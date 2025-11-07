5 ways people are going all in this week
From the silly to the sentimental, here are five examples of people giving life their all.
When you hear the phrase “all in,” what comes to mind? If you caught our article last week, you already know it means elaborate couple’s costumes, pumpkin carvings that are shockingly lifelike, and Halloween decorations that belong in a museum. But even when it’s not Halloween, the internet is still chock full of examples of people going “all in”—in other words, being their most creative, joyful, and passionate selves, unapologetically and out loud.
We’ve written a lot about what it means to live this way—and this Friday, we’re continuing the tradition. From senior photos to dog costumes, here are the best examples we’ve found on the Internet this week of people going “all in.”
This pacifier funeral
@lookitskateeee Bye bye paci😔🕊️! #churchtiktok #fyp #pacifierweaning #explore #momlife ♬ original sound - lookitskateeee
If you’re a parent, you’ve probably been here: Your kiddo has relied on a pacifier to calm them down all throughout infancy and toddlerhood—but now it’s time to leave the pacifier behind, and they’re not quite ready. What do you do? If you’re this hilarious family, you throw an entire funeral so everyone can lay the pacifier to rest once and for all. We can’t get over how elaborate this staged funeral is, from the “mourners” to the piano playing softly in the background as the eulogy is delivered to the BALLOON RELEASE at the end. It's absolute perfection from start to finish. No word yet on how Savannah (the pacifier owner) reacted to the loss of her beloved paci, but if this production doesn’t help her give it up, then probably nothing will.
This dog photoshoot
We’ve written about couple’s costumes, and we’ve written about group costumes. Now, we’re showing you the best example of being “all in” when it comes to animal costumes. In this video, TikTok creator Lisa Hefferman (who runs a dog walking and boarding service in South Boston called @ultimuttpaws) lines up her extremely well-behaved dogs for a Halloween photoshoot. Lisa’s dedication to getting the perfect shot is definitely something to be admired (“Rufus, you’re, like, too present.”), but we have to give the dogs credit, too. They’re truly going “all in” by being the calmest, most patient, and most cooperative group of pups we’ve ever seen. (Especially the one dressed up as a ghost.) The result is a photo so adorable it’s hard to even believe it’s real. Bravo.
@franklinbarkzoo Replying to @kate ♬ original sound - franklinbarkzoo
Our "Nobody Wants This" watch party
If you haven't caught the hit show "Nobody Wants This" on Netflix, you're seriously missing out. It seems like everybody loves this show—but clearly, nobody loves it more than our friends at All In, who threw an elaborate watch party for the season 2 premiere. The party featured life-size cutouts of the main characters, games (pin the bar on Kristen Bell? Genius), face masks, and of course, delicious snacks. They truly went "all in."
A neighborhood food pantry donation
Times are tough right now for a lot of Americans who rely on nutrition assistance. A small silver lining, however, is seeing how people in different communities have been stepping up to provide food for their neighbors. In this video, creator @ajpgh412 explains how he started a food pantry in the front yard of his house recently, with help from his sons. When he goes to update TikTok on the pantry’s progress, he’s overcome with emotion: An anonymous donor has left what appears to be hundreds (thousands?) of dollars in his mailbox, along with a note saying, “May God prosper and bless your food pantry.” Talk about going “all in” for your fellow man. We love to see it.
@ajpgh412 We’re going to help so many people 😭 #snap #foodpantry #foodbank #trump #pittsburgh ♬ original sound - ajpgh412
This kid's joyful senior photos
@wambamthanksam Editing these today and I’m HYPE. #Seniorphotos #fyp #foryou #colorado #coloradosprings ♬ original sound - Sam
There’s senior photos, and then there’s this kid’s senior photos. While some seniors might opt to just dress up in their football jerseys, this kid decided he wanted to “frolick”—and he absolutely delivered. Hats off to this kid and his completely unbridled joy. As the photographer wrote in her caption, “10/10. No notes.” We agree—he nailed it.
