upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Culture

Gen Xers and Millennials get nostalgic about the distinct smells of Mr. Sketch scented markers

"I can totally smell this picture."

mr. sketch markers, scented markers, mr. sketch smelly markers, gen x, millennials
Images via Reddit/mikeyv683, Porkchopp33

Mr. Sketch scented markers were a nostalgic part of Gen X and Millennials' childhoods.

A nostalgic smell is bringing Gen X and Millennials straight back to their childhoods: Mr. Sketch scented markers. The colorful markers were first released by Sanford Manufacturing Company in 1965.

Over on Reddit, Gen Xers and Millennials shared their memories of using the fragrant markers in the1970s, 1980s and 1990s. "I can totally smell this picture," one commented. "I can still hear the sound of the Styrofoam tray sliding out of the box. squeeeeeek," said another.

One Gen Xer noted, "I can still remember the ole 'here smell this one' as you jab their nose with it. It never got old and people would still lean in to smell." Another added, "The memory of these is so strong that I swear I can feel the resistance and pop of taking off those caps."

@tessaquinones

Let’s try vintage Mr. Sketch markers! #markers #mrsketch #scentedmarkers #review #newtome #vintage

Others discussed the scents themselves: "These are partly how I learned to appreciate black licorice. I love my scented markers," one wrote. Another shared, "Watermelon was my favorite." One said, "Orange all day long," while another shared, "The light blue was my absolute favorite [blueberry]."

The Mr. Sketch markers also produced lots of funny core childhood stories for Gen Xers and Millennials. "A kid in my 4th grade class drew directly on his nostrils to smell these continuously," one wrote. Another shared, "Had a teacher in elementary who if you got a good grade on a test would mark your paper in whatever color scent you wanted right at your desk (she would mark it with a red unscented marker at her desk if it was bad). I would choose either purple grape, or dark green apple then spend a good 10-15 minutes smelling it until the scent went away as it dried."

@eightiesgirltok

What in the forever chemicals is going on here!? 😂 Shocked most of these still worked and kept their scents! Do you remember Mr. Sketch markers? #80s #90s #nostalgia #childhoodmemories #markers #mrsketch #scentedmarkers #totally80s #ilovethe80s #blastfromthepast #backintheday #eightiesgirls #80skid

The smell of Mr. Sketch markers brings Gen Xers and Millennials straight back to childhood. Which makes sense—smell is deeply connected to memory and nostalgia in our brains.

In a 2024 article for Harvard Medicine, Sandeep Robert Datta, a professor of neurobiology at Harvard Medical School, explained that, "Our ancient ancestors relied on smell to build maps of their surroundings and remember where they’d been." She added, "You can think of the original brain as being a sense of smell plus a sense of navigation plus a sense of memory. That explains why all those structures are so intimately connected, and why odor memories are so evocative."

And when the odor sensors in the nose are met with a familiar smell, Datta added it is "like a key being inserted into a lock" of memories.

@jennajennajenn

#fyp #foryoupage #childhoodmemories #markers #relateable #scents

According to USA Today, Mr. Sketch markers had a relaunch in 2014 when the brand released its first television advertising campaign with new marker sets, including a Movie Night pack (with smells like popcorn and nacho cheese) and a Holiday pack (complete with candy cane and sugar cookie scents). Mr. Sketch is now owned by Newell Brands.

Today, the Mr. Sketch brand boasts 12 core scents: raspberry, watermelon, cherry, orange, banana, mint, apple, fruit punch, blueberry, grape, cinnamon, and licorice. It has also expanded to scented crayons.

From Your Site Articles
mr sketch markers
CultureJoy
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Joy

5 ways people are going "All In" this week

From the silly to the sentimental, there are so many ways people like to go “all in” on something. Here are our five favorite examples this week.

5 ways people are going "All In" this week
5 ways people are going "All In" this week
5 ways people are going "All In" this week
True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might think of getting groovy at a nursing home, a french bulldog having a total breakdown in the drive-thru, or maybe even a snack bar company promoting self care. Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Going “all in” means doing something with total commitment—literally giving it your “all” and going completely over the top. No second guessing, no holding back—just full-throttle enthusiasm with some creativity and flair thrown in. That’s how we get those viral internet moments we can’t stop watching.

