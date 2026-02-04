In 1968, Vanilla Fudge played a blistering, dark cover of The Supremes' 'You Keep Me Hangin' On'
It's the musical version of an athlete "leaving it all out on the field."
In 1966, The Supremes scored a massive hit with "You Keep Me Hangin' On," written by Brian Holland, Eddie Holland, and Lamont Dozier. The Supremes' arrangement has an iconic Motown bounce, even though the song is about a woman who's heartbroken after being breadcrumbed by her man.
Vanilla Fudge, a psychedelic rock band from Long Island, New York, had a history of slowing down pop tunes to expose their true meaning, and "You Keep Me Hangin' On" was a perfect song to dig deeper into.
"We used to slow songs down and listen to the lyrics and try to emulate what the lyrics were dictating," drummer Carmine Appice said, according to Far Out Magazine. "That one was a hurtin' song; it had a lot of emotion in it."
Vanilla Fudge plays "You Keep Me Hangin' On" on The Ed Sullivan Show
The band gave an electrifying performance of the song in January 1968 on The Ed Sullivan Show, and it was not only a thoroughly inventive take on The Supremes' song, but also one that featured elements of early heavy metal, driven by Appice's bombastic drumming. The take-no-prisoners performance is raw, emotional, and dark for a family TV show in the '60s. It's the musical version of an athlete "leaving it all out on the field."
Appice recalled being incredibly nervous after an elevator operator at the studio told him the show was watched by around "50 million" people. But he quickly relaxed once the band kicked in.
"Then afterwards, it went off so amazing, everyone was claiming, and there were reviews in the newspapers and radio, even TV, was saying that it was the most amazing performance that anyone ever did on Ed Sullivan," he told Music Night At The Majestic. "Because it was so dynamic. So emotional."
"You Keep Me Hangin' On" made a comeback on TV and in film
Vanilla Fudge's version of the classic has enjoyed a renaissance over the past few decades, playing a pivotal role in the final episode of The Sopranos and in season seven of Mad Men. The song perfectly captures the tortured spirit of Don Draper as he contemplates how he lost his way while sitting in the cold.
The song also set the emotional tone for the climactic encounter between Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, and the Manson Family in Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
"That was pretty cool! And it definitely helped with our streaming numbers. A lot of young people found out about the song that way," vocalist and keyboardist Mark Stein told Houston Press. "And Tarantino did his own edit on it. He's a real music guy."
Tarantino has a long history of taking fantastic songs from the '60s and '70s that weren't necessarily classic rock or oldies staples and bringing them back into the public consciousness. He reintroduced Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle with You" after it was featured in a horrific scene in Reservoir Dogs.
Tarantino put the spotlight back on Chuck Berry's "You Never Can Tell" in Pulp Fiction during the Jack Rabbit Slim's Twist Contest.
In Jackie Brown, "Across 110th Street" by Bobby Womack plays during the film's opening credits as we're introduced to the titular character.
Vanilla Fudge's rendition of "You Keep Me Hangin' On" is a great reminder that some songs are so great they can be interpreted in multiple ways—either as a pop radio hit by a girl group or as a dirty freak-out by a proto-metal band. Some songs have such strong DNA that they can be powerful in any context.