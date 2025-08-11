upworthy
Women over 30 share their 'frugal girl hacks' that help them save big money

"Have you tried the massage gun trick on heavy duty lotion bottles that you can't cut?"

saving money, women saving money, money advice women, money saving tips, frugal living women
Image via Canva/Monkey Business Images

Frugal women share their best money-saving hacks.

Living a frugal lifestyle means making decisions that will save you the most money.

Over on a Reddit subforum of women over 30, member u/hauteburrrito posed the question: "What's your frugal girl hack/flex?" She went on to share, "I cut open all my toothpaste, lotion, etc., bottles after I can't squeeze anything out anymore, and then use a scraping tool to transfer the (usually substantial) remnants into a travel-sized Muji container."

She also shared a hack she adopted from a friend: "I have a friend who not only reuses her plastic Ziploc bags, but actually runs the grodier ones through the dishwasher. (I also reuse my plastic Ziploc bags, but alas, my few attempts at putting them through the dishwasher have mostly just resulted in semi-mangled Ziplocs.)," she added.

frugal, frugality, being frugal, frugal lifestyle, frugal living Cheap GIF by 60 Second Docs Giphy

She concluded her post with a call-out to fellow money-saving females: "Anyway, I'd love to hear from all my frugal girlies here (even if you're, like me, only part-time frugal) - what's your frugal, let-me-milk-every-last-bit-of-value-outta-this-thing hack/flex?"

In response, frugal ladies over 30 had a bevy of money-saving tips to share, and then some. These are 25 of the best 'frugal girl hacks' that have saved women major money.

"Most frugal is doing a no spend month, pulling out every stitch of clothing - hanging them up and committing to one outfit per day in public. I got rid of so much crap, love everything that remains, and broke my obsession shopping - I am content with watch reels online to get my shopping fix." —Rough_Commercial4240

"I regularly we-have-mcdonalds-at-home myself, aka talking myself out of purchases because dang it, I do have something at home that is just the slightly less efficient or less easy version of the thing that I'm thinking about getting. A recent one was one of those quick heating heat pens to neutralize mosquito bite itches. I've already had 20+ bites this season (please send help) so this seemed like a godsend due to how easy it would be to treat the itch on the spot. But ehhhhhh... microwaving some water in a cup and heating a spoon in the resulting hot water and then pressing it on the bite does the same thing. Blasting the bite with a hair dryer also does the same, and I already own all of these things." —caramelpupcorn

"Have you tried the massage gun trick on heavy duty lotion bottles that you can't cut?" —Catty_Lib

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Put money in savings the day you get paid. Not the end of the month after the bills are paid. I rarely eat out, cut my own hair and bought supplies to do my own manicures. Ditch the serums and expensive beauty products… drug store basics or making my own works just fine. Probably most impactful and easiest one to implement: If I get the urge to buy a thing (that I didn’t plan for, just want), I have a waiting rule - I have to wait 1 days for every $10 the item costs. So if something costs $70, I have to wait a week before I allow myself to buy it (some flexibility if it’s a really good sale or time limited or whatever). If I still want the thing, I buy it. More often than not, I forget or change my mind before the waiting period is over… this has done wonders for removing compulsive spending and random splurging." —rjwyonch

"I only buy natural fiber clothing. It can be repaired, wash by hand, dries quickly. Online i get designer silk and cashmere for less than I'd pay for a tank top at target-- which wont survive a single wash-- just by allowing myself to take my time looking and hunting through piles of listings." —babycrow

"I find adding things to the cart and just leaving it really helps. 90% of the time I start coming up with excuses to wait longer or just forget about it." —User Unknown

add to cart, online shopping, shopping online, shopping cart, shopping Shopping Spree Money GIF by Cosmopolitan Giphy