This DWTS dance trend 

If you’ve been watching TV or on the internet this week, you might have seen the viral dance move Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed while on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) last week. The one particular move, where Dylan holds Daniella as she does a mid-air horizontal walk, is going viral with over 8k videos using the sound. Some of my personal favorites include a mom and her baby, two girls or a girl and her cat, proving this dance trend is truly for anyone to try.

All In on Fiber

Speaking of trends, there’s one that really is about going “all in”, it’s called #fibermaxxing. After years of protein being the biggest nutrition trend, it looks like fiber might be taking over. For good reason too, while protein can cause issues with digestion, fiber can lead to better digestion, blood sugar management, weight control and reduced disease risk. Our friends at All In made a video explaining the #fibermaxxing trend. Each All In bar has 6 to 7 grams of fiber , plus they are delicious. Don't take our word for it, though: Click here to try it yourself (for free).

This child's long hair

This creator went all in… on pranking the audience. I don’t want to give away the contents of this video, but let’s just say it’s creative- and it made me quite literally laugh out loud. There are a lot of "momfluencers" out there who make content that uses their children, and as relatable and heartfelt as it is, sometimes a little satire break is worth appreciating.

Two entrepreneurs getting down to business


Lots of people dabble in entrepreneurship. These two went "all in" on helping others learn it. After four years of interviews with CEOs , research, edits, and a Penguin Random House book deal (yes, seriously), their book, Down to Business, has made its way into classrooms and libraries around the world. Now they are teaching other kids that age is not a barrier to entry in entrepreneurship; the earlier you start, the further you can go—and an entrepreneurial mindset will serve you no matter what you do in life.

Bridesmaids who went all in

Last on our list; two bridesmaids who committed to the bit. These ladies went “all in” in their remake of the legendary scene from the movie “Bridesmaids”. If you haven’t seen the original movie, starring Kristen Wig and Maya Rudolph, this might be your sign.

In the viral TikTok this bride, Caroline, had no idea what was coming when she put on her favorite movie while getting ready for her big day. The fact that she wanted to watch her favorite show before her bridesmaids surprised her, makes this going “all in” surprise all the better.

Snag your free (!!) snack bar here while this deal lasts. Just pick up a bar at Sprouts and text a pic ofv your receipt to get it for free. Enoy!

From Your Site Articles
JoySponsoredPop CultureHumor
Sustainability

Beavers were brought to the desert to save a dying river. Six years later, here are the results.

Their engineering feats are pretty dam incredible.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change
Canva Photos

Can outsider beavers save this dried up river?

It's not easy being a river in the desert under the best of circumstances. The ecosystem exists in a very delicate balance, allowing water sources to thrive in the harsh conditions. These water sources in otherwise extremely dry areas are vital to the survival of unique wildlife, agriculture, and even tourism as they provide fresh drinking water for the people who live nearby.

But man-made problems like climate change, over-farming, and pollution have made a tough job even tougher in some areas. Rivers in Utah and Colorado part of the Colorado River Basin have been barely surviving the extremely harsh drought season. When the riverbeds get too dry, fish and other aquatic creatures die off and the wildfire risk increases dramatically.

About six years ago, one team of researchers had a fascinating idea to restore the health of some of Utah's most vulnerable rivers: Bring in the beavers.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change Beaver on riverbank. Canva Photos

In 2019, master's student Emma Doden and a team of researchers from Utah State University began a "translocation" project to bring displaced beavers to areas like Utah's Price River, in the hopes of bringing it back to life.

Why beavers? Well, it just makes dam sense! (Sorry.)

In all seriousness, beaver dams restrict the flow of water in some areas of a river, creating ponds and wetlands. In drought-stricken areas, fish and other wildlife can take refuge in the ponds while the rest of the river runs dry, thus riding out the danger until it rains again.

When beavers are present in a watershed, the benefits are unbelievable: Better water quality, healthier fish populations, better nutrient availability, and fewer or less severe wildfires.

