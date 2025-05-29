Woman records Zoom video of getting fired, and it's a stunning example of self-advocacy
“This feels like being fired by three high school freshmen.”
Karson Bree, a graphic designer, is going viral on TikTok for posting a video of herself getting terminated last year over Zoom. It came on the heels of being part of a staff reduction at another employer a few months before. The video has caught the public’s attention because of how strongly she stood up for herself in the meeting and how woefully unprepared her coworkers were to deal with the termination. Karson had worked for the magazine for 69 days and felt she never had the support to succeed.
The video begins with Karson speaking to two fellow employees, Julie and Kendall, and an HR representative. At the beginning of the call, she is told her position is being “terminated immediately.” When she asks why she wasn’t a “great fit,” she is greeted with a nine-second silence. Then, finally, she is told that it’s because the publication “went out late” and there were typos. Karson insists that the delay in publishing and typos were her boss, Julie’s, fault.
@babyplight
Sharing my layoff video from last year cause why not. 🤷♀️😅 For context: I took a position with a local company known for treating employees poorly and was run by a woman who couldn't pronounce or spell words like, "Mahjong" despite being the Editor in Chief, and wrote her editor letters via voice note and later edited by an actual editor. I had no training, onboarding (literally set up my own HR documents and everything.), and had to teach myself new software that almost no one but last employees knew how to use. It was a shit show, and this was the first time ever that I was receiving any type of feedback about my work. Enjoy! #layoffs #laidoff #layoff
“As my direct report, I never felt like you stepped up and asked me if I could use help. I received very little feedback from you, and often there were times where I did reach out to you without being told anything or having any reply or response whatsoever," Karson told Julie.
“I feel like I’ve done every step of the way of trying to do this job to the best of my abilities, and quite frankly, you’ve made it very difficult,” she continued. “If I had been given materials in enough time, I would have been able to design, to design a little bit better…when it comes down to it, the publications being sent out late were not of my fault. I want that to be clear. It was not my fault.”
A notice of termination.via Canva/Photos
After Karson roasted her boss about not being supportive and emailing her at 11 p.m. the night before being terminated, Julie’s response was curt: “Thank you for the feedback.” Karson then criticized the team’s leadership for lacking the strengths to make a quality magazine and ended the call with a final kiss-off to her boss.
“Sincerely, Julie, I hope you take this as a growth opportunity because every step of this since starting, my biggest frustration was working with you. And I want that to be known,” she said, noting that she never received any feedback until she was terminated. “It’s been lovely working with you, Kendall. I cannot say the same for you, Julie. Have a great day.”
“They were so ill-prepared for this call," one of the commenters wrote. “This feels like being fired by three high school freshmen.” After the video went viral, Karson made a follow-up where she shared how things turned out after losing her job.
@babyplight
#lifeupdate Thanks for following! Here's my update of what came after the viral layoff video! (Sorry for all the ums! I still get a bit nervous sharing on here.) I'll talk more about what layoff looks like for designer ls in another video, but for full transparency wanted to share why I'm currently in a weird gray area. Changes are weird, and life is strange. I'm feeling so much more fulfilled having stepped away from design work for a bit, and encourage everyone to do what is best for you. 🫶💕 #update #laidoff #layoff #karsonbree #viral
Shortly after being terminated, she found a job at an ad agency where she worked for about six months, but unfortunately, after a brief time of optimism, she began to experience some serious burnout. “I hit some really intense burnout while there,” she recalled. “I realized I wanted a different set of priorities in life.” After that, she got a job as a shopkeeper at a store called Johnny and June, where the owners support her in trying to find her next chapter in life.
“They've given me such a beautiful and safe space to really focus on my mental health. To take a step back and reevaluate what I wanna do in my career,” she said. “I just feel so much more fulfilled and happy.”