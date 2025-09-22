Experienced wedding planner shares 4 signs that absolutely mean the couple will get divorced
If he smashes the cake in her face, it’s all downhill from there.
A wedding planner on TikTok claims that she can predict whether a couple will get divorced by noticing subtle clues during the wedding planning and ceremony.
These minor problems are red flags that point to larger, more profound issues happening with the couple. While it may seem like these reasons are signs of unavoidable doom, they can also act as a warning for couples everywhere: if these signs appear in your relationship, get help.
“I can tell a bride and groom that's going to get divorced before they even get married,” Robin Yarusso says in a TikTok video. “So I've planned like 100 weddings and probably like 25, 30 proposals, and there are certain things that happen that I've seen time and time again with my brides and grooms that have divorced later on.”
1. Cake smash equals catastrophe
“If you smash cake, I don't know what it represents, but for some reason, none of my brides and grooms that did that are still together,” Yarusso says in the video.
Yarusso told TODAY.com that if the couple "didn't agree on it, didn’t discuss it, or if one said ‘no’ and it still happens, then it’s disrespectful. If the bride looks upset, like ‘Oh my gosh,’ and you didn’t want that to happen—I haven’t had a single couple survive that.”
Kevin Thompson, a pastor who has done countless weddings, says that when one person shoves the cake in the other's face unexpectedly, it shows four questionable characteristics: pride, force, revenge, and contempt. All of these characteristics don’t bode well for a happy marriage.
2. Sneaky expenditures
“So if I have a bride that's calling me on the side, being like, 'Let's add this to the flowers. Don't tell Jim. Let's do that.' Don't. The don't-tells, those. Those people end up getting divorced,” Yarusso says in the video.
When a bride or groom makes secret financial arrangements behind the other’s back, it says two terrible things: they disagree on money—a major predictor of divorce—and that they can’t be trusted. If they’re lying about money, what else are they being dishonest about?
A bride is crying at her wedding.via Canva/Photos
3. Pushy mother-in-laws are a curse
“If your mother or the groom's mother, the bride's mother, whichever one it is, if that mother is overstepping where she shouldn't and her child doesn't check her, it usually leads to problems in the marriage,” Yarusso says in the video.
Toxic family members can put a significant strain on relationships. When spouses can't balance their home life with their outside family, trouble is bound to happen.
4. Incompetent, uncaring husband
“And then last is the husband who doesn't care about the wedding," Yarusso says in the video. "And I don't mean like, ‘Oh, honey, it's your big day, you pick whatever flowers you want.’ I mean, his one job was to pick the DJ, and we're a week before the wedding, and he hasn't gotten that done. That husband is completely checked out.”
When one partner doesn’t carry their own weight, that puts an undue burden on the other, which can lead to powerful resentment, and eventually, divorce.
A couple with a "Just Married" sign. via Canva/Photos
Sometimes, minor disagreements that people have before they’ve taken the plunge can magnify greatly shortly thereafter, either due to a change in the nature of the relationship or the revealing power of time. So, it’s best for couples looking to get married to take Yarusso’s words seriously. She may not be a therapist, but she’s seen how couples work together first-hand, and nothing puts a stress test on a marriage quite like a wedding.
If you’re experiencing problems on the road to saying, “I do,” chances are they may get worse after the cake is in the freezer and the dress is put in storage.