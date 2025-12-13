Resurfaced 1997 video of Jim Carrey covering The Beatles' 'I am the Walrus' is pure, unhinged brilliance
Otis Redding. Stevie Wonder. David Bowie. Jimi Hendrix. Jim Carrey? All of those icons, including that last one, have put their own unique stamp on a classic Beatles song. In 1997, still at his wacky peak of physical comedy, Carrey took part in the Beatles tribute album In My Life, compiled by the band’s longtime producer George Martin. The Ace Ventura star’s contribution was a gleefully unhinged—and undeniably impressive—version of the band’s 1967 psych-pop staple "I Am the Walrus."
In-studio footage of the recording session has resurfaced online and gone viral via the Instagram account All Things Music. People are genuinely blown away by the performance, with some even speculating (incorrectly) that the video is AI-generated. "eeer ..it’s AI," one user wrote. "Al video. It’s so easy to make nowadays," added another. Someone else noted, 'The video looks like it’s ai…" One person was so taken aback, they immediately sought out the full clip on YouTube: "Who is here [in] 2025 after seeing a clip of Jim singing on insta and had to fact-check?" they wrote. You know you’ve recorded a great vocal when some people don’t think you’re a human.
It’s worth looking at the full version, watching Carrey as he excitedly bops around behind the microphone, with Martin gently laughing behind the studio glass. The actor was a perfect choice for this already colorful tune, adding surprising falsetto leaps and raspy rock belting. He makes "sitting on a cornflake" sound like the work of a legit heavy-metal singer, and he slips into a stunning falsetto on the word "pigs." During the verse opening with "Mr. city policeman," he adopts a faux-British accent—virtuosity of raw technique and silliness.
Jim Carrey fans loved his version of "I Am the Walrus"
Some of the other comments are priceless:
"God spent a little more time on him. What a talent."
"Why’s he actually got a good voice though"
"The high note in 'in a rowwww' is legitimately top tier rock and roll vocals"
"He is indeed the Eggman."
"That might be the best thing Jim Carrey has ever done"
"bro sung his role as eggman into existence"
"Dude is in complete control of his voice"
"I have the George Martin CD with that song. The whole album is a masterpiece."
Carrey has been flexing his vocal chops for years
The album in question, In My Life, was definitely a unique project. Martin recruited a wide range of established musicians (Phil Collins, Jeff Beck, Bobby McFerrin, Céline Dion) and actors (Carrey, Sean Connery, Robin Williams, Goldie Hawn)—not exactly the usual suspects you’d expect to hear on a Beatles tribute.
But if you’re a Carrey diehard, you know this isn’t his first rodeo as a singer. He has vocal cameos in many of his films, from teaming with Nicolas Cage to sing a cappella in Peggy Sue Got Married to delivering a theatrical rendition of Jefferson Airplane’s "Somebody to Love" in The Cable Guy. He could have been a rock star in another life. He's even shown off his chops on late-night TV, performing a truncated version of a-ha's "Take on Me" on The Late Show.
