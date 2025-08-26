upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Community

20 frugal people share their most underrated and unexpected money-saving habits

These overlooked tips can save you lots of money.

frugal, saving money, save money, how to save money, money saving habits
Image via Canva/David-Predo

Frugal people share their best unexpected money-saving tips.

Frugal people are experts at saving money. From being mindful about how much and how often they make purchases to adopting no-buy lifestyles, they know all the practical ways to save money

But they also have some creative and overlooked ways to save even more. In the subreddit thread r/Frugal, members opened up about some of the most underrated and self-proclaimed 'weird' ways they've been able to put more money away.

These are some of the most unexpected and underrated ways to save money, according to 20 frugal people.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Multiply supposedly low monthly costs by 12. The yearly cost is often a wake up that I don’t need something." - SCNewsFan

"Buying or making snacks, meals and drinks ahead of time for road trips." - ReadingConstantly

"To ease the transition to eating out less, try to recreate similar meals at home as a treat. If you try to go cold turkey from eating out frequently to nothing but beans at home, it’ll be hard to sustain long term. Store bought frozen chicken tenders (for example) are more expensive than homemade lentil soup, but they’re also a lot cheaper than chicken tenders at a restaurant." - PollardPie

"Being content and not going in an inner complaint spiral." - kehrw0che

@alisontalksmoney

More unhinged hacks for saving money #personalfinance #moneytips #budgetingforbeginners

"I started saving veggie scraps in the freezer to make broth, and it’s cut down on food waste and my grocery bill." - radik266

"Use the app toogoodtogo as well for cheap takeout. If you’re flexible, you basically sign up for a cheap meal of whatever excess a restaurant has. I’ve done this with Indian joints and it’s great. Usually $7-10 for multiple servings of food." - treedoct-her

"The public library. Many now offer free streaming services, audio books, and ebooks for free." - ObjectiveUpset1703

"I think mine would be hauling my own trash to the landfill. I used to have trash service that cost $33 a month with recycling picked up twice a month. So the cost came out to $7.50 per week for household trash and $1.50 biweekly for recycling. I haul my own trash 2-3 a month and spend less than $5 total." - Ok-Box6892

"Borrow this book from the library: Make The Bread , Buy The Butter. The woman has gone to great lengths to figure out the cost of making tons of different things (including gas for the stove). She's straight up if something is worth the cost and or hassle to make it from scratch or purchase it. Her everyday bread recipe is super easy, makes two loaves in under 15 minutes (plus only 2 hours to rise, then an hour to bake) I make it once a week and use one, freeze one. It's delicious toasted and I've started adding in extras like chopped walnuts for a taste change." - k8ecat

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"As a gardener, I got tired of wasting money on annuals, especially the modern kind of seed that doesn't reseed itself. Flower companies hate selling plants that reseed themselves. I started buying old-fashioned, heirloom annual and perennial seeds that reseed themselves yearly. Google heirloom or reseeding seeds to find places that sell the older kind of flowers - I go with Seed Savers in Iowa. Additionally, I buy annuals that can be taken indoors during the winter (geraniums and begonias mainly). After the summer, take them inside and prune them back by 1/3 to keep them healthy. Many gardeners will also share starts or extra bulbs with other people - get to know your neighbors for this, or go on a neighborhood website and ask if anyone has perennials they need to divide or extra bulbs. Using seeds does mean a slower growing time, so you have to learn to be patient and live like our great grandparents did, with the rhythm of nature instead of forcing it to move ahead of schedule with pre-grown nursery plants." - StartledDungbeetle

"I don't buy any drinks or snacks at the grocery store. I buy meal food only, and tea bags. I make fresh fridge tea every day, a small thing of caffeinated and a small pitcher of SleepyTime or some other decaf for the evenings. It's delicious, no sugar, and VERY cheap. My grocery bills are about half of what they once were." - Soft-Craft-3285

