumstances. The ecosystem exists in a very delicate balance, allowing water sources to thrive in the harsh conditions. These water sources in otherwise extremely dry areas are vital to the survival of unique wildlife, agriculture, and even tourism as they provide fresh drinking water for the people who live nearby.

But man-made problems like climate change, over-farming, and pollution have made a tough job even tougher in some areas. Rivers in Utah and Colorado part of the Colorado River Basin have been barely surviving the extremely harsh drought season. When the riverbeds get too dry, fish and other aquatic creatures die off and the wildfire risk increases dramatically.

About six years ago, one team of researchers had a fascinating idea to restore the health of some of Utah's most vulnerable rivers: Bring in the beavers.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change Beaver on riverbank. Canva Photos

In 2019, master's student Emma Doden and a team of researchers from Utah State University began a "translocation" project to bring displaced beavers to areas like Utah's Price River, in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Why beavers? Well, it just makes dam sense! (Sorry.)

In all seriousness, beaver dams restrict the flow of water in some areas of a river, creating ponds and wetlands. In drought-stricken areas, fish and other wildlife can take refuge in the ponds while the rest of the river runs dry, thus riding out the danger until it rains again.

When beavers are present in a watershed, the benefits are unbelievable: Better water quality, healthier fish populations, better nutrient availability, and fewer or less severe wildfires.

It's why beavers have earned the title of "keystone species," or any animal that has a disproportionate impact on the ecosystem around them.

beaver, dam, dam building, nature, ecosystem Pbs Nature Swimming GIF by Nature on PBS Giphy

Doden and her team took beavers who were captured or removed from their original homes due to their being a "nuisance," interfering with infrastructure, or being endangered, and—after a short period of quarantine—were brought to the Price River.

Despite the research team's best efforts, not all the translocated beavers have survived or stayed put over the years. Some have trouble adapting to their new home and die off or are killed by predators, while others leave of their own accord.

But sine 2019, enough have stayed and built dams that the team is starting to see the results of the effort. In fact, beaver projects just like this one have been going on all over the state in recent years.

- YouTube youtu.be

The water levels in the river are now the healthiest they've been in years. The fish are thriving and Utah residents are overjoyed with the experiment's results.

According to an early 2025 column in The Salt Lake Tribune (i.e. six years after the beaver translocation began) the revitalization of the Price River has "helped save [our] Utah town."

"A tributary of the Colorado River, the Price River runs through downtown Helper," wrote column authors Lenise Peterman and Jordan Nielson. "On a warm day, you’re likely to find the river filled with tourists and locals kayaking, tubing and fishing along its shore. A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene—and the thriving recreation economy that comes with it—was possible."

Of course, it wasn't JUST the beavers. Other federal water cleanup investments helped remove debris, break down old and malfunctioning dams, and place tighter regulations on agriculture grazing in the area that depleted vital plant life.

But the experts know that the beavers, and their incredible engineering work, are the real MVPs.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change An actual beaver dam on the now-thriving Price River Public Domain

In other drying, struggling rivers in the area, researchers are bringing in beavers and even creating manmade beaver dams. They're hoping that the critters will take over the job as the rivers get healthier.

Utah's San Rafael River, which is in bleak condition, is a prime candidate. In one area of the river, a natural flood inspired a host of beavers to return to the area and "riparian habitat along that stretch had increased by 230%, and it had the most diverse flow patterns of anywhere on the river," according to KUER.

It's hard to believe that beavers nearly went extinct during the heyday of the fur trapping industry, and continued to struggle as they were considered nuisances and pests. Now, they're getting the respect they deserve as engineer marvels, and their populations have rebounded due to better PR and conservation programs.

It's about dam time!

This article originally appeared in June.

SustainabilityScience
Joy

Single woman exposes harsh double-standard with 'self-centered' married friends

“Single women in your life are not just disposable accessories.”

woman, women friendship, annoying friend, annoyed woman, hugging
via Canva/Photos

An annoyed woman hugging another woman.

Ashanti Bentil-Dhue, a 36-year-old advocate for single women, to keep them “Rooted. Regulated. Resourced,” released a viral TikTok video on November 4 where she points out a double standard she believes exists in friendships between married and single women. Ashanti says single women who are always there for their married friends shouldn't expect the same in return.