"This is slightly unethical, but I travel a lot for work. When I get my per-diems, instead of eating out on my trips, I go grocery shopping and eat microwavable foods while also stocking up on essentials I will use but won't fully use on my trip such as oatmeal, canned beans, apples, bananas, cheese, etc. I have a really nice cooler so even if I'm travelling far, I can just shove all the perishables into the cooler and they'll be fine for the 3-10 hour drive home. My per-diem usage is still less than my colleagues because I don't eat out for every meal so no one bats an eye at my spending. My other hack is kind of silly, but living in the country. There's no door dash, very few restaurants, and hardly any shopping so there's very little temptation to spend frivolously. There are only thrift stores, so if you need things like a t-shirt or mixing bowls, unless you're willing to drive 30-60 miles away, thrift stores are where you're going to. In addition, people still do labor trades up here. My boyfriend fixed the heater of the guy who patched our roof. Roof guy was happy his heater will run during the winter and we're happy our roof won't leak and everyone is happy to just throw cash for supplies and not charge or pay for labor. Lastly, the cabin I'm in doesn't have any heating system, so you just have to start a fire and bundle up, which is fine and we're not tempted to run a costly heater because we simply don't have one. I can imagine we'll be a little miffed come the dead of winter, but we both grew up in homes with no central heating so it's not something we're unaccustomed to. Last hack- do activities that you already have access to and make your own fun. Restart an old hobby, go for a walk, read a book, draw, bake, etc. There are a lot of things you can do that don't involve spending a ton of money. Maybe this seems obvious but I feel like I know several people who seem to only be able to 'have fun and relax' doing activities that are costly such as going bar hopping, having a spa day, taking a weekend trip. Not that any of these are bad, per se, but it can really dip into your wallet. Inviting friends over for a small potluck can be just as lovely as a time as going out for a really expensive dinner." —skinsnax

"Use the library. They rent out all kinds of stuff. Also get the Libby app." —Pinklady777

"My best frugal life hack has been improving my cooking skills. It took a few years, but I now cook most of my meals from scratch at home, saving hundreds per month. I even started baking my own bread this year. Another powerful hack has been tracking every single penny that I spend through a budgeting app. My preferred app is You Need a Budget (YNAB). I find it worth the high subscription fee, though there are also cheaper options if $100ish/year seems too much." —ConcentrateTrue

cooking, cook, cooking skills, cook at home, home chef Chef Kitchen GIF by Jukebox Saints Giphy

"I lost my job back in July. I've been a lot more frugal since then and am currently about breaking even on my spending/expenses and 'income' (unemployment and some side gig money). One thing I did regarding food was used up all the food I had in my kitchen that I was kind of ignoring for awhile. I had maple syrup I never used, so I bought a box of frozen waffles. So maybe it was a boxed dinner that was expired by two years, or just a condiment I didn't use often. I used everything up. And then I mostly eliminated the impulse shopping, as someone else mentioned. I collect Pokemon cards, so I was regularly making $50+ orders on eBay. Alas, I am not even browsing them at the moment." —DarmokTheNinja

"I'm in NYC, and mostly, it's having a roommate (not where I thought I'd be over 30, but saves so much money) and living in a rent stabilized apartment (super old, no amenities, and has its issues). Also, I only eat out socially, not for convenience. Focusing on saving hundreds a month on the big things (e.g., rent) allows me to not have to focus on cutting out a few bucks here and there for the small luxuries. Other than that, it's mostly that I started saving money in my retirement accounts early (definitely make sure you take advantage of any employer matches!), and am relying on compound interest to make it so that I can hopefully actually retire. $10k saved in your 20s ends up giving you SO much more than $10k saved in your 50s. Plus, I can live more frugally when younger than when I'm older and less active." —MerelyMisha

"One of my fav upgrades is just.. CLOTH napkins. Can use for a few days gently. Much nicer experience. Throw in wash. If they start to be sad over many years they become cleaning rags. Soooo much less expensive than buying wasteful paper towels! We have one roll of paper towels for really gross random stuff that we have had for like 5 years cause we so infrequently need them."
—more_pepper_plz

cloth napkin, cloth napkins, napkin, napkins, napkin gif Harry Styles Eating GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden Giphy

"This is a fun one that I enjoy. I decided not to buy any luxury items on my salary. When I want to buy something, I invest money and try to make the price of the item in profits(post taxes of course). Sometimes it is quick and sometimes it takes a while. This gives me time and prevents an impulse buy. By the time I have the money in hand, I have either changed my mind about the purchase or I go for it. Either way, I ain’t losing money(maybe girl math) 🙈 My salary or funds are only for necessary expenses that cannot wait." —calm_momentum38

"This is probably not weird to you but it is where I live - we don't have a car (I haven't owned one since 2011, and my partner sold his in 2020). In addition to all the obvious ways we're saving money - this also limits impulse shopping for me (do I really want to carry this home?)." —Hold_Effective

