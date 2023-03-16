Dad hilariously narrates son's first trip to the mall in the style of 'Look Who's Talking'
This comedy still hits.
The 1989 film “Look Who’s Talking,” starring John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, made comedy gold out of the simple question…what’s going on inside a toddler’s head?
Actor and dad King Keraun is proving that this premise still provides endless laughs, one hilarious TikTok at a time.
Keraun told Today.com that he had been inspired to create his own version of “Look Who’s Talking” with his son Keraun Jr., saying “I thought it would be fun to get inside my kid’s head.”Keraun was not wrong—a