It's why beavers have earned the title of "keystone species," or any animal that has a disproportionate impact on the ecosystem around them.

beaver, dam, dam building, nature, ecosystem Pbs Nature Swimming GIF by Nature on PBS Giphy

Doden and her team took beavers who were captured or removed from their original homes due to their being a "nuisance," interfering with infrastructure, or being endangered, and—after a short period of quarantine—were brought to the Price River.

Despite the research team's best efforts, not all the translocated beavers have survived or stayed put over the years. Some have trouble adapting to their new home and die off or are killed by predators, while others leave of their own accord.

But sine 2019, enough have stayed and built dams that the team is starting to see the results of the effort. In fact, beaver projects just like this one have been going on all over the state in recent years.

- YouTube youtu.be

The water levels in the river are now the healthiest they've been in years. The fish are thriving and Utah residents are overjoyed with the experiment's results.

According to an early 2025 column in The Salt Lake Tribune (i.e. six years after the beaver translocation began) the revitalization of the Price River has "helped save [our] Utah town."

"A tributary of the Colorado River, the Price River runs through downtown Helper," wrote column authors Lenise Peterman and Jordan Nielson. "On a warm day, you’re likely to find the river filled with tourists and locals kayaking, tubing and fishing along its shore. A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene—and the thriving recreation economy that comes with it—was possible."

Of course, it wasn't JUST the beavers. Other federal water cleanup investments helped remove debris, break down old and malfunctioning dams, and place tighter regulations on agriculture grazing in the area that depleted vital plant life.

But the experts know that the beavers, and their incredible engineering work, are the real MVPs.

beavers, beaver dam, animals, wildlife, ecosystem, nature, earth, sustainability, deserts, waterways, rivers, pollution, climate change An actual beaver dam on the now-thriving Price River Public Domain

In other drying, struggling rivers in the area, researchers are bringing in beavers and even creating manmade beaver dams. They're hoping that the critters will take over the job as the rivers get healthier.

Utah's San Rafael River, which is in bleak condition, is a prime candidate. In one area of the river, a natural flood inspired a host of beavers to return to the area and "riparian habitat along that stretch had increased by 230%, and it had the most diverse flow patterns of anywhere on the river," according to KUER.

It's hard to believe that beavers nearly went extinct during the heyday of the fur trapping industry, and continued to struggle as they were considered nuisances and pests. Now, they're getting the respect they deserve as engineer marvels, and their populations have rebounded due to better PR and conservation programs.

It's about dam time!

This article originally appeared in June.

From Your Site Articles
beavers
SustainabilityScience
Humor

Woman wants to outdo her neighbor with 'funny' Wi-Fi name and the suggestions are outrageous

"Pretty fly for a WiFi."

Wi-Fi, laptops, funny user names, computers, Threads
Photo by Windows on Unsplash

A woman sitting on a bed using a laptop computer.

Picture this: you've just moved into a new neighborhood, and you're setting up your Wi-Fi profile. Mixed in with the boring AT&T/Verizon usernames, you see a few unhinged ones like "Red Dracula Main Street" and "Beware Neighbors." (The latter one was actually in my apartment building for a bit, and terrifyingly, I could never quite figure out who it was.)

A woman on Threads, who goes by the name Sacred Grape Tomato (@sacredgrapetomato), faced a similar issue, though for her, it was a hilarious plea to outdo her fellow online residents. Her short bio reads, "Another old woman trying to leave this place better than I found it." And she's certainly doing that.

She wrote, "Threads, I need some help. I just moved to this neighborhood. Everything was fine until today when I discovered that one of my neighbors named his WiFi, “Pretty fly for a WiFi” and I realized I’ve got nothing. All I can come up with is 'Girls just want to log on' but—overplayed. Please help me win the late 90’s early 00’s music WiFi naming contest that exists only in my head."

She then, as if stepping back from the question to think about it for a moment, adds, "Also, whose WiFi is pretty fly? There are only 4-5 houses in range. Is it the weird uptight old couple across the street? The chill guy next door seems too young for the reference. The other houses in range are a woman in her late 80s, a hermit family and a family that plays a bunch of mariachi music. It’s gotta be the guy born after the song came out, right?"