"Put a few drops of eye drops in your drying out mascara. Works amazing every time." —kimberleeeee_

mascara, mascara gif, putting on mascara, applying mascara, mascaras Audrey Hepburn Fun GIF Giphy

"I'm not sure if it's more frugal or just convenient, but when I cook, I save extra portions and freeze them in my preferred serving sizes. I don't like leftovers once they've been in the fridge more than a day or two, so this method has really reduced my food waste and also has kind of turned my freezer into a pantry. Helps to keep me from eating out too! If anyone is curious I use silicon Souper Cubes to freeze and then store in freezer ziplocs or Stasher bags." —SuitcaseOfSparks

"Facebook marketplace/ buy/sell or free groups. Most of my stuff in my apartment is gently used/thrifted/have me down/gifted. Kids grow quick and usually their clothes can be passed along, sports equipment second hand, kitchen appliances, furniture. I rarely buy new, mostly because I'm poor but I can't justify the cost of buying certain things new when it's fine gently used and much cheaper." —ladybug11314

Heroes

Man finds genius loophole to beat squatters at their own game. Homeowners say he's a hero.

"All I'm doing is becoming a squatter and flipping this process on them."

Canva Photos

Flash Shelton has been nicknamed the "Squatter Hunter" and helps people take their homes back.

Squatters' rights laws are some of the most bizarrely misused legal realities we have, and something no one seems to have a good answer for. Most of us have heard stories of someone moving into a vacant home and just living there, without anyone's permission and without paying rent, and somehow this is a legal question mark until the courts sort it out.

According to The National Desk, squatters' rights are a carryover from British property law and were created to ensure that abandoned property could be used and to protect occupants from being kicked out without proper notice. The argument is that it's better to have someone openly living in a home and taking care of it, properly maintaining it, versus it laying abandoned and rotting away. Families and residents add value to a community, and those residents should have rights — or so the reasoning goes.

It should go without saying that squatter law isn't meant to allow someone to just take over someone else's property, but sometimes that's exactly what happens.

A squatter takeover is exactly what happened to Flash Shelton's mother when she put her house up for rent after her husband passed away.


A woman contacted her with interest in the property, only she wanted to do repairs and look after the home instead of paying rent. Before anyone knew it, she had furniture delivered (which she later said was accidental) and set up camp, despite Shelton's mom not agreeing to the arrangement.

But since the woman had expressed her intention and already moved in, the matter was out of police hands, as Shelton found out when he tried to contact the local sheriff. If that sounds like trespassing to you, well, join the club.

“They said, ‘I’m sorry but we can’t enter the house, and it looks like they’re living there, so you need to go through the courts',” he shared in a YouTube video.


Shelton rightfully didn't want the expense of a court battle, so he took matters into his own hands—not with violence, but with logic. He had his mom lease the home to him, and then told the squatter that she had to move everything out because he was moving things in.


squatters, homeowners, criminals, trespassing, law, property law, viral videos, youtube, squatter hunter How exactly is squatting not trespassing? It's complicated, for some reason. Giphy

“If they can take a house, I can take a house," he said.

He was calm and clear about her having to get everything out within the day or he would have people come and take it, and thankfully, she didn't put up a big fight.

That experience made him realize how squatter law can be abused, but that there's a faster system for removing a squatter than to go through the court system. If a squatter can move in and force a homeowner to take them to court to prove they are living there illegally, then he could simply move in alongside the squatter, putting the squatter in the position of having to take the homeowner to court instead.

"The legal process is so slow, and at some point when they're in there, you're going to feel like they have more rights than you do and that's how you're going to be treated. So even though you it's your house and you're paying the mortgage or whatever, at some point squatters feel like they have more rights than you, so they don't have an incentive to leave until a judge tells them to, until they're actually ordered to, and that could take months."

After successfully removing the squatters in his mother's house, Shelton has been tackling similar squatter situations for other homeowners in California, earning him the nickname "The Squatter Hunter."

"All I'm doing is becoming a squatter and flipping this process on them," Shelton told CBS News. "I figured if they could take a house, I could take a house."