"I spend money on just 1 day per week." DutchBelgian

"Buying things second hand from Facebook marketplace or while it's on liquidation. Also getting free stuff from the free local Facebook groups. I got so many helpful things over the years! Buying Christmas and birthday gifts for people throughout the year when I find the gifts on sale. Not being addicted to alcohol and soft drinks is a big money saver too :) Also knowing how to do own aesthetic services (I do my own eyebrows, I shave my own legs, I don't get my nails done, I straighten my own hair instead of getting salon blowouts, etc). Freezing leftovers!" - psykolojist

"Same answer I always give; switching away from cartridge razors and going to double-edge (DE). It's a bit more upfront (anywhere from $50-$100 trying to find the best razor/blade/soap combination that works for you) but the long term savings more than make up for it." - neekogo

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Get at least a basic tool kit. That along with YouTube and Amazon and you can learn how to fix basic things instead of calling someone or throwing it away and buying another. Just fixed the wheel on my suitcase instead of spending on a new one." - rich22201

"See if there any 'discount grocers' in your area. We're lucky to have several. They buy food in lots from supermarkets that are near or past expiration, discontinued items, damaged packages, etc. We've rarely gotten any food that was stale and the savings can be pretty big. They'll also have restaurant-sized items like huge cans of baked beans for a couple of bucks, which we'll divide out and freeze." - p38-lightning

"Ordering groceries online. I’m guilty of impulse buys and simply ordering groceries for pickup saves me $20+ dollars each time." - RightToBearGlitter

"When I go grocery shopping, I only buy sensible things. Except I allow myself one candy/cake/treats every time. It feels like splurging and a bit of cheating. It makes it much easier for me to stay on track with the strict buying habits." - Sagaincolours

"When I get a rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club, I save the skin, bones, etc. to use to make chicken stock. They're already roasted and seasoned so they make great stock." - gt0163c

"Double check your insurance policies annually. Do you still drive x amount of miles a year? Some people who now work from home drive much less, but are still paying commuter rates. Consider removing collision insurance from very old vehicles, unless you absolutely need it. If you are paying separately for an emergency roadside assistance program, see if your auto insurance offers similar coverage for less." - BestReplyEver

From Your Site Articles
saving money tips
CommunityJoy
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
partnerships

5 ways people are going "all in" this week

From the silliest to the most sentimental, there are so many ways people are going “all in” on the internet this week. Here are our five favorites.

True

There's something truly special about watching someone go "all in." This could mean throwing an elaborately themed birthday party for a Chihuahua (see below) or something a little simpler, like surprising someone with a long-anticipated birthday present. Whatever it is, going "all in" means total commitment—no holding back, no second-guessing, just passion and full-throttle enthusiasm. It means being fully present in the moment and creating something truly special as a result.

In this roundup, we’ve scoured the internet for the best examples of people going all in—those moments where passion, creativity, and total commitment take center stage. Some are silly, some are sentimental, but all of them are a reminder that giving 100% is the only way to truly leave a mark on this world. Buckle up—these folks didn’t just show up, they went all in.

1. The guy who learned Mandarin to propose

@yinrun_hello He secretly learned Chinese to Propose 😭😭😭 #fiance #proposal #engagement #love ♬ pluto projector - ☆

Talk about commitment. Getting married is the ultimate example of being "all in," but this guy takes it to a whole other level. Shared to social media by content creator Yinrun Huang, the emotional video captures a marriage proposal that's completely in Mandarin from a non-native speaker. That's right—this guy learned a whole language (and executed it pretty well) to win his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Not only are the words beautiful, his dedication is, too.

2. Kid-approved snacks that help local communities  

It’s scientifically proven that kids are brutally honest, unfiltered, and don’t hold back—which is why our friends at All In couldn’t resist sitting down with this group and getting their honest opinion. Are these snack bars really that good?

The Bite Size Board has spoken—and they’re all in. Not only are these snack bars delicious, they’re also an easy way to help people in need: Every time you buy a bar, 2% goes to a community to help them get fresh food.

Want to try these Board-approved treats? Snag a free box by signing up with your phone number on Aisle. Then grab two boxes of All In bars at Sprouts, snap a picture of your receipt, and text it through Aisle. They’ll Venmo or PayPal you back for the cost of one box. Easy and delicious.