There are nearly 4,000 comments, and they've totally come through with genius suggestions.

Some stayed with the theme of '90s pop songs

"AScrubIsAWiThatThinkHesFi"

"Staceys Mom Has Got It Logging On"

"DontGoChasingFirewalls."

"DropItLikeItsHotspot"

Wi-Fi, passwords, user names, 80s, 90s, Gen X A Threads user shares this WiFi user name. www.threads.com, Krown’d Locs (@krowndlocs) on Threads

One Threads user dropped a lot of suggestions all at once, all in the realm of '70s, '80s and '90s TV shows and movies

Prepare yourself.

"MagnumWiFi

WhereWereGoingWeDontNeedModems

YoureGonnaNeedABiggerRouter

HeyLaserLipsYourMamaWasASnowblower

TheseAreNotTheLANsYoureLookingFor

TheresNoCryingInBroadband

Wi-Fi, baseball, Tom Hanks, League of Their Own Tom Hanks yells "There's no crying in baseball!" Giphy No Way Smh GIF by Laff, A League of Their own

YippeeKiYayMotherRouter

OneDoesNotSimplyJoinMyWiFi

DontGoChasingWireless

NobodyPutsWiFiInACorner

80s movies, Gen X, Dirty Dancing, movies, Wi-Fi Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Giphy Dirty Dancing GIF

IfYouWannaBeMyWiFiYouGottaGetWithMyLAN

AreYouStrongEnoughToBeMyLAN

ManIFeelLikeAWiFi

YouGottaFightForYourRightToWiFi

IveGotFriendsInModemPlaces

MyWiFiBringsAllTheBoysToTheYard

ImTooSexyForThisWiFi"

Wi-Fi, user names, I'm Too Sexy, Right Said Fred I'm too sexy gif Giphy Right Said Fred

These suggestions, of course, are bringing in tons of celebratory memes and virtual high-fives. Some people love them so much, they're changing their own Wi-Fi names and screenshotting to prove it.

For fun, I went over to Reddit to see if they had even more creative Wi-Fi name ideas and of course, they didn't disappoint either. Someone asked, "What are cool yet not cringy Wi-Fi names?" This got over 8,000 comments.

One hilariously suggested "ElderlySwingers." They explain, "The whole neighbourhood gonna be looking at everyone over 70 in your area wondering if they're the 'adventurous' couple."

Another sneaky Redditor joked, "When I was living in the city I called mine 'Taco Bell Guest' in hopes that someone thought to themselves, 'wait, there’s a Taco Bell near here?'"

This one was especially ridiculous: "One time when setting up the new modem for my parents as a kid I called the router Abraham Linksys. When I was looking at the network list a few weeks later I noticed that someone down the street named there's John Wilkes Blutooth." A person commented to that, specifically, "Cute and somehow threatening."

In a world where so many don't exercise their right to be funny (or to party for that matter), consider paying homage to something you love through your Wi-Fi name. If nothing else, it might just make a neighbor or two smile.

From Your Site Articles
wi-fi
HumorJoy
Pets

10-year-old girl walks into police station and brings officers to tears with 2 simple words

She's been handing out handwritten cards to officers all over the country ever since.

police, cops, police officers, law enforcement, heroes, 10-year-old, thank you letters, kindness
Photo credit: Canva

A 10-year-old has been handing out Thank You cards to police officers across the country for years.

10-year-old Savannah Solis knew she had to do something. Per KHOUN, the girl from Tyler, Texas had heard the tragic news that two local police officers in New York had been murdered. The news, all the way back in 2015, brought her to tears.

Solis knew that, as a kid, there wasn't much she could do, to stop the bad guys, to make the world safer. But she dreamed of one day being a police officer herself and being able to help. As a 5-year-old, Solis says her mother had a heart attack and the first person to arrive and offer help was a police officer. She never forgot that officer's kindness and bravery.

Savannah’s mom, Debbie, recalled the immense love and support the girl had for police officers all over the world. Inspired and mesmerized by their line of duty, she hoped and wished only the best for each of them. “We would drive by and see them stopping somebody and in the backseat she would pray, asking God to take care of them,” the mom recounted.

