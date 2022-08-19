Talk about timing! Toddler chasing bubbles finds missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's
'Angels come in all shapes and sizes.'
Bubbles are the best thing in the world if you're a toddler. Giggling behind bubbles that you just can't seem to catch can provide hours of fun. But sometimes, imaginary adventures with bubbles can lead to real discoveries, and that's exactly what happened to a Georgia toddler named Ethan Moore. The 1 1/2-year-old was chasing after bubbles in his yard when he became an unexpected hero. His bubble chasing led him to a missing woman that local rescue teams had been looking for.
Ethan chased his bubbles to the fence line and something caught his attention on the other side. His puzzled look made his mother, Brittany Moore, curious and that's when Ethan said "feet" in his tiny toddler voice. Sure enough, the little guy saw feet belonging to Nina Lipscomb, 82. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Lipscomb has early stage Alzheimer's disease and was reported missing August 9 by her family members after they discovered she had wandered away from her niece's home in Senoia, Georgia.
Brittany and Ethan Moore.
Courtesy of Brittany Moore
Local authorities searched for several days using everything they had at their disposal, including helicopters with thermal cameras. But searches continued to come up empty. Thomas Lipscomb, the missing woman's son, told Fox 5 that his mother makes an annual trip to Georgia to spend time with her family, and when he heard that she was missing he jumped in his car and drove from Virginia to help find her.
After several days of someone being missing it would be natural to think something terrible happened to them, especially when you know they're impaired. Thankfully for the Lipscombs their mother was found safe by a toddler and his mother. Moore told CBS46 News that she did not see the missing woman at first due to the overgrown trees, and added, “If you get on his level and look through, you can see some of the broken sticks and that’s where she was laying."
\u201c\u201cWe pulled out every resource but it was a little boy who found her.\u201d\n\nNina Lipscomb, who has early stage Alzheimer\u2019s, had been missing for 4 days out of Senoia. Little Ethan was playing with bubbles on Friday when he spotted \u201cfeet\u201d - likely saving her life. Story at 6. @cbs46\u201d— Zac Summers (@Zac Summers) 1660598995
When authorities arrived, they realized the woman in the woods was Nina Lipscomb and that although she was disoriented, thankfully she was alive, according to CBS46 News. After she was released from the hospital, Nina was able to meet her tiny hero. The family told the local news station that they would always be connected. Moore said, "I truly think this was something outside of what any human could do. It took a child who was being worked by God. We will always teach him what he did, how he played an impact in it.”
Who knew playing with bubbles could lead to such an amazing outcome. Ethan certainly has quite a story for his short time here on earth. Much to everyone's delight, the elderly Lipscomb is doing well and is safely home. Her daughter Karen Lipscomb shared about the event on social media saying, "Angels come in all shapes and sizes."
Ethan Moore and one of the firefighters on the scene.
Courtesy of Brittany Moore
Moore celebrated her son finding Lipscomb in a social media post writing, "We knew Ethan was something special. We knew he was smart. But damn my boy found her!" He sure did and it's a story that will be told for years to come.