According to CBS, he's successfully removed a dozen squatters in the past year. ""I'm not going in and I'm not hurting anyone," he said. "I'm not kicking them out, I'm not throwing them out." He's literally just moving in himself, setting up cameras, and then creating small annoyances until the squatters get fed up enough to move out; like making uncomfortable alterations to the home or making a ton of noise at inopportune hours.

Shelton parlayed his success into a reality show on A&E called, fittingly, Squatters. It premiered in July of 2025. To put it lightly, it looks intense! Clips posted on Shelton's social media show hostile standoffs with angry squatters and even he and his team causing damage to the home or creating nuisances to help drive the squatters out.

California isn't the only state that has seen issues with squatters. There are squatter stories from all over the U.S. of people moving into a property and refusing to leave without a court order, tying owners up in lengthy, expensive legal battles.

Though squatting is relatively rare overall, some areas of the country have more issues than others. California, Texas, Georgia, and Florida are areas, in particular, that struggle with squatters and abandoned properties.

Shelton even has a Change.org petition to try to get squatter laws changed to "make squatting in residential maintained homes criminal." Making squatting illegal "will shift the burden of proof onto the squatter and make the crime punishable with restitution an option for damages," the the petition states.

Not all homeowners will have access to someone like Shelton and his team to fight back against squatters. But until the laws change, he's doing as much as he can.

Watch Shelton share his personal story:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.


Parenting

Adult plane passenger praised for denying window seat to stranger's child having a tantrum

Parents are calling it a necessary lesson in parenting and boundaries.

Photo by Mohamed Abdelghaffar

'We do not negotiate with tantrumists.'

Flying can test anyone’s patience, but Reddit user Safe_Ad_9314, may take the cake for having all their buttons pushed. They shared how a recent flight turned into a surprising lesson in setting boundaries, explaining that they had reserved a window seat—an intentional choice aimed at making their journey just a bit more enjoyable. But as soon as they settled in, a family boarded and a conflict began brewing.

After several attempts to calm her, the father turned to the man and asked if they’d give up their seat for the child, adding, “She’s just a kid.” The OP gently stood his ground, explaining that the window seat was not a random perk, but something they had deliberately arranged—and even paid extra for.

The family’s six-year-old daughter quickly grew upset that she didn’t have the coveted window view. Her frustration was clear:

"I want the window! I want the window!"
— the child

child, tantrum, kids, boundaries, spoiled, gifVeruca Salt.

Giphy

Eventually, the mother distracted the child with a tablet, and the flight continued. When everyone deboarded at their destination, the mother shot a lingering remark at u/Safe_Ad_9314:

"Some people just have no heart."
— the mother

That stung. It’s never easy to feel judged—especially when you’ve tried to be polite. Unsure if they’d done the right thing, u/Safe_Ad_9314 turned to the trusty Reddit subforum r/AITAH for feedback, asking, "AITA for not giving up my window seat on a plane to a kid just because she threw a tantrum?"

The response was overwhelmingly supportive, reframing the encounter into a conversation about how we teach children empathy, respect, and understanding of life’s little disappointments.

Boundaries Matter—Especially in Public

Do we cave at the first sign of a tantrum, or do we help kids learn that not every wish can be granted? The community weighed in:

"You teach your kids how society works and that not everything is at their disposal all the time."
u/hierosx

People pointed out that giving in to every demand might soothe tears in the moment, but can set unrealistic expectations for the future. If having a window seat was so important, some said, parents could plan ahead and book one. After all, this wasn’t about denying a child joy, but about showing them how to handle disappointment gracefully.

Why Tantrums Don’t Work

Many commenters stood behind the idea that it’s kinder in the long run to help children learn healthy boundaries:

"I learned when my kids were toddlers that the best policy was 'we do not negotiate with tantrumists.'"
u/BeBearAwareOK

Setting clear limits doesn’t mean being cruel. It means showing kids that while it’s okay to feel upset, not every feeling must be instantly gratified.

Nobody Owes You Their Seat

airplane, plane, window, window seat, boundaries Tip for parents: If you kiddo wants this view, book the right seats. Photo by Francesco Ungaro

At the core, many commenters reminded readers that random strangers aren’t responsible for resolving someone else’s poor planning or appeasing a meltdown:

"It’s not your responsibility to accommodate someone else’s poor planning or their child’s tantrum."
u/experiment_ad_4

Others emphasized that saying “no” isn’t heartless—sometimes it’s a necessary act of kindness to the child, who learns that people have their own boundaries and can’t always bend.