In the meantime, she wanted the heroes in her own community to know that she cared. So she decided to write personal letters. Hundreds of them.

police, cops, police officers, law enforcement, heroes, 10-year-old, thank you letters, kindness a piece of paper with a heart drawn on it Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash

Her letters had two words recurring each time, “Thank you.”

Furthermore, the girl explained as best as she could what their service meant to her and how grateful she was to them for saving lives.

During her Christmas break, the girl went all out making these letters and posting them—she even delivered a few personally to police departments all over Texas.

“You are my heroes. I want to say don’t stop, please don’t give up. Many do not care or appreciate the sacrifices you make every day. But I do,” the girl remarked. Savannah added a note of inspiration which read, “Many are standing with me today to let you know that you matter. Officers across Texas, you matter to me. Officers in New York City, you matter to me. Officers all across America, you matter to me. Please keep taking care of us.”

One of Solis' deliveries was caught on video, per KXAN, where officers were moved to tears by her gesture.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

She went about taking autographs of as many officers as she could. Debbie noted that her daughter didn’t want celebrity or artist autographs but those of the cops. All the officers are seen shaking hands and getting teary-eyed as they read the cards colored and highlighted with the title, “My hero.”

Austin Police Department Assistant Chief Jessica Robledo felt proud of the girl’s gesture and of the fact that their role was so valued in someone’s eyes.

“The words she spoke from her heart touched every single officer. I noticed everyone was trying to blink back tears. That’s what it’s all about. She is an old soul. She knows the right thing to say and I don’t think she even realizes the impact of her words on these officers and this department,” she remarked.

That was 10 years ago. As Solis grew up, she continued her personal outreach to police officers all over the country, letting them know that their bravery was appreciated.

She visited a precinct in Manchester, New Hampshire as recently in 2021 where she brought cards to the officers, met the K9 dogs, and was introduced to the police horses as well. Commenters were blown away that Solis was continuing the gesture after so many years.

"Savanna. Officers need that inspiration with everything going on today. You're remarkable for doing this."

"Amazing young lady right, thank you Savannah I appreciate all your efforts to show your appreciation for our men, woman, dogs and horses in blue"

"What an amazing young woman thank you for sharing this post and thank you for your service to our city. And all the law enforcement officers all over the Country."

Bravo, Savannah!

This article originally appeared in July. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
police
PetsJoyHeroes
Pop Culture

Film essayist explains 5 reasons why films don't look ‘real’ anymore

A lot of folks think it's just CGI, but there's much more to the story.

roy scheider, scarlett johansson, jurassic park rebirth, old movies, new movies, digital vs film,
via Like Stories of Old/YouTube

Roy Scheider in "Sorcerer" and Scarlett Johansson in "Jurassic Park Rebirth."

The filmgoing experience is a lot different today than it was in the previous millennium. These days, you’re more likely to see something on your big screen at home than at the local metroplex, and the films you’re seeing rely far more on computer-generated imagery than those from 25 years ago.

There is also an ineffable feeling that movies made in the ‘90s and before looked and felt more “real” than those made today. Most people outside the movie industry simply chalk that up to the fact that movies contain far more computer-generated elements than previously and are rarely shot on film anymore. However, according to a thoughtful YouTube documentary by video essayist Tom van der Linden, there is a much deeper reason why films no longer feel as real as they once did. A big one is the theory that we experience films with more than just our eyes and ears, and these days, movies lack a sense of touch.

In his latest video essay, “Why movies just don't feel ‘real’ anymore," van der Linden, the creator of Like Stories of Old series on YouTube, gives five big reasons why films such as the recent Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh in the film franchise, don’t feel nearly as immersive as the original Jurassic Park from 1993.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

1. Perceptual realism

van der Linden argues that older films feature more deep focus, meaning that objects in the background remain in focus, so we feel more immersed in the movie. Being able to clearly see objects in the background of a scene allows our eyes to scan around and get a real sense of space, just like in real life. However, today’s films often feature the object in the foreground in sharp focus against a blurry background, which is quite different from how we perceive things in the real world.

