People are defending and praising park rangers as National Parks jobs get slashed
The underappreciated heroes of our public lands.
If there's one thing that practically every American can agree on, it's the beauty and magnificence of our National Parks. From Acadia to Zion, National Parks have been called our nation's "crown jewels," a testament not only to the geographic diversity of the American landscape but to our commitment to preserving lands belonging to "we the people."
Since before their official establishment in 1916, our National Parks have been serviced and protected by park rangers who enforce laws and park rules, educate visitors about the environment, maintain park infrastructure and make sure everyone who visits the parks is able to do so safely. Park rangers are known for being helpful and informative caretakers, and we have them to thank for preserving and protecting our pristine natural treasures.
However, some are now finding themselves on the chopping block. In February of 2025, President Trump's slashing of federal funding led to the National Park Service terminating about 1,000 newly hired employees (about 5% of its workforce, which was already understaffed) and the U.S. Forest Service, a close cousin to the National Parks, firing around 3,400 (about 10% of its workforce).
According to the National Parks Service Association (NPCA), the National Parks Service only makes up 3/15 of one percent of the federal budget and every $1 invested by taxpayers creates $15 in economic activity. "Staffing cuts of this magnitude will have devastating consequences for parks and communities,” said NPCA president Theresa Pierno in a statement.
One of the National Parks Service employees who was let go was Education Park Ranger Brian Gibbs. In a heartfelt Facebook post, he shared his sudden termination on Valentine's Day. He wrote:
"I am absolutely heartbroken and completely devastated to have lost my dream job of an Education Park Ranger with the National Park Service this Valentine’s Day.
Access to my government email was denied mid-afternoon and my position was ripped out from out under my feet after my shift was over at 3:45pm on a cold snowy Friday. Additionally, before I could fully print off my government records, I was also locked out of my electronic personal file that contained my secure professional records.
Please know and share this truth widely:
I am a father, a loving husband, and dedicated civil servant.
I am an oath of office to defend and protect the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.
I am a work evaluation that reads 'exceeds expectations.'
I am the 'fat on the bone.'
I am being trimmed as a consequence of the popular vote.
I am a United States flag raiser and folder.
I am my son's 'Junior Ranger' idol.
I am of the place where I first told my spouse I loved her.
I am a college kid’s dream job.
I am the smiling face that greets you at the front door.
I am your family vacation plannerI am a voice for 19 American Indian cultures.
I am the protector of 2500 year old American Indian burial and ceremonial mounds.
I am the defender of your public lands and waters.
I am the motivation to make it up the hill.
I am a generational cycle breaker.
I am the toilet scrubber and soap dispenser.
I am the open trail hiked by people from all walks of life.
I am the highlight of your child’s school day.
I am the band aid for a skinned knee.
I am the lesson that showed your children that we live in a world of gifts- not commodities, that gratitude and reciprocity are the doorway to true abundance, not power, money, or fear.
I am the one who taught your kid the thrush’s song and the hawk’s cry.
I am the wildflower that brought your student joy.
I am the one who told your child that they belong on this planet. That their unique gifts and existence matters.
I am an invocation for peace.
I am gone from the office.
I am the resistance.
But mostly I'm just tired.I am tired from weeks of being bullied and censored by billionaires.
I am tired of waking up every morning at 2am wondering how I am going to provide for my family if I lose my job.
I am tired of wiping away my wife’s tears and reassuring her that things will be ok for us and our growing little family that she's carrying.
Things are not ok. I am not ok. (This is the second time in under five years a dream job I worked has been eliminated. Now I may need to uproot my FAMILY again.)
Stay present, don't avert your gaze.
Until our paths cross down the trail,
Fare thee well.
Ranger Brian"
Gibbs' post has been shared nearly 230,000 times, with people both moved and incensed by it. Even people who are supportive of budget cuts don't want to see the National Parks system affected, and people are taking to social media to share their support and appreciation for park rangers.
"A park ranger in Mt. Rainier one time saw me walking around with my camera & stopped me & was like “okay so if you want my favorite picture in the park go to [this place] at [this time] & you’ll see what I think is the most scenic place”Park rangers are just the best & most helpful/passionate people & having less of them will have so many negative effects." – amanda_wanders
"Asked a park ranger in Olympic last summer how early to get to the Hoh Rainforest area the next morning to avoid lines and he told us 7am, several hours before we had planned to arrive. That advice saved hours of waiting. Very grateful for all our park rangers." – jweiss
"All this. They really love their area, love talking about it, and want you to appreciate it like they do. Rangers can give you accurate estimations of time and difficulty of treks, advise you of any current wildlife concerns, and provide superb 'locals' info." –walton.cate
"They are! I'm especially fond of Yellowstone NPS rangers who are often with me when I'm photographing grizzlies and black bears. They are the nicest people!" – nwyetiphotography
"We went to Yellowstone in October, I wanted a good geology book to understand what I was looking at. The ranger at the store told us to get out now, go down the path and watch the geyser (Steamboat, the biggest geyser imaginable!), then come back and he’d sell me any book I wanted - but first go see this and enjoy! What a cool guy, and it was totally amazing! The whole park was splendid- wildlife, beautiful views, cool rock formations, perfect." – crumples
"So many wonderful encounters. We hiked into and out of King's Canyon from a remote entrance/exit but planned a small part of our trip on the busy JMT. When the ranger heard our route he said, 'Let me tell you where my wife and I camp,' at Evolution Lake. Absolutely prime spot with an amazing view away from the crowds." – sonjmarie
"I'm about 5000 hours in volunteering for NPS / BLM / FS, and let me tell you a LOT of the people who come to the parks would be lost without advice from Rangers - which is totally fair, it can be a lot to take in, better to ask a local and we live in the park." – rangerdanger_2012
Park rangers are the underappreciated heroes of our public lands. Their jobs are vital and their contributions deserve to be recognized and honored. If you agree, contact your representatives in Congress and make your voice heard.