3. This Chihuahua’s extravagant birthday bash

@phoebeparsons__ Tell me you’re a DINK family without telling me #chihuahua #dink #mexican ♬ EVERLASTING LOVE - GROWS

Do you love your dog? Would you throw a birthday party for them? How about a full-out celebration in a Mexican restaurant that includes banners, party hats, and the entire restaurant serenading him? Yeah, we thought not. These pet owners are absolutely "all in" on this dog's birthday, and we love to see it. Not only is this celebration extravagant and clearly well thought-out, people in the comments section are jokingly pointing out that taking a Chihuahua to a Mexican restaurant is a nod to the dog's cultural heritage. If that was intentional, this might be the best dog birthday party we've ever seen.

4. Truly unhinged (and maybe true?) Taylor Swift theories

@grindcitymedia did taylor swift drop super bowl hints? 😲 #swifties #nfl #taylorswift ♬ original sound - grindcitymedia

OK, whether you love Taylor Swift or not, you have to admit that her fans (known as “Swifties”) have an incredible commitment to the fandom (and an eye for detail). Case in point: Last week on her boyfriend’s podcast, Taylor announced the upcoming release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was responsible for breaking the internet, and also for spurring a ton of fan theories about the future album and her future performances. In case you didn’t know, Swift is famous for dropping “Easter eggs” that hint at things she’ll be doing in the future, such as when she kept flashing peace signs and dropping the number 2 in her instagram posts in the weeks leading up to her double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April 2024. This time, Swifties have taken to social media to discuss potential Easter eggs that were hidden throughout her podcast appearance. The latest theory? Her constant references to sourdough bread were actually Easter eggs hinting at a 2027 Super Bowl Halftime performance. Only time will tell if that's accurate, but the enthusiasm, the attention to detail, and the hours of research that must have gone into all these fan theories is truly something to behold.

5. This dirt bike birthday surprise 

@dmndboys_

This is why I look forward to fatherhood 🔥

♬ original sound - dmndboys_

These parents didn't give their kid a birthday present—they gave him the best birthday present of all time. Not only did the setup require a lot of thought and planning, but check out this kid's reaction. You can tell this was something he'd been wanting for a long time. Going "all out" and getting such a great response in return—it's something amazing to see.


Snag your free (!!) snack bars here while this deal lasts.

Motherhood

Mom shows 9-year-old how to leave uncomfortable conversations and it's advice everyone should hear

You don't need to let someone make you uncomfortable.

via Canva/Photos

A young girl with her hand over her mouth.

Few things are more uncomfortable than sitting like a deer in the headlights while someone pushes you into an incredibly awkward conversation. Whether it’s a TMI (too much information) conversation or they want to talk about politics or religion, it’s hard to tell someone that a subject is off-limits.

However, in a viral Instagram post, Charisse Sims makes an essential point about these awkward situations: it will be uncomfortable whether you tell them to change the subject or if you have to sit through the conversation. So, it’s better to take the option that’s less hurtful to you. Sims is a mother of six and the host of the Parenting for the Culture podcast. She is also an awarded Educator by PBS and PBS Kids and founder of The Sims Library of Poetry.

How do you leave uncomfortable conversations?

She shared the advice while talking to her nine-year-old daughter, who she could tell felt very awkward about a recent conversation. “Immediately, when she started having that conversation, I could see on your face that you felt uncomfortable,” Sims told her daughter in an Instagram Reel. “When you have that feeling, your response to them should be, ‘I feel uncomfortable in this conversation. Let's talk about something else.”

Sims then asked her daughter to repeat the phrase a few times to burn it into her brain for when she needed it. Her daughter then admitted that telling someone to change the conversation would be difficult. Most people probably agree that telling people you’d like to change the subject is uncomfortable.

However, Sims makes a great point: you will be uncomfortable both ways, so choose the one that best suits you.

