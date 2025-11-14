5 ways people are going all in this week
From the silly to the sentimental, here are the five best examples of people on the Internet this week giving it their all.
When you hear the phrase “all in,” what comes to mind? Is it an elaborate funeral for a pacifier, with a balloon release and everything? Maybe it’s a hand-made town—including a movie theatre, a subway, and a McDonalds—built and scaled to size for a cat to enjoy? Or perhaps it’s a college-send off for your oldest child, complete with every single stuffed animal he’s ever owned (I’m not crying; you’re crying)?
The answer, of course, is all of the above. Going “all in”—no matter how you do it—just means being your most creative, joyful, and passionate self, unapologetically and out loud.
We’ve written a lot about what it means to go “all in”—and this Friday, we’re continuing the trend. From a dog’s drive-in meltdown to this fall’s hottest mashup (and dance moves), here are the five best examples we’ve found on the Internet this week of people showing out, giving it their all, and truly going “all in.”
This nursing home performance
@upworthy Gramps in the tracksuit stole the show! @Thecalebminter ♬ original sound - Upworthy
There’s nursing home entertainment, and then there’s this kind of entertainment. In this video, creator @thecalebminter gives a stunningly soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” and it’s so funky that everyone in the nursing home where he’s performing gets up and starts grooving along. Caleb proves that music truly keeps you young, and maybe he can take this act on tour next time, because we have serious FOMO.
This dog's reaction to the drive-thru lane
@waltergeoffrey The most impatient customer ever… not him acting like nothing happened at the end when @Whataburger employee opened the window. 😭 #fyp #foryoupage #funny ♬ original sound - waltergeoffrey
Oh, Walter. If you haven’t seen the internet sensation that is Walter Geoffrey, allow us to introduce you. Walter is an 11-year-old French-Bulldog-slash-internet sensation who has gone viral more than once due to his epic tantrums. These aren’t just any dog tantrums, by the way. Somewhere between a howl and a scream, Walter throws tantrums whenever he’s the slightest bit displeased. Can’t go to the dog park? Tantrum. Stuck in traffic? Meltdown. This week, a too-long line at the drive through appears to have set him off—and honestly, we don’t blame him. How dare they make him wait?! Whatever he’s complaining about, Walter truly goes “all in.” See for yourself.
The Elizabeth Taylor / Everybody TikTok Mashup Dances
@noahkaibmusic #group7 @LYD @Taylor Swift @Backstreet Boys ♬ Everybody x Elizabeth Taylor - LYD
If you’re not online 24/7 like we are, allow us to break this down for you. In early October, Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, featuring certified bangers like “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Elizabeth Taylor.” Enter TikTok creators, who have taken these infectious hits and made them even more infectious, by infusing them with an old pop classic—”Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by the Backstreet Boys.
The song is impossible to ignore, both in terms of how catchy it is and because seemingly everyone on TikTok is dancing along to it at the moment. The song has such an “all in” vibe–it’s loud, enthusiastic, and fun. But what really caught our attention was how enthusiastically everyone is dancing along. Like this guy. Or this gal. It’s virtually impossible to hear this song and stand still, as you can see. Everyone vibing along is most definitely going “all in.”
This impromptu rendition of the Dracula Song from Forgetting Sarah Marshall
@longislandwiseguy This makes my “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” loving heart so happy😂 🎥: @Laur 🎹🧛: @pianoman1225 #longisland #longislandnewyork #draculamusical #forgettingsarahmarshall ♬ original sound - longislandwiseguy
OK, this one takes some explaining, so strap in. In the 2008 hit movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Jason Segel’s character, Peter, goes through a devastating breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Sarah (played by the amazing Kristen Bell). On a trip to Hawaii to try and clear his head, Peter meets Rachel (played by Mila Kunis), who encourages him to pick up the pieces of his shattered heart and regain his confidence by following his dreams. And Peter’s dream…is to write and perform a puppets-only rock opera about Dracula. (Hey, whatever!) With encouragement from Rachel, Peter performs a surprisingly passionate song from the musical at a karaoke night in Hawaii—and by the end of the film, Peter has recovered from his heartbreak and made his dracula musical dreams into a reality.
So, fast-forward to today, with a recently-surfaced TikTok. In it, actress and content creator @Laur is at a restaurant with some live entertainment, and she (jokingly?) requests the Dracula Musical from Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Amazingly, the musician on the piano, Chris Carlucci, knows the song, performs it, and executes it flawlessly. Which takes some considerable talent.
Sure, this might sound silly. But folks, there’s literally nothing more “all in” than taking a chance, following your dreams, and putting your passion out there for the world to see. Bravo.
