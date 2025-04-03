Students brilliantly pranked the school yearbook with the most obnoxious Hawaiian shirt
It was supposed to be just six kids. Then it got a little out of hand.
The Hawaiian shirt is a controversial piece of fashion. People who live in Hawaii know how to wear them with taste and they are welcomed at almost every occasion. The shirts (known locally as Aloha shirts) originated in the 1930s and often have buttons made of shells or coconuts.
Off the island, they are usually worn by two different people: rich dudes who wear $125 Tommy Bahamas to show they can be chill on the weekends or the drunk frat guy who picked up an obnoxious one at a thrift store. The Aloha shirt is meant to portray a sense of fun and zaniness, but in the hands of the average American, it comes across more than a little "try-hard" in most cases.
Then there's writer Hunter S. Thompson, who's loud choice in fashion equally matched his flamboyant lifestyle. He's one guy who could properly pull the look off. There's also Ace Ventura.
In 2016, Dave Husselbee, a junior at Sleepy Hollow High School in Westchester, New York, got five of his friends together and bought five loud Hawaiian shirts to wear on picture day. The idea was that the ugly shirt would be a running joke throughout the annual yearbook.
"We bought five shirts and about 10 kids knew about it before picture day," Husselbee told ABC News. Initially, the yearbook would be dotted with obnoxious Aloha shirts once every couple of pages.
Then the idea began to grow.
Other kids who lined up to have their photos taken loved the idea and put on the shirt as well. Then, some of the high school staff got in on the joke. "Some of the staff was unsure but once the chair of the science department decided to do it, all the others were enthusiastic," Husselbee said.
The lighthearted "prank" quickly grew out of Husselbee and his friends' control. All in all, sixty people wore the shirt in their yearbook photos, literally taking over the publication and turning the solemn pages into a sun kissed island-style daydream.
It was supposed to just be five kids...via DaveHusselbee / Imgur
Once you notice the shirts, it's pretty much all you can see on any given page!
You almost have to feel bad for the other kids who put effort into choosing nice outfits for their portraits.
More and more students and teachers kept joining in.via DaveHusselbee / Imgur
Here's just one yearbook page with 14 different kids wearing the exact same yellow Aloha shirt.
Dozens of kids per page were wearing the shirt.via DaveHusselbee / Imgur
The running gag gets even more impressive the deeper you get into the yearbook.
The coordination to pull off such a prank is impressive.via DaveHusselbee / Imgur
Seriously, how did a group of teens manage to pull this off?
When it comes to laughs, jokes, and pranks, young people really have a special talent.
Yes, even the teachers got in on it. That's the mark of a truly good school prank — no one gets hurt, everyone can participate, and it inspires smiles even years later.
The school's principal, Carol Conklin-Spillane, thought the prank was a great expression of the school's fun-loving spirit.
Senior pranks, in particular, have a tendency of getting out of hand. One group of kids poured cement into the school's toilets, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Others have doused the stairwells in baby oil or destroyed the school's classroom communications equipment.
This group from Westchester definitely did it right.
"The best part is that this is who we are here at Sleepy Hollow High School," she explained. "Kids and teachers have wonderful relationships. It's a very warm, wonderful place. That's really what's special about this place. It's an example of how these four years in a person's life can be transformative. It's all about the relationships these young people have with adults."
We keep hearing about how more and more teachers are leaving the profession, how the kids are too unmanageable and rowdy and disconnected, not to mention the other systemic problems involved in education. But it's so fun to see that strong connections between students and teachers still exist.
This article originally appeared six years ago.