Quoting American philosopher and university professor Noël Carroll, van der Linden notes, “[Deep focus, long shot compositions like these] invite the audience to scan the frame for meaning in a way that was more analogous to the way we perceive affairs outside the movie theater […] That is, they were more realistic because they were more like ordinary perceptual experience."

2. The ‘cinematic look.’

The differences between Jurassic Park Rebirth and the original also starkly emphasize the importance of realistic environments. In the original, dinosaurs existed in a real-world environment. In Rebirth, the dinosaurs appear in an overly cinematic, digitally exaggerated version of Earth that pulls us out of a feeling of immersion.


Also, digital manipulation allows filmmakers to go back and tinker with shots in the editing room, so they often don’t commit to an idea, whether it's camera position, lighting, or background on the day of filming. Then in the editing room, they use digital tools to change backgrounds, alter performances, and create camera movements that didn't happen on the set. “The over-manipulation of modern imagery, and the resulting feeling of fake-ness even when they contain real locations or real practical effects, is part of a bigger issue ... that’s the amount of post-processing that’s done on movies nowadays, and the more general shift from filmmakers having to make sure an image was exactly as they wanted it before rolling the camera, to them being able to make more, if not most of those decisions after the fact in post-production," van der Linden says.

3. Indexicality (or the difference between film and digital)

Indexicality is a big word for the idea that, when movies were shot on traditional celluloid film, the images were an authentic representation of reality because light physically struck the celluloid, creating an image. But these days, most films are made with digital photography, which lacks film's indexability because it uses sensors that convert light into an image. This means that no matter how real the image appears, it is nothing more than a digital manipulation of reality, rather than something physically created in the camera.


There is also a difference in how both look on screen. Film has a more natural look because the physical shutter in the camera creates motion blur, making action appear to move more smoothly. Film also has a grainy look, while digitally shot images can exhibit pixelated noise. Digitally shot films look sharper, whereas those on film appear to be warmer.

4. Haptic Visuality (feeling with your eyes)

Here’s where things get a little surreal. Philosopher and writer Laura Marks believes that when we watch a film, it isn’t just something we experience with our eyes and ears, but with our entire bodies. She calls this “haptic visuality.” Haptic perception, according to psychologists, is a combination of the different ways we perceive touch. Older films, shot with a deeper focus and a grainy film feel, provide a richer haptic environment for our senses.


5. Cinematic qualia (what it’s like)

van der Linden argues that today’s films lack qualia, a Latin term meaning “what it’s like.” To illustrate his point, he compares the gritty, sweaty shots of Sorcerer (1977), starring Roy Scheider, with a similar scene in a humid, tropical environment in Rebirth, and the difference is striking. In Sorcerer, the actors struggle in a realistic environment, whereas in Rebirth, the flat lighting and vanity makeup make the characters appear comfortable.


Ultimately, van der Linden doesn’t point to one reason why films don’t look as real as they did 30 years ago; it’s a combination of changes in the medium and execution over the past few decades.

"This deep immersion doesn’t so much arise out of a single image, as much as it is created over the course of a carefully constructed continuation of them,” van der Linden concludes the video. “With each shot, each scene, building on the other, creating sensory dynamics and feedback loops that map out spaces, add details and textures, and that, in combination with attention to other aspects of filmmaking, you know, make-up, wardrobe, set dressing, sound design, music, and so on, can make a story come alive in a way that feels more immersive, more vivid, and more impactful than the sum of its various technical parts. And that’s what we’re going for, right? To be transported, to be moved, to be touched. To feel like we just watched something meaningful, that we just experienced something real."

From Your Site Articles
movies
Pop CultureMovies
Art

Atlanta couple 'unflips' their charmless, all-white house and returns it to its 1960s glory

They bought a "flipped" house. Now they've spent 5 years undoing all of it.

houses, homes, house market, interior design, house flipping, real estate, millennials, gen z, design
un.flipping/Instagram

A 30-year-old couple bought a house from 1966 and set about restoring it to its original glory.