“We're meant to support them through all of the life events that they experience: pregnancy, proposals, engagements, destination weddings. But rarely, if ever, do married women really allocate time and investment into their single friends' life events, whether that's a promotion, a career move, a moving home, travelling, any other achievement that isn't related to a man, isn't related to procreation,” Ashanti says.

Ashanti recounted a time when she travelled to another country to see a friend, but the whole time, she was preoccupied with her child. She adds that married women are only interested in hearing about her dating ups and downs and don't care about her professional pursuits.

@unpunishablewoman

Do married women invest in their single female friends?

Are married women self-centered?

“Single women in your life are not just disposable accessories. Just because we might not be married, just because we might not be occupied with motherhood necessarily, it doesn't mean we've got endless free time whereby you can pick and choose if you want to call, text, check up on us,” Ashanti says.

The post, which received nearly 300,000 views, resonated with Ashanti’s followers. “Single and child-free women have to sacrifice for the ‘community,’ but the community never gives back,” a commenter wrote. “That’s why I stopped sharing my vulnerabilities with my married friends as I realised it was more a source of entertainment than actual care,” another added. “And we’re not ‘allowed’ to be tired. Because how can we be really tired when we don’t have kids?” a commenter wrote.

woman, women friendship, annoying friend, annoyed woman, women on couch A woman looking annoyed.via Canva/Photos

Upworthy reached out to Amy Armstrong, Conflict Resolution Specialist and Co-Parent Coach at The Center for Family Resolution, to get her thoughts on the TikTok, and she has a common-sense approach to dealing with friends who have “changed” after getting married or having children.

How to react when a friend sidelines you

“When someone suddenly sidelines you, treats you like the ‘backup friend,’ or expects you to bend your life around theirs, you’re not seeing a new version of them. You’re seeing their actual capacity for friendship when life gets demanding,” Armstrong told Upworthy. “Real friends stay real through every season. Fair-weather friends fall off the minute their world expands beyond you.”

So how should people react when they feel their friends have sidelined them? “If someone makes you feel disposable, you’re not losing a friend. You’re losing a role you were never meant to play,” Armstrong continued. “Your job isn’t to fix someone’s selfishness. It’s to redirect your energy toward people who know how to be friends.”

woman, women friendship, annoying friend, annoyed woman, hugging An annoyed woman hugging another woman.via Canva/Photos

Armstrong also suggested some boundaries people can use when single people feel they are having a one-way friendship with their married friends.

Here are responses that stay bright, centered, and grounded:

Friendly boundary

“I’m looking for friendships that go both ways. I’m all in when you are, hopefully soon!"

Light boundary

“I get you’re overwhelmed. I’m keeping things balanced on my end. We can reconnect when it feels good for both of us.”

Ultimately, Armstrong notes that friendships can be transient, and we don’t need to give our time and emotional energy to people who aren't doing the same for us. “You don’t have to diagnose selfish friends or tolerate them. You don’t have to fight. You don’t even have to be mad. Friends are friends are friends—or they’re not. The ones who show up, stay. The ones who don’t make room for you don’t deserve front-row seats in your life.”

JoyFriendship
Humor

A female writer asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and got 19 hilarious answers

“I just realized I don’t actually know any men in real life."

what men like, what men love, aubrey hirsch
via Unsplash

What do these men love?

Writer and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch jokingly asked her followers on Twitter what’s a “universal thing that most men like?” because she was writing a comic and “just realized I don’t actually know any men in real life." The tweet inspired an avalanche of funny responses.

Hirsch is the author of “Why We Never Talk About Sugar,” a collection of short stories, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, Child, American Short Fiction and Time.

The interesting thing about the responses is that they weren’t the typical stereotypes about men. She didn’t get a ton of people talking about sex, sports or toxic masculinity. Instead, there were a lot of folks that mentioned very specific male behaviors as if they were talking about a bizarre species they discovered in the wild.

There were two things that got the most comments on her post. First, men enjoy throwing heavy objects into bodies of water. Preferably, the larger the rock, the deeper the body of water and from the highest vantage point possible.

