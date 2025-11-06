Elderly people are asked to define 'love,' and their answers are truly raw and heartfelt
"Love isn't just something that happens to you. It's something you have to nourish."
When we're young, we're so often overwhelmed by new love. The beginnings of things can feel like we're being whisked into another dimension, and then if or when it falls apart, those crashes can feel devastating. With time, the hope is that wisdom follows.
After a lifetime of experience—big loves and heartbreaks—older people often have a clearer rearview mirror when it comes to love.
William Rossy (who uses the name @Sprouht on social media) has over one million subscribers on YouTube alone and claims to have interviewed the elderly in "35 countries." He asks people in their 70s, 80s, and 90s to share their deepest thoughts with questions like, "What's a big regret you have that taught you a valuable lesson?" "What advice would you have for younger generations?" And, powerfully, "How would you define love?"
William Rossy asks older people questions about life and love. www.youtube.com Sprouht
A woman in her 80s answers, "Love, to me, is a commitment. It isn't just something that happens to you. Ya know, like 'Pow—LOVE!' It's something you work at, something you have to nourish." Her friend adds, "You grow into it; it doesn't just happen at first sight."
Of her third (and she says hopefully "final") husband, she says, "We both had a lot of baggage. We met when we were 72, so you're gonna have a lot of baggage. So you give each other a generous baggage allowance." She adds, "It's not easy to share your life with a person. You're never gonna have the exact same response to things. Recognizing that your point of view may not be the other person's point of view. A lot of tolerance."
A man in his 90s, who has been married for 67 years, answers that the secret to such a long relationship has been "compromise." Adding, "No question. Very few things in life are worth fighting over. I want to go downtown, and she wants to go to Westmount Square. So? We went to Westmount Square, and I'm very happy."
When he's specifically asked to "define the word love," he answers, "Extreme respect and caring. No more than that. The physical side dies early."
People in the same age range are asked about life regrets; again, the answers are truly eye-opening. One woman mentions she didn't have children. When pushed to answer, she first says she has no regrets, but when asked, "Did you ever regret it?" she answers, "I did feel it was something I should have, perhaps, done. But I wasn't cut out for it." Someone counters in the comments, "Admitting you are not cut out for children despite wanting them shows massive self-awareness. It is better to not have them than to have them and not look after them properly."
One man, whose wife passed away after a 55-year marriage, advises the younger generations to always talk. "Sit down and talk, no matter the disagreement."
Near the end of the clip, Rossy references a dear friend in Montreal who painted a drawing of an older person sitting on a bench with a younger one. He shows the painting to the elderly people he's speaking with and asks, "What advice would you give to me on living a great life? Maybe something you wish me and people my age would know a little sooner?"
One woman very directly answers, "Make a point of liking and knowing as many people as you can."
A 96-year-old woman, as she holds her cute dog, says, "Look after yourself. Take care of yourself. Don't abuse yourself."
Another discusses the importance of travel. "Keep your options open. Travel is a big way to open your mind. Make sure that whatever you do in life, you have some international travel."
A man seconds the travel advice. "Travel. Expose yourself. And for God's sake, be tolerant."
And lastly, a woman quite simply admits, "I've kind of learned that I don't like to give advice. Because I don't actually like it when people give me advice. I don't have any advice, but I've got a lot of experience."