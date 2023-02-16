+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Penn Badgley asked for no sex scenes in new season of 'You.' The show creator's reaction was fab.

Sera Gamble's awesome response has gotten lost amid the debates over his request.

penn badgley
Peter Morawski/Openverse, Gordon Correll/Flickr

Penn Badgley stars in the TV series "You."

Thanks largely to the #MeToo movement, conversations about bodily autonomy and consent have become a regular part of our social discourse. We teach little ones about the concept of consent in kid-friendly terms. We make sure everyone understands that only an enthusiastic yes means yes for sex. We talk about how consent can be withdrawn at any time.

Sometimes these conversations involve grappling with the nuances of individual situations, which is why actor Penn Badgley's request to stop doing sex scenes in his TV series "You" has created a wave of debates about the nature of acting, consent for sexual activity and how sex is portrayed in television and film in general.


For a little background, Badgley plays the handsome, obsessive serial killer Joe Goldberg in the series "You," which just entered its fourth season. In real life, Badgley is known for telling fans to stop falling in love with the creepy character, and for thoughtfully using the show's premise to talk about violence against women and gender equality. Now he's making headlines for a story he shared on his podcast about asking to cut sex scenes from the new season.

“I asked Sera Gamble, creator of the show, ‘can I just do no more intimacy scenes?’” Badgley told his "Podcrushed" co-hosts, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. He shared that one of his hesitations with taking the "You" role in the first place was his not wanting to always be cast as a romantic lead, considering everything that entails. (Badgley came to fame playing a lead romantic role on "Gossip Girl," and while Joe Goldberg isn't exactly a typical romantic lead, his character's modus operandi is charming women into relationships, which in the first three seasons involved a good deal of sex.)

"Fidelity in every relationship, and especially my marriage, is important to me," Badgley said, "And yeah, it just got to a point where I'm like, 'I don't want to do that.'" But, he added, "Do I have a career if I don't? I mean, think about every male lead you've loved. Are they kissing someone? Are they doing a lot more than that?"

Badgley told Variety that his wife, Domino Kirke-Badgley, actually encouraged him to take the role of Joe. "And I wasn’t going to listen to anyone more than her," he said. He also elaborated a bit on his discomfort with filming sex scenes, "having done quite a fair amount of them."

“It’s not a place where I’ve blurred lines,” he said. “There’s almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me—and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary—has always been something that I actually don’t want to play with at all.”

He shared that his preference would be no sex scenes at all: "It’s important to me in my real life to not have them."

People were quick to share their thoughts on Badgley's feelings about intimate scenes, from positive (Good for him for setting his own boundaries!) to negative (It's called acting—it's got nothing to do with marital fidelity!) The story also got people talking about the nature of filming sex scenes, the differences between sex and violence being simulated or shown, how much is too much and whether such scenes are even necessary or desirable.

But lost in all of those debates was what really matters most—how "You" show creator and producer Sera Gamble responded to his request.

As Badgley explained on his podcast, Gamble's reaction to his wanting to nix sex scenes was immediately positive and supportive.

"I said to Sera, 'my desire would be zero. To go from 100 to zero.'" Badgley shared. "But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show, I know what I did. You know, you can't take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept [of the show], so 'how much less can you make it?' was my question to them."

"And she didn't even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of, I want to say, like, almost empowered. She had a really positive response. She appreciated my directness and she appreciated that I was also being reasonable and practical. And they came back with a phenomenal reduction."

Badgley's feelings about filming sex scenes really shouldn't be up for debate—it's his body, his comfort level, his choice. And if someone decides that simulating sex at work isn't something they are comfortable with, they should be able to say so, no matter what their personal reasons are for it. The real story here is how an actor felt safe enough to approach his employer and voice his discomfort over filming sex scenes, and how she listened and immediately responded with respect and accommodation. That's exactly what should happen, but all too often has not.

Rather than devolving into hot takes on sex and sex scenes in general, which everyone has different feelings about, let's take this positive exchange between employee and employer for the consent-era example that it is and celebrate it.

From Your Site Articles
celebrity
Joy

Boyz II Men updated 'I'll Make Love to You’ for married couples and it's both funny and true

"I'll make love to you, or we can just watch YouTube.”

via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Boyz II Men sing an updated version of "I'll Make Love to You."

Boyz II Men’s classic 1994 love song “I’ll Make Love to You” was one of the most popular make-out songs of the ‘90s. But now, the Gen Xers who got down to it back then are a bit older and have probably settled down.

Life in your 40s and 50s has more to do with handling household chores and parenting responsibilities than making love “all through the night,” as Boyz II Men originally sang nearly 30 years ago. Studies show that the average married couple in their 40s and 50s has sex around once a week, whereas those in their 20s and 30s have it twice as often.