The other is watching construction sites. Evidently, the phenomenon is so popular in Italy that there is a specific word for this type of person in Italian.

Here are 19 of the best responses to the question, “What’s a universal thing that most men like?”

1.

When asked why men enjoy watching construction sites so much, a poster on Reddit named justdaps had the perfect response. "I just find it really satisfying and interesting to see the process behind things being built," he wrote.

2.

3.

4.

I have seen dudes do this and I have done it plenty of times myself. I usually stand while watching TV when I want to really focus on what’s happening and do not want to be distracted. This usually happens while watching sporting events or the news. It's also a great way to use your body language to let other people know that there is something very important happening on the television.

5.

When we do this 99% of the time we’re pretending that the sign is 10 feet high and that we have the ability to dunk a basketball. There are two types of men, those that can dunk and mere mortals.

6.

As a man, this one is near and dear to my heart. I can’t tell you the number of hours I have spent with my friends just throwing lines from “The Big Lebowski” back and forth.

“Nice marmot.”

“The Dude abides.”

“Say what you want about the tenets of national socialism, Dude. At least it’s an ethos.”

A movie that's running up the ranks of being among the most quotable is another dude buddy pic, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood."

"All right, that's too hot. Anything we can do about that heat?" ... "Rick, it's a flamethrower.”

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Evidently, after reading the responses, Hirsch knew what was going to happen next. No need to feel ashamed about going viral. It just means you created something that people love.


This story originally appeared two years ago.

HumorJoy
Internet

Man discovers 'one sound' that, if you know it, precisely pinpoints your age

If you've heard it, there's no chance of you ever forgetting.

glass sniper, 1990s internet, aol, america online, modems, telephones, '90s nostalgia
via TheGlassSniper/TikTok and 30pin Pictures/Flickr

This one sound separates the "old" from "young" generations.

It's easy to separate groups of people by age and by generation. There's a line somewhere between Gen X and Millennials, for example — somewhere around the year 1996. But that's not specific enough to really separate the distinctive cultural environments in which we all grew up.

To wit, a popular TikToker known as The Glass Sniper is going viral with a video that struck a chord with people who remember the early days of the Internet. In the video, he teases a specific sound that was everywhere before it suddenly disappeared into the collective memory of those born before the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

“There is only one sound in this entire world that will forever separate the old generation from the new one,” Glass Sniper said in the viral video.

“'For when the new generation hears it, they'll have no idea what we're talking about. But when the old generation hears it… We cringe!” The sound, of course, is the squeak of a dial-up modem connecting with an Internet service provider or ISP, as they were known back in the day.

The more nostalgic the sound makes you feel, the more closely the sound identifies your age. Boomers and older Gen X certainly know the noise and remember it, but only people who came into prime Internet-using age around 1998 feel it in their very bones.

@theglasssniper

New year. New Generation. What year is the line drawn? Lol

You either remember it well, or you weren't around for it. There is no inbetween. The screeching, squealing sound is so deeply etched in the memories of people who grew up in the early-Internet era that there is no forgetting it.

The sound is known as a "handshake," where your modem tries to exchange data with a far-away server. It's unknown why us poor users had to actually hear it, but that's the way it happened in the '90s.


- YouTube www.youtube.com

One of the biggest problems with dial-up internet was that if you were online, no one in your home could use the phone, which caused some big domestic problems. Also, if you used a long-distance phone number for your dial-up number, you could be in for a hefty phone bill.

"I can hear my mom yelling 'IM ON THE PHONE!'" — MacksMom1990 wrote in the comments. "Followed by...You've got mail," DawnMichel added. "I can already hear my sister yelling at me to get off the computer so she can call her friend," Uncle B wrote.

"I figured it would be that sound, or the sound that the tv made after there no more tv shows at night ( when they showed the colour palette)," Isabellers Unniers wrote. "That sound reminds me of the time when I didn’t have to worry about anything, no stress (other than that damn noise) or anything," That_silver300 added. "The way my head popped up like a damn meerkat when I heard it..." MagnusDavis345 commented."

aol, america online, aol disc, hard disc, 1990s, '90s nostaligia, you've got mail An old America Online disc. via\u00a0Karl Baron/Flickr

For those of you who don't remember the early days of dial-up modems, in the mid-'90s, America Online (or AOL) was the most popular internet service provider, and it offered chat features, web browsing, and email, all in one package. Its chat rooms allowed people to connect anonymously with others in real-time, and, at that time, no one had photos, so you had to trust that the person was who they said they were.