"I am a mum of three. Kids get explained that they can’t have that seat as it’s already occupied, end of it."
u/Sure_Freedom3

Instead of feeling guilty, u/Safe_Ad_9314 received a gentle reminder that upholding personal boundaries is part of living in a shared world. When we calmly stand our ground, we help create an environment where everyone learns that respect and empathy go both ways—even at 30,000 feet.

In the end, that’s what makes these moments matter. When we model healthy limits, we’re not just keeping a seat—we’re showing kids that there’s a bigger picture out there, one where kindness and fairness guide us all.

community, kindness, fairness, boundaries, life lessons Pass It On Be Kind GIF Giphy

This article originally appeared last year.

Culture

Retired teachers in their 30s live on cruise ships full-time for a little over $10K a year

“It sounds mad, but the numbers made sense."

via Matthew Barra/Pexels

A cruise ship could be your home for a way lower price than you'd expect.

You know that feeling toward the end of a great vacation when you stop and think: I wish I could stay here forever. It might be an all-inclusive resort, a secluded beach, or a fun-filled cruise on the high seas that you just don't want to leave. Of course, for most people, it's a fantasy. You can't just quit your job and live a permanent vacation. But what if you could?

Giving it all up and retiring to live on a cruise ship at 32 seems like a lifestyle choice only available to the ultra-wealthy. However, two financially savvy retired school teachers from Tennessee have managed to do just that, spending under $10,000 for the first eight months at sea.

Monica Brzoska, 32, and Jorrell Conley, 36, met in 2015 while teaching in Memphis, Tennessee. The following year, they booked a week-long cruise to Mexico, Belize, and Grand Cayman. After that, they were hooked on cruising together.

Eight years later, in March 2023, they booked a week-long Caribbean cruise and had the time of their lives. When it was over, instead of returning home to Memphis, they had a wild idea: Why not continue to book consecutive cruises? So, they did just that.

Monica was inspired to start living the life she always wanted after her father fell ill and her mother told her: "Don't wait for retirement. Follow your dreams."

The couple crunched the numbers and found that if they chose the cheapest cabins and used the deals and promotions they’d received from Carnival Cruises, they could book the first 8 months for just under $10,000.

That's not per month. That's the total, coming out to around $1250 per month. Not a bad deal whatsoever. Plus, the more cruises they book, the more perks and deals they get.

“It sounds mad, but the numbers made sense. Accommodation, food and entertainment would be included – we’d only need spending money,” Brzoska told The Sun. “And because we’d been on so many Carnival cruises, we’d earned access to some amazing offers.”

Hopping from ship to ship isn’t difficult for the couple because many disembark from the same ports. But they sometimes have to fly when they can’t walk to the next ocean liner.

The couple then quit their jobs, sold their possessions, and started a new life on the high seas. They rent out their 3-bedroom home in Memphis to maintain steady cash flow. The average 3-bedroom home in the area rents somewhere between $1200 to $1900 a month.

Over the first year of their new life, the couple completed 36 consecutive cruises.

They have already visited countless destinations across the globe, but they can’t choose a favorite. "For a cultural experience, we loved Japan," Brzoska told a Carnival Cruise director on Instagram. The couple also loved Greece for its “history” and Iceland because it was the "closest to being on Mars."

More recently, they've spent time in Amsterdam, the UK, Germany, Belgium, and more. What an amazing adventure.

One of the most incredible benefits of loving on a cruise ship is that so many things are taken care of for you. The couple never has to cook any meals, do any laundry, or drive. Every night, there is something to do, whether it’s checking out a comedy show or enjoying drinks and dancing in the nightclub. Plus, there are always new friends to meet on board with every new cruise.

Plus, on cruises, just about all the costs are covered, so you rarely have to open your wallet. It’s a stress-free, all-inclusive lifestyle. Brzoska says that when you remove the everyday stresses from life, it’s great for your marriage. “Without the daily stresses of life, we rarely argued, but always told each other if we needed space or more time together,” she said.

Brzoska and Conley were one of the first high-profile couples to get attention, followers, and media coverage for the permanent cruising lifestyle, but they're definitely not the only ones. It's an especially popular choice for retired adults and seniors, who find it cheaper and way more fun than living in a retirement community or nursing home. It's also a great choice for people who can work remotely and flexibly, or who own their own digital-nomad-friendly businesses.

