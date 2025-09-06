Having a 'couch friend' or 'errand friend' can help you save money and increase productivity
Find yourself a couch friend.
Not all friends do all things. It's not abnormal to have friends you go to social events with, and other friends who are more comfortable inside. A lot of times, one of your indoor friends will turn into your "couch friend," and surprisingly, having a couch or "errand friend" can help you both save some money.
So, what is a couch friend? They're the friend who doesn't make you feel like you need to run around shoving dirty dishes in the oven before they arrive. They know you have a gaggle of children and work an ungodly amount of hours; they're not judging your messy house. These friends just want to hang out in sweatpants and exist next to you for a few hours.
But couch friends don't simply come over to sit in silence, although they welcome that, too. Oftentimes, they come over and jump right in with helping you cook dinner, get kids to bed, or reset your living space because their presence doesn't require entertainment. Instead, they're there to support you, whether it's with dishes or keeping you company while you finish your Bridgerton marathon. Having a couch friend while being a couch friend has its benefits, mainly that it can help you both save money, and it's fun.
Pamela Vachon, contributor for CNET, explains in her article, "How Much Cheaper Is Cooking at Home Than Takeout? We Do the Math" that cooking at home saves big bucks. "By my calculations, on average, cooking your takeout staples at home amounted to about a 50% savings over ordering those same items as carryout, and a shocking 75% savings if you're routinely getting them delivered."
When a friend is hanging out with you in your home, you're not out spending money. You're more likely to enjoy cooking if someone is helping, which again, will save you both money. The bonus is, you get to enjoy the company of someone you care about. Under a video about couch friends, someone describes these friends as "framily," writing, "Framily - friends who are family. We spend the majority of our time together on couches in silence not doing much, but if one needs us, we'll drop everything and do ANYTHING to help."
Not only does having a couch friend help you save money, but it can also help you become more productive. The same can be said about having an "errand friend." An errand friend is someone who doesn't mind riding around with you all day while you run errands. It makes running errands more fun and, surprisingly, more productive.
Billy Roberts, LISW-S, LCSW, the founder and director of Focused Mind ADHD Counseling, a specialized ADHD practice in Ohio and Illinois, tells Upworthy, "There is science behind having an 'errand friend' to help you be more productive. Motivation comes from two places: internal and external. While some of us might be highly motivated to do things for internal reasons (i.e., to win at something), others struggle to find their get-up-and-go around certain tasks (i.e., like cooking when going out is easier). However, when motivation is externalized (i.e., making a plan to do a task with a friend), this can work to shift or even jumpstart motivation. Suddenly, it's not just about cooking because you have to, it's about showing up for someone else, or gaining the reward of a social interaction."
Having a friend around to keep you on task isn't just good for your wallet, it's also good for your sanity. Things almost always feel easier when people work together to get them done. But if you just want your friend to come over and sit in silence while you both doom scroll, that's fine too. In fact, that's what couch friends are for.