25-year-old manager explains why he loves that his Gen Z employees 'don't care anymore'
"Why would they respect a system that doesn't respect them?"
It’s pretty customary for older generations to dub the newest group on the working class chopping block as “lazy” or “entitled.” Gen Z just so happens to be the latest generation to take the mantle.
However, Gen Z employees and managers have done well to clap back against this criticism, and in doing so, have actually created some change in workplace attitudes.
You can really see this shift as you scroll through the viral #genzmanager hashtag on TikTok, where you’ll see slews of Gen Z Managers advocating to take time off and not working overtime…all with their distinct Gen Z flair, of course.
@spiicylumpia "Time off is a request, not a guarantee" bihhh not in my house 🤗 #fyp #genz #manager
@imdrebrown I want a GenZ Manager #genz #corporate #corporatebaddie
In one particularly poignant video, Rai, 25, who manages 6-8 team members that are also Gen Zers or millennials, explains how this group fully understands that they “work to live, not live to work,” and refuses to “respect a system that doesn't respect them or their career growth.”
“That’s why it’s so important to be a good boss,” he says. “You work for them…you should be creating an environment where they feel comfortable and confident and capable to perform their job function and ideally grow out of it. They wanna see an upward trajectory in their career, in their pay, and you should create an environment where that can happen while allowing them to live their regular life.”
That’s why he personally “always” approves vacations, and will often find ways to make it happen without any PTO being used.
“Let em’ go as long as they’re getting their work done. Create an environment where that can happen. If you lead with empathy, you’ll fuel some good energy,” he concludes.
And it’s this last sentence that really ties it all together. Many of us are beyond disillusioned and frustrated by the greed, burnout, and disconnection spurned by rampant capitalism, and fighting for more compassion to be brought into the equation—that includes the office.
The overwhelmingly positive feedback Rai’s video received is pretty good evidence that this is a shared sentiment, especially by younger generations in leadership…or those who have been burned by corporate greed.
“As a millennial supervisor I approve this message.”
“YUP. My last job had unlimited PTO. I had a lot of trips coming up so I barely took any days off to be COURTEOUS of my team who’d have to cover me. I got laid off before any of the trips even happened.”
“If you take care of your people they’ll take care of you.”
“AGREE! As a business owner. I give unlimited PTO. Get the job done and we are good. I want you to be at 100% when at work and always push to elevate your development as a professional.”
“As a millennial manager, same. Half day to go to your kid’s school event? Approved and no PTO used.”
Honoring collaboration and empathy over hierarchy and “bottom lines” is an ongoing battle, and one that’s seemingly been more exacerbated over the past few years. But with every leader that decides to become part of this movement, there’s a little more hope that maybe humanity can win in the end.