The couple also makes sure to have one date night a week, during which they dress up and have a nice meal together.

As of this writing, the couple has been cruising full-time for over two years, or 916 days to be exact. They've been on 106 cruises and visited over 45 countries together. Absolutely unreal.

Most people may be unable to give it all up and live their lives hopping from ocean liner to ocean liner. But there’s a great lesson in the story of Brzoska and Conley: You never know how much time you have left, so don’t wait for retirement to live the life of your dreams.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.


Movies

'Wicked' author reveals subtle clue in 'The Wizard of Oz' that Glinda and Elphaba were friends

"I fell down onto the ground laughing at the thought that they had gone to college together."

Public domain
Gregory Maguire was inspired by a line in the original 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz."

Have you ever watched a movie or read a book or listened to a piece of music and wondered, "How did they come up with that idea?" The creative process is so enigmatic even artists themselves don't always know where their ideas come from, so It's a treat when we get to hear the genesis of a brilliant idea straight from the horse's mouth. It's often not what you would expect!

If you've watched Wicked and wondered where the idea for the friendship between Elphaba (the Wicked Witch) and Glinda (the Good Witch) came from, the author of the book has shared the precise moment it came to him.

The hit movie Wicked is based on the 20-year-old hit stage musical, which is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West written by Gregory Maguire. It says a lot about how powerful the story is that it has succeeded in so many different mediums and continued to find new audiences that connect with it.

While the musical is a simplified version of the 1995 book, the basic storyline—the origins of the two witches from "The Wizard of Oz"—lies at the heart of both. In an interview with BBC, Maguire explained how Elphaba and Glinda's friendship popped into his head.

wizard of oz, wicked, wicked for good, wicked movie, wicked musical, wicked novel, gregory maguire, art, artists, writers, authors Ariana Grande as Glinda in the "Wicked" film Giphy

Maguire was visiting Beatrix Potter's farm in Cumbria, England (Potter was an author and illustrator who created Peter Rabbit) and thinking about "The Wizard of Oz," which he had loved as a child and thought could be an interesting basis for a story about evil.

"I thought 'alright, what do we know about 'The Wizard of Oz' from our memories,'" he said. "We have the house falling on the witch. What do we know about that witch? All we know about that witch is that she has feet. So I began to think about Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West…

"There is one scene in the 1939 film where Billie Burke [Glinda] comes down looking all pink and fluffy, and Margaret Hamilton [The Wicked Witch] is all crawed and crabbed and she says something like, 'I might have known you'd be behind this, Glinda!' This was my memory, and I thought, now why is she using Glinda's first name? They have known each other. Maybe they've known each other for a long time. Maybe they went to college together. And I fell down onto the ground in the Lake District laughing at the thought that they had gone to college together."

Maguire must have thought the idea of Glinda and The Wicked Witch attending college together was absurd at the time. What a kooky idea! But he pursued it nonetheless and, well, the rest is history.

wizard of oz, wicked, wicked for good, wicked movie, wicked musical, wicked novel, gregory maguire, art, artists, writers, authors A photo of author Gregory Maguire.By Jeremy Goldstein/Flickr CC BY 2.0

In "Wicked," Glinda and the Wicked Witch, Elphaba, meet as students at Shiz University, a school of wizardry. They get placed as roommates, loathe each other at first, but eventually become best friends. The story grows a lot more complicated from there (and the novel goes darker than the stage play), but it's the character development of the two witches and their relationship with one another that force us to examine our ideas about good and evil.

Watch his explanation and inspiration here:

Maguire also shared with the Denver Center for Performing Arts what had inspired him to use the "Wizard of Oz" characters in the first place.

"I was living in London in the early 1990’s during the start of the Gulf War. I was interested to see how my own blood temperature chilled at reading a headline in the usually cautious British newspaper, the Times of London: 'Sadaam Hussein: The New Hitler?' I caught myself ready to have a fully formed political opinion about the Gulf War and the necessity of action against Sadaam Hussein on the basis of how that headline made me feel. The use of the word Hitler – what a word! What it evokes! When a few months later several young schoolboys kidnapped and killed a toddler, the British press paid much attention to the nature of the crime.

"I became interested in the nature of evil, and whether one really could be born bad," he said.

"I considered briefly writing a novel about Hitler but discarded the notion due to my general discomfort with the reality of those times. But when I realized that nobody had ever written about the second most evil character in our collective American subconscious, the Wicked Witch of the West, I thought I had experienced a small moment of inspiration. Everybody in America knows who the Wicked Witch of the West is, but nobody really knows anything about her. There is more to her than meets the eye."

Authors and artists—and their ideas—help hold a mirror up to humanity for us to see and reflect on who we are, and "Wicked" is one of those stories that makes us take a hard look at what we're seeing in that mirror. Thanks, Gregory Maguire, for launching us on a collective journey that not only entertains but has the potential to change how we see one another.

The second Wicked film, For Good, hits theaters in November 2025.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This story originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Community

20-year-old nomad who lives in a van shares how she lives the good life while staying safe

Here's some tips for giving it all up and living on the road.

via Abigail Martin / TikTok

Abigail Martin shares what life is like living in a van.

Do you ever fantasize about quitting your job, moving out of your place, and living life on the road? Seems impossible, right? How do you make money? How do you stay safe? How do you survive without all of the creature comforts you're accustomed to?

Abigail Martin, a 20-year-old photographer and social media influencer, has taken that giant leap into the unknown by buying a conversion van and taking it on the road. On her TikTok page, she shows people what nomadic life is like and how anyone can join her. It all started when she was in high school and started watching #VanLife videos online. By the time she graduated, she had no interest in going to college or joining the rat race.

So she worked four jobs until she saved up $18,000 to purchase a 2017 Ford Transit with 54,000 miles on it. It cost an extra $10,000 to install a bed, a kitchen, and to set up the electrical. "In the morning, I would work at a coffee shop from 6 a.m. to noon, then I would walk across the street to a boutique from noon to 6 p.m," she told The New York Times. "Then I'd go waitress at a restaurant from 6 p.m. until closing. On off-days, I was running my own photography business."

Abigail bought her van during the height of lockdowns and used her TikTok page to connect with people when we were all forced to stay apart. Now, her page has over 730,000 followers, and her videos have 18.3 million likes.

If you've ever dreamed of dropping out and living life on the road, here are a few videos we've selected from Abigail's page to get you started.

How does the electricity work?

@abigailmartiin

How i have electricity in my van!! #vanlife #fyp #climber #washingtoncheck #vanconversion #foryoupage #vanbuild #outdoors #travel #hiking


How does she use the restroom?

@abigailmartiin

How i go potty 🕺🏼 #vanlife #vanconversion #fyp #adventure #travel #toilet #camping #foryou


How does she shower?

@abigailmartiin

see i’m not a dirtbag 100% of the time ;) #vanlife #fyp #caravanning #vanbuild #solofemaletraveler #camping #adventure #travel


How does she make money?


@abigailmartiin

Reply to @ihave.6babydaddies i do work & heres how! #vanlife #buslife #travel #fyp #solofemaletravler #photographer #adventure #camping


How does she stay safe?

@abigailmartiin

Reply to @whyamisigningupforthis How i stay safe! #vanlife #vanbuild #solofemaletraveler #solofemalevanlife #outdoors #travel #fyp

How to identify a sketchy campsite.

@abigailmartiin

fun times as a solo female :))) #vanlife #solofemalevanlife #adventuredog #fyp #travel #pnw

What's her morning routine like?

@abigailmartiin

a morning in a van. #vanlife #fyp #travel #camping #vanconversion #solofemaletraveler #adventure #foryou #morningroutine #breakfast #coffee

Abigail shares her greatest realization.


@abigailmartiin

here’s your daily existential crisis :) go live yo life #motivational #fyp #vanlife #travel #adventure #inspirational #solofemaletraveler

"I think my greatest realization in life, one of the most freeing thoughts is that nobody gives a f**k what you're doing. Literally nobody cares. Everyone is too wrapped up in their own problems, their own achievements, their own goals, their own selves to give a f**k what you're doing," Abigail shares as her greatest realization about van life. "Nobody actually cares how skinny you are or how not skinny you are. Nobody cares if you're going to college or not or if you just decide to drop off the face of the earth. Nobody actually cares. So go do what you want."

This article originally appeared four years ago.