“Which one is a longer discomfort, taking 10 seconds to say, ‘I feel uncomfortable in this conversation. Can we talk about something else?” Sims asked. “Or, sitting in a 20- to 30-minute conversation that you feel uncomfortable in?”

stop, woman, woman says stop, talk to hand, hand out, stop hand, conversation, awkward A woman holding her hand out saying "stop." via Canva/Photos

“It is uncomfortable telling people stop. It is uncomfortable being like, ‘I don't really like what you're doing,’ because you're worried you're going to hurt their feelings, and you want them to like you,” Sims continued. “But it's also uncomfortable to sit there and be uncomfortable for a long time. So choose your discomfort, and choose the one that's going to help you, not hurt you.”

Candace Smith, an etiquette expert, says it’s also helpful if you have another topic on deck that the person may be interested in to make the transition smoother for both parties. “When you think it’s time to let the other person know you will change the subject, be positive, and smile. Keep your eye contact warm and direct,” she says, before giving an example: “I’m going to change our subject here. Let’s talk about something cool like the Marvel movie!”

shhh, shush, finger over mouth, girl saying quiet, end of conversation, finger over mouth A young girl making a "quiet" motion. via Canva/Photos

Sims' advice is important because it’s something that all of us, adults included, could use next time they are forced into an uncomfortable situation. Her advice is a great tool for making sound decisions when we feel awkward and unable to think on our feet. “I wish when I was growing up, I was taught more how to navigate tricky situations rather than just being told to stay out of them,” Sims wrote in her post. “As simple as that is, It’s not always that easy. Our children need more support and actual practice navigating these awkward situations.”

This article originally appeared in April.

From Your Site Articles
MotherhoodFamily
Family

Teen parenting expert shares the one phrase to use when your teen brings up a risky topic

Be prepared for the next time your teen brings up sex, drugs or social media drama.

via Dr. Lisa Damour and Canva/Photos

Dr. Lisa Damour and a mother and her teen going through a crisis.

If you are the parent of a teenager, there are a lot of topics they may bring up that are scary to think about, whether it's drugs, sex, social media drama, or whether they can get a nose ring. Every day, something is bound to come up for which you may not be prepared.

That’s why it’s good to have a response in your back pocket; when they bring up a challenging topic out of nowhere, you can respond in a healthy way instead of overreacting. In June 2025 at a panel discussion on Anxious Boys, Lonely Girls at the Aspen Ideas: Health festival, psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour said the best response to an uncomfortable topic is: “Tell me what you think about that.”

Dr. Damour is a psychologist specializing in teens, the author of three New York Times bestsellers, and host of Ask Lisa, a free podcast where she answers parenting questions every week.

teens, social media, teen on phone, parents, upset mom, teen at table, A teenager looking at her smartphone.via Canva/Photos

Tell me what you think about that

Dr. Damour further explained her ideas to Upworthy, noting there are two significant benefits for parents who have this response readily available. “The first value of having a phrase like, ‘Tell me what you think about that,’ is that it lets you collect yourself and let's you buy some time before you have a reaction that you regret,” Dr. Damour told Upworthy. “The second is that it will dictate the conversation you need to have.”

Dr. Damour says that by encouraging your teen to share their feelings on uncomfortable topics, such as their friends taking weed gummies, it dictates the direction you should take. This is in contrast to immediately jumping to conclusions and shutting down the conversation by giving them a lecture on the dangers of drugs before you've heard their opinion.

“So if a teenager then goes on to say, ‘I think it's really weird and I'm worried about the kids who are trying it.’ You're having one conversation. But if they are interested in trying the gummies, it’s another conversation," Dr. Damour noted.

teens, mom and teen son, parenting, modern families, son and mom on couch, talking to teens A mom talks with her teenage son.via Canva/Photos

How to respond when your teen is interested in risky behaviors

Dr. Damour believes that when setting rules for your teen, it is best to avoid basing them on personal morality or opinions, such as “In this house we don’t do drugs” or “I think it’s wrong to go on a date at 14.” These reasons often seem arbitrary to most kids, and they may follow their own desires. Instead, focus on two key issues: safety and the decent treatment of others. So, if they are considering taking weed gummies, let them know that it isn’t safe. Dr. Damour suggests this response: “You have one brain for the rest of your life. All of the science we have says that weed and adolescent brains don't mix. I love you, I care about you. I want you to make choices that are going to keep you safe.”

