Gen Jones argues why the goofy variety shows from the '70s and '80s absolutely deserve a comeback
"'Sonny & Cher' & 'The Flip Wilson Show' were my jam!"
Generation Jones, the microgeneration of Baby Boomers born between 1954 and 1965, grew up during the golden age of variety shows. From comedy to music to dance, these outlandish, over-the-top shows have practically disappeared today.
But Gen Jonesers haven't forgotten them, and they recently discussed their favorite variety shows and specials from the 1970s and 1980s on Reddit, sharing memories and laughs along the way.
"Those variety shows WERE over the top in every way possible...from wardrobe to choreography to the skits....I felt like it was a 'wink and a nod' between the performers and the audience that we were all in on the fun and craziness and not to take any of it too seriously. Good stuff," one Gen Joneser commented.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
These are some of the most beloved (and obscure) variety shows and specials from the '70s and '80s that Gen Jonesers still rave about:
"'Sonny & Cher' & 'The Flip Wilson Show' were my jam!" - zombeezy17
"Loved Flip Wilson. So many others that are forgotten: Donnie and Marie, Lola Falana, Glen Campbell Hour, The Mac Davis Hour, The Carol Burnett Show. I and sure that I am missing many. How many can you list?" - mrf1trader
"The Captain & Tennille, Tony Orlando and Dawn." - OkAbbreviations9941
"Smothers Brothers of course, Hudson Brothers." - VRGator
"The Jim Stafford Show! But then, it was only on for about 6 weeks." - Nightmare_Gerbil
"Shields and Yarnell: how did mimes ever get a TV show?" - mindbodyproblem
"While we're reminiscing, no one's mentioned the Mandrell Sisters." - SportyMcDuff
@tikittytalk
Variety shows everywhere #70snostalgia #70stv #70sthrowback #70saesthetic #70stvshow
"Hee Haw..." - Trekgiant8018
"Lawrence Welk. Happy memories! It meant snuggling up on the couch with my grandparents after a yummy dinner when visiting them. And that was pretty much heaven..." - Confident_Fortune_32
"Sonny & Cher, Donnie & Marie, The Hudson Brothers, The Carpenters, Captain & Tenielle ... the Musical Variety genre! Those were the days!" - User Unknown
"If there was a variety show on, I watched it. Sonny and Cher, Donny and Marie, Jim Stafford, Flip Wilson, Laugh-In, Carol Burnett, Jackie Gleason.......I really really miss variety shows." - Chefpeon
"But don't forget The Brady Bunch Variety Hour!" - These-Slip1319
"Red Skelton was a family favorite." - Old_Tiger_7519
"The Dean Martin Roasts. He had a variety show before the roasts." Ok-Seaweed-4042, - crap_nag
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
"Mitzi Gaynor! Always Mitzi Gaynor. And Andy Williams! Really the queen of variety specials—she'd tour her show, polish it to perfection, then film it for a special and start all over again. She was a regular social-media user until shortly before her death and an absolute charmer.- Sharp-Ad-9423, syntax_free, ExtremelyRetired
"Glen Campbell and Johnny Cash also had variety shows. The music was great." - Choice-Lingonberry-5
"Starland Vocal Band ('Afternoon Delight') had a variety show." - BelAirHead
"How about Pink Lady and Jeff." - knarfolled
"The Muppet Show as well." - IvyCeltress
"Don't forget Tom Jones, he had one as well." - Mad_Rabbi_57
"Susan Anton had one!" - Realistic_Fact_3778
"Howard Cosell had one. His musical guest were the Bay City Rollers on the debut.....there weren't many more." - Decent_Direction316
"My mom loved the variety shows and specials even if she didn't usually go for that particular type of music or comedy she watched them all. It would be a huge paragraph to list them all, but one she watched that I haven't seen here was Bobby Vinton (The Bobby Vinton Show). Maybe it was seen more in the Midwest. One she didn't like and I loved was Carol Burnett. I would watch it on the tiny black and white 'kitchen' TV ." - Efficient_Let686
"Helen Reddy with 'I Am Woman' opening song." - theresacalderone
"Porter Wagoner show." - susieq73069
"I also remember Marty Feldman had a variety type show that was really funny. It was more like a skit show than a song and dance show. Kind of like Monty Python. I am pretty sure it was a British show that they showed sometimes on PBS." - FrostyBeav
- Generation Jones discuss 36 phrases and slang words they said all the time growing up—but never hear anymore ›
- Boomers and Gen Jones people discuss the 30 worst things about living in the '70s and '80s ›
- Too young to be a Boomer, too old to be Gen X: Meet the unique and competitive 'Generation Jones' ›