The threesome had some fun with the passing of time on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Valentine’s Day when they debuted an updated version of “I’ll Make Love to You” that reframes the song for couples who’ve been married for the past 15 years. “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To)” features three members of the Philadelphia group’s classic lineup, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Wanyá Morris and a cameo from Colbert himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
1990s nostalgia
Pop Culture

Virtual Grandad's cover of Gorillaz hit 'On Melancholy Hill' is a surprise folk anthem

Frank Watkinson is a treasure.

via Frank Watkinson/YouTube

Frank Watkinson playing his acoustic guitar.

Frank Watkinson, 69, of Huntingdon, England, just outside of Cambridge, is an excellent example of the magic that can happen when people have the time to explore their gifts. After retiring, he followed his passion for music and has developed a loyal following on YouTube.

In the 12 years since he joined the platform, he’s gained nearly 500,000 subscribers and 21 million views. He calls himself the “Virtual Grandad” and loves to play sad songs because he believes they have the power to make people happy.

Keep ReadingShow less
music
Identity

Harrison Ford says he had most of the 'old man jokes' removed from the new Indiana Jones

Ageism is another “ism” in Hollywood that needs to go.

via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Harrison Ford on the red carpet at Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harrison Ford, 80, is throwing on his leather jacket and fedora for one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which is expected to hit theaters in June 2023. The film is about Indy’s lifelong foes, the Nazis, being involved with NASA at the height of the space race.

It’s been 15 years since Ford played Indy on the big screen in 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” In that film, Indy makes numerous quips about being in his mid-60s, noting that he’s still a professor but only “part-time,” and after a failed swing from his bullwhip, he admits his eyesight isn’t what it once was. “Damn, I thought that was closer!” he says.

His son, Mutt Williams, even overestimates his age, asking, “What are you, like, 80?” But now that he’s 80 in “Dial of Destiny,” there won’t be any old man jokes in the picture.

Keep ReadingShow less
age
Joy

Dad's book becomes bestseller 10 years after its release, thanks to daughter's viral TikTok

Lloyd Devereux Richards' crime thriller "Stone Maidens" shot to the No. 1 spot on Amazon.

@stonemaidens/TikTok

"Stone Maidens" is now flying off the shelves.

Never underestimate the power of the internet…or a daughter’s love.

Just ask Lloyd Devereux Richards, who’s now a bestselling author thanks to his daughter Marguerite Richards' TikTok going viral. Previously, he didn’t even know what TikTok was.

Lloyd began writing his serial killer thrillerStone Maidens” back in 1998, based on real crimes that happened during his college years in the mid-70s. He would spend a little over a decade writing the book in the few precious hours he could carve out between his law career and being a dad to three children.

The book was finally published in 2012 after years of rejections from literary agents and editors. Unfortunately, this milestone was not met with many sales.

After seeing all her father’s hard work not pay off, Marguerite didn’t want his story to end on such an anticlimactic note.

Keep ReadingShow less
books
Education

Eye-opening video shows what it's like to have dyslexia. It must be incredibly frustrating.

Dyslexic people shouldn't be left behind.

via Dyslexia Improvements/YouTube

Wavy text that resembles what people with dyslexia see when they look at text.

People who don’t have dyslexia may find it challenging to understand what it's like when those who have it look at a page of text. A common misconception is that people with dyslexia read things backward. But in reality, they see words that can appear inverted, cut in half, backward, mixed up, chaotic, or moving across the page.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that makes it more difficult for people to read and spell. It is linked to genes that affect how the brain processes reading and language.

Keep ReadingShow less
dyslexia
Health

Boyfriend's reaction to Tubi Super Bowl ad sparks important domestic violence discussion

Her parents' response helps explain why many women have a hard time leaving abusive relationships.

Photo by Piotr Cichosz on Unsplash, Screenshot via Reddit/Usual-Umpire-4468

A Tubi ad during the Super Bowl had families wondering who was messing with the remote.

Millions of people across the U.S. freaked out in unison during Super Bowl LVII when a commercial for streaming service Tubi duped everyone into thinking somebody was fiddling with the TV remote. The first few seconds of the ad made it appear as if game coverage was resuming, then suddenly, a smart TV home screen appeared with a cursor clicking on different things, ultimately landing on Tubi.

The brilliant ad clearly got people's attention, as people flooded social media with stories of how everyone in their household asked who was sitting on the remote and disrupting the game. For most people, it was a hilarious prank that ended in shared laughter. But for some, it didn't turn out to be funny at all.

In a now-deleted post shared on Reddit, an unnamed 23-year-old woman described how her 25-year-old boyfriend reacted to the commercial when he thought she was messing with the TV. It's a story filled with domestic violence red flags, and people are sharing it as an example of what abusive relationships can look like in their early stages.

Keep ReadingShow less
domestic violence awareness
Trending Stories