In 1999, AOL grew to over 18 million subscribers and was the largest internet provider in the country. However, after a merger with Time Warner, dubbed "one of the worst mergers in history," in 2001 and the development of broadband internet, AOL's dial-up services quickly became a dinosaur.

glass sniper, 1990s internet, aol, america online, modems, telephones, '90s nostalgia Brittany Murphy in the 90s. Giphy

Although they’re uncommon, people still use dial-up modems. For some comparison, in 2002, 55 million people in the U.S. used dial-up internet, but that number quickly dropped to 51 million in 2003. As of September 2023, 400,000 people in the U.S. still have dial-up internet.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

InternetPop Culture
Joy

Bride-to-be calls off $30,000 wedding, then feeds over 100 homeless people at the venue

“For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does.”

bride, wedding, sad bride, cancelled wedding, homeless man, soup
via Canva/Photos

A sad bride and homeless man eating soup.

Things can turn upside down in a jiffy, and life can get messed up before you know it. Yet, there is always something good in it for someone, as long as we’re selfless enough to look. A bride-to-be, Sarah Cummins, was ready for her big day when her wedding was called off a week prior for unknown reasons, per The Indianapolis Star. Despite the many painstaking realities ruining her dream day, she stepped up to look on the bright side and revamped her reception into something wholesome. Cummins shared that she and her fiancé made the heartbreaking decision to call off their wedding a week before the big day, per The Guardian. With $30,000 in preparations already invested, it was a tough call.

The couple had organized and paid for around 170 plates of food, and Cummins knew better than letting it go to waste, per CBS News. Despite her overwhelming feelings, she looked for the positives and decided to invite people from the Dayspring Center in Indianapolis and other shelters to enjoy the scrumptious meal. What was initially a wedding reception turned into a wholesome party. "I just wanted to give them a small comfort (at the dinner),” the woman said. She added that though she could have called any other group of guests, these had to be the ones. “I feel like they are some of the most ignored and judged people we come in contact with,” Cummins added.

Instead of wasting the food, she fed the homeless

wedding, wedding chairs, wedding table, wedding setting, wedding plates, A table set up for wa wedding.via Canva/Photos

When the time came, the woman didn’t get to don her wedding gown, but she still showed as much enthusiasm and smiles as she welcomed her guests. She explained, “For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does.” With formal attire donated by several businesses, a bus to transport them to the venue, a delightful help from Cummins’ family, a few bridesmaids, and a whole load of delicious food, the people at the shelters enjoyed an experience of a lifetime.

The people in the shelters enjoyed a feast of a lifetime

wedding food, wedding buffet, people eating, wedding dishes, wedding guests, People lining up for a wedding buffet.via Canva/Photos

The gesture received quite a bit of attention, but Cummins was simply glad to be a beacon of light for many homeless people. “It was more so just to bring inspiration and attention to the homeless community,” she mentioned. Though she was flooded with emotions about her wedding being called off, she went above and beyond to spread light. Recalling how the people interacted with and hugged her, she said, "We shared something so intimate and so unique that it was kind of hard for me to just say goodbye.”


Charles Allen, a member of the shelter, was grateful to be a guest. He remarked, “For a lot of us, this is a good time to show us what we can have. Or to remind us what we had.” The people have extended their thanks for a life-changing moment through the generous party. Others also expressed their support and gratitude, sending meaningful, positive messages for Cummins to hold on to. "It was nice to have an outpouring of support from strangers. It was reassuring that I did do a good thing,” she remarked.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


The Cummins' wedding that never happened is a wonderful example of turning lemons into lemonade. It could have been a day when the bride and groom-to-be were devastated that their wedding didn't happen as planned. But instead, it became a celebration of generosity, and they made memories for over 100 friends they never knew they'd meet. It's a great example of turning tragedy into hope.

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.

JoyCommunity