Parenting teens is an emotional rollercoaster, which is why Damour’s advice is so helpful. It allows parents to have a little extra time to remove some emotion from their reaction, and it enables them and their teens to use their best judgment in an uncomfortable situation. Further, it may be that when a teen floats an awkward topic, there’s a lot more going on than what meets the eye. “It is my sense that when kids are floating touchy topics by their parents, they are watching very carefully to see the reaction because one of the questions they may be asking themselves is, 'What would happen if I told you I was having a problem with this?'” Damour says.

Learn more important advice for parenting teens by subscribing to the free Ask Lisa podcast.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
teens
FamilyParenting
Science

Couple plants real-life 'money tree' and its first seeds are worth over $6,700

The species is at least 200 million years old.

via Daderot/Wikimedia Commons and C T Johansson/Wikimedia Commons

A Wollemi pine and one of its cones.

As the old adage goes, money doesn’t grow on trees. However, what if you had a tree that was so rare that people would spend good money for its seeds? Then you could honestly say that you have a money tree growing in your yard. Such is the case for a retired couple in England, Pamela and Alistair Thompson, both 75, who in 2010 paid £70 ($98) for a 46cm-tall Wollemi pine sapling that a friend bought on the Shopping Channel. It’s believed that it was the first ever endangered tree species to be protected by making it available to the general public.

What is the Wollemi pine?

The Wollemi pine is valuable because it appears in the fossil record as far back as 200 million years ago and was thought to have gone extinct about 70 to 90 million years back. However, in 1994, a bushwalker in Australia came across a Wollemi pine in a secluded gorge. Biologically, it was a discovery as significant as coming across a living dinosaur in a hidden part of Australia in the ‘90s.

Wollemi is an Australian Aboriginal word that means "watch out—look around you."

wollemi pine, endangered trees, australian trees, seattle, washington, rare trees A Wollemi pine in Seattle, Washington. via Brewbooks/Wikimedia Commons


The tree may have made its way to Eurpoe, but the wild trees are under threat from wildfires and climate change. It’s believed that only about 90 exist in the wild today. In 2006, it made its European debut when Sir David Attenborough planted one at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew. “How exciting we should discover this rare survivor from such an ancient past,” Attenborough said.

After 15 years of special care, the Thompson’s tree began to bear fruit for the first time in August 2025. “This year has been so ­unusually dry, it happened earlier,” she said, according to The Times. The couple now plans to package the valuable seeds from the tree and give the money to the National Garden Scheme. The National Garden Scheme is a government program where people open their gardens up to the general public, and the money that is generated is donated to the Queen’s Nursing Institute.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

How much does a Wollemi pine cost?

“I saw a small tree for sale for more than £1,000 ($1352), which shows how rare they are. We’re planning to package the seeds five or six at a time and sell the bundles online for £5 ($6.76). We’ve seen some retailers sell them for much more, but we want to make them accessible for people, as well as raise money for charity. We don’t yet know how many will be healthy and produce trees. Only time will tell.”

"We have around five large cones, which have produced about a hundred or so large seeds each. It would be lovely to see just how many seeds we can produce, but I have been very surprised by the numbers so far this year,” she said, according to Unilad. So, if you do the math, 100 seed packs at $6.76 each would go for $676. Not bad for just collecting seeds.

But they could make a lot more money off the seeds if they chose to do so. It’s believed that one seed can go for as much as £10 ($13.52). If they sold all 500 seeds produced by the five cones, they'd make $6,760.