Thirty-year-olds Colin and Dana bought a mid-century modern house in 2020. They loved the location of the house in metro Atlanta, and they loved the structure and layout of the home. Everything else? Blah.

The house had been "flipped," which means it was updated and "nice" but filled with the most bland, uncreative choices imaginable in order to make it more sellable. Cabinets? White. Countertop? Gray. Walls? Off-white. Backsplash? Gray. Interior doors? Hollow, plastic, and of course, white.

These overwhelmingly drab design choices are all too common in modern homes, so much so that the concept has been dubbed "Millennial gray."

A color named Paris Rain 1501 was actually named the most popular interior shade of 2025, according to Real Simple. They write, "The unflattering stereotype is that the dreary palette has millennials in a chokehold, with members of said generation drenching their entire home—from top to bottom, inside and out—in gray."

It's not just paint colors, either. Wood floors are plastered over with faux panels. Brick is removed and replaced with drywall. Antique fixtures are ripped out, their spot taken by whatever's on sale at Home Depot. But these gray and white designs aren't popular because Millennials are sad and unimaginative. It has to do with the house-flipping market.

"I think it’s worth noting that gray has become the go-to choice for property flippers, often chosen for its neutrality and broad appeal to potential buyers," interior designer Gretchen Murdock told Real Simple. "In my opinion, this gives the false impression that it is a successful palette to incorporate into your own home.”

Dana and Colin write on their website that the home they purchased had remained relatively the same since it was built in 1966, all the way until 2018. That's when a real-estate investment firm bought it up and flipped it with cheap, generic upgrades.

Once they got the keys, they immediately set out to undo—or "unflip"—the home.

They've documented the entire journey so far on social media, and what a journey its been. Over five years, they've worked tirelessly to restore the original charm of their 1966-built house.

In the kitchen, they went with beautiful wood-stained cabinets and a green backsplash.

The flipped basement wasn't bad, with a cool bar and a spacious relaxing space. But it's much groovier with wood paneling, a green bar top, and textured emerald walls.

Next up, the couple is working on the bathrooms—tiny, white, unremarkable—and we can definitely expect another funky, fun, and warm update. They say they've used vintage furniture and materials whenever possible in their updates.

"We want it to look like 1966 here," they write in a caption to one post.

Dana and Colin have racked up over 100k followers on social media and say the huge response to their project has been expected and surreal.

"We started unflipping our house simply because we wanted to restore and add back the character that had been taken out, and we never expected so many people to connect with it," they told Upworthy. "The response has been really encouraging not just because people support what we’re doing, but because it’s sparked others to start unflipping their own homes. It’s motivating and humbling to see how openly sharing this process has resonated with others"

As to why people seem to respond so strongly to the process of watching them fill their home with warmth and originality:

"We think it resonates because a lot of people are exhausted by flipped houses and trend-driven designs. People want something that is more genuine and lasting. When you honor the house’s architecture and history by highlighting its unique character, everything is going to fall into place. Showing that process and the care it takes to restore a home in a thoughtful, authentic way is what truly connects with people."

Dana and Colin are not the only couple "unflipping" their home. Not by a long shot.

Unflipping has even been called a "movement."

Domain writes, "In a growing movement affectionately dubbed 'unflipping', home owners are rejecting the sterile flip and choosing instead to retain or restore what’s easily lost – character, craftsmanship and a lived-in kind of joy."

More and more apartments, condos, and homes are being bought by investors: private equity groups, real estate developers. These middle men, in their efforts to re-sell the property for more money, have a tendency to paper over all the things that made it unique and beautiful in the first place. Young buyers are over it.


@allieisahomebody

weve got a lot of ground to uncover #homeimprovement #homereno #firsthome #hardwoodflooring #vinylflooring

Will all the wood and the green accents and the shag carpet make their house harder to sell down the road? Maybe, maybe not. The design certainly won't be everyone's cup of tea. But for Dana and Colin, it makes their home feel warm and inviting and like the space is actually theirs.

That's what a home is supposed to feel like, and that reminder is exactly why their story is resonating with so many other young people who are sick of being told otherwise.

From Your Site Articles
homes
ArtCultureJoy
Trending Stories