Here are 5 joyful things that are making us smile this week
The news can be bleak — so we’re here to brighten it up a bit.
Joy shows up in all kinds of unexpected places. Sometimes it’s simply the sound of someone’s laugh (we all have a friend who laughs like this, right?). Other times, something on the internet makes you feel joy, like this TIkTok of two high school kids who go out of their way to include their friend on the sidelines.
Whatever it is, the internet has a knack for bringing these bright, heart-lifting moments up to the surface — which is lucky for all of us, because some days the news cycle can be anything but bright and bubbly.
We all need tiny reminders of what it looks like when people feel joy and spread joy around to other people without hesitation which is why we’re here to highlight the five best examples of pure joy we’ve seen on the internet this week. Strap in — these will have you feeling extra joyful.
1. The surprise party
As if a proposal weren’t joyous enough, this guy takes his devotion to a whole other level (and has everyone in the comments section emotional in the process). TikTok creator @jordyyhard revealed that after asking for her hand in marriage, her now-fiancee also took the time to plan a surprise party at their favorite restaurant with all their friends and family invited to congratulate them. What a keeper. Also, why is my screen blurry every time I watch this video? (Spoiler: I’m crying.)
2. The sweetest wedding dress reveal
If your best friend doesn’t start immediately sobbing when she sees you in your wedding dress, do you even have a best friend? In this video posted by TikTok creator @destineytaylorr, her best friend is shown crying joyful tears and leaving the room immediately after seeing her bestie all gowned up for her big day. The fact that they’re both crying and laughing just makes it even more joyful. The bride is happy, the friend is happy, and we can’t help being happy for both of them. Total happiness overload and we love to see it.
3. Chloe's smile
Talk about joyful: When Chloe smiles, she has the ability to light up the entire room. But what makes her smile truly extraordinary is knowing everything it took to get there.
Since being adopted from China at age 4, Chloe has received surgeries, speech therapy, and dental care to treat cleft lip and palate — a facial condition that can make eating, speaking, and even smiling a challenge. This kind of long-term, specialty care can be overwhelming for families — but thanks to Shriners Children’sTM , Chloe has been able to receive expert medical care and compassionate support in every area of her life. Today, she eats with ease, speaks clearly, and shares her smile with everyone around her.
4. Swing dancing!
No, we don’t know the context of this video. We don’t know why this couple is dancing, and frankly, we don’t really care. All we know is that this song, combined with this girl’s joyful dance moves have us watching the entire thing on a loop. Not only does this couple make swing dancing look easy, you can tell they are having the most fun (and they’re moving so effortlessly they make it seem easy). More of this, please, internet!
5. Coat day
If we could bottle the pure joy and love in this video, it would cure seasonal depression. Long story short, a private school in Atlanta called Ron Clark Academy (RCA) has special “coat days” to celebrate students’ achievements. Students who have shown hard work and character are eligible to be awarded an RCA jacket—but they don’t just give these things to anybody. Students also have to write an essay and be voted on by the staff.
In this video, when one exceptional young man is awarded a jacket, the entire auditorium EXPLODES in congratulations. Watching the celebration takes more than one TikTok video, because it just doesn’t end — the administrators, the teachers, and the students just give him an endless supply of hugs and support. Have you ever seen more joy in one room? We doubt it.