This tree could net them thousands of dollars a year in perpetuity. “It really does prove that money can grow on trees,” Mr. Thompson said, according to The Times.

wollemi pine, endangered trees wollemi pine cone, australia trees, money tree, dinosaur tree A female Wollemi pine cone.via Adrian198cm/Wikimedia Commons

Preserving the Wollemi pine for the future

In 2023, over 170 young Wollemi pines grown by the Botanic Gardens of Sydney, in Australia, were shipped to be planted in 28 botanic gardens with climates that could support the pines, across the UK and Europe. One Wollemi was sent to Atlanta, Georgia, in the U.S.

“Discovering the lost Wollemi pines in the wild was a truly astounding moment for international tree conservation, and to be a leading partner nearly thirty years later in launching this important new metacollection on UK soil is an exciting moment for Forestry England,” Mike Seddon, Forestry England Chief Executive, said in a press release. “As we care for the Wollemi pines we plant today, we’ll be able to study the way they grow, learning with the other botanic gardens how they flourish outside Australia. The climate crisis means that across all continents, many trees like Wollemi pines are facing urgent threats to their survival. We know that 34 per cent of conifers are now endangered, and our ongoing work to research, propagate, and save tree species is more vital than ever.”

trees
ScienceNature
Humor

Man's spot-on 'impersonations' of 13 major airports have people begging for more

They're funny because they're so true.

Photo credit: Canva

If airports could talk…

Anyone who's ever traveled through a large international airport knows that it can be a daunting, confusing, and unpleasantly adventurous experience. Some airports are massive, sprawling mazes of ever-changing gates that are hard to navigate, and, if you travel a lot, you learn that each airport has its unique quirks and pain points that make you dread having a layover or landing at them.

A creator named Chris Olsen has frequent and infrequent travelers alike rolling over his take on airport woes as he shares what he imagines 13 different major airports would say if they could talk. Let's just say he nails each and every one.

@notolsennchris

I do love LHR and LAX tho

First, London's Heathrow (LHR) airport is notoriously large. My family landed there once and it took us nearly an hour of walking just to get from our gate to the car pickup area. But taking off from there is wild as well, as they frequently don't inform you of what gate you're leaving from until the last minute.

"You want to know what gate you're flying from?" Olsen says as LHR. "Haha, I'm not telling you. I'll tell you in an hour. But by then it'll be too late. By the way, it's on the other side of the airport, you better start running now."

Those who have flown into Los Angeles' LAX airport and needed a ride will feel this one:

"Oh, you wanna leave? You wanna call a lil' Uber? Well, you better start moving now because you know you're gonna have to get on a bus that will take you to a train, that will take you under a bridge where a troll will stop the train, make everyone solve three riddles, before you have to swim across a river before even thinking about calling that Uber. And then it's gonna take you two hours to get home."

uber, air travel, LAX, los angeles, transportation Good luck Ubering from LAX. Giphy

(Pro tip: Fly in to Burbank if you're flying to the L.A. area. A much less overwhelming experience.)

Next up, New York City's John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport:

"Why are you here? You know I'm under construction, babe. I know I said it was gonna be done soon. By 'soon' I meant 20 more years. Goooo, get out of here—no not that way, that road is closed. It's been closed for construction. The new one is too, oh my god."

La Guardia (LGA), on the other hand, just shows off its remodel while still managing to have lots of flights not actually happen:

"I look good, right? Yeah? You like my new look? Your flight's canceled, by the way."

airports, air travel, canceled flights, flying, travel Sorry, flight's canceled. Giphy

In his first video, Olsen also tackled Washington D.C.'s Dulles Airport (with its overcrowded everything) and Paris' Charles De Gaulle (CDG) Airport (with its indifference to helping people who are lost), and people backed up his takes in the comments.

"Heathrow wants us all to join a marathon."

"The uber experience at LAX is traumatizing."

"CDG is so real. I HATE that airport with the passion of a thousand fiery suns 🤣🤣."

"Dulles was way too accurate hahahaha."

In his follow-up video, Olsen "impersonates" Newark's EWR, London City (LCY), Denver (DEN), Atlanta (ATL), Chicago's O'Hare (ORD), Sydney (SYD), Washington's Reagan (DCA) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) airports. And according to the comments, he nails pretty much all of them. (The one exception might be Atlanta, which many people said was accurate but needed more YELLING.)

@notolsennchris

Which ones next


"Overheard at EWR 'there is no hope for you' to a little old lady hustling to make it to the new gate 😭"

"DFW is the realest thing I’ve seen."

"Dallas is the most accurate one ever."

"ORD is my home airport so I fully never realized that other places generally don’t make you wait on the plane for like an hour after landing but damn that’s true isn’t it lol."

"Chicago is soo accurate... why are we always sitting on the tarmac for an extended amount of time."

airport, airplane, air travel, tarmac, o'hare You're never getting off the tarmac once you land at O'Hare. Giphy

"DCA is wayyyy to accurate 😅😩"

"I’ve only been to Reagan once on a layover and trust i was stuck there for hours because every flight was cancelled!"

"As a flight attendant… yes."

"I'm a flight attendant so i’ve been to all these airports and this is so insanely accurate. 😭"

Of course, there are many, many more airports to impersonate and people are making specific requests. From what I gather, Charlotte (CLT), Orlando (MCO), and Frankfurt (FRA) appear to be high on people's lists.

Olsen has more air travel humor where these came from. Check out his hilariously accurate "If airlines could talk" bit:

@notolsennchris

Spirit might not be gorg but it’ll get u there

You can follow Chris Olsen on TikTok for more.

From Your Site Articles
humor
HumorJoy
Heroes

Utah teens break down neighbor's door to rescue dogs from house fire

Thankfully, the family wasn't home.

Photo credit: Canva

Utah teens break down neighbor's door to rescue dogs from house fire

House fires are devastating for everyone involved. Not only are homes lost, but irreplaceable items within the home are often charred beyond recognition or turned to ash. That outcome is considered lucky if no one lost their lives. Recently, some concerned teens put their rescue skills to the test when they noticed their neighbor's house on fire with one of the family cars in the driveway.

Rescue workers were already on their way when the three boys attempted to get their neighbor's attention. Their attempts and subsequent success to enter the burning home were caught on the family's doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the boys run up to the door when one begins pounding to get the attention of the people inside. The teens yell and bang, hoping to wake up anyone inside before realizing that the people who live there aren't home.

Utah teens; West Jordan; house fire; burning home; propane tank fire; teens rescue dogs; teens save dogs Damaged house awaiting repairs after fire incident.Photo credit: Canva

It was then that one of the teens says that he saw the two family dogs in the window. An older man, who appears to be the father of one of the kids, begins trying to break the door down with his shoulder. After a few failed attempts and a reminder from one of the boys about his shoulder, the man stood back as one of the teens began kicking at the door. It seems to take a lot of time and effort by the teens before the door finally gives way and they disappear inside.

Shortly after going into the home, one of the teens can be seen exiting while carrying a dog, followed by another. The owners of the home weren't there when the fire broke out but thanks to the quick action from these neighborhood teens, their two dogs were saved.

Utah teens; West Jordan; house fire; burning home; propane tank fire; teens rescue dogs; teens save dogs Couple embraces while watching house fire unfold.Photo credit: Canva

When speaking to KSL TV5, one of the teens admits, "Without a second thought, we just jumped the fence, he says. "We got down there to see if we could help, see what we could do.” One of the other teens added, “When we got down there, the propane tanks exploded.

While the boys ran towards danger with the intention to save people who could've been trapped inside, it's important to remember that firefighters do not advise running into burning structures. These boys saved two beloved family pets and ,luckily, they didn't sustain any injuries themselves from their selfless act. But people who see a burning home should call 911 to report the fire. Attempting to alert the people inside the home may also be a safe option for bystanders, but professionals warn that people should stop short of entering a burning home.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that these kids suffered any smoke inhalation damage or burns for their brave rescue, but that house wasn't the only one to burn. The back of the home next door was also engulfed in flames, unfortunately. Neighbors have started a GoFundMe for the people who have been displaced by the fire with hopes of helping them get back on their feet. Currently, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

From Your Site Articles
teens save dogs
HeroesJoy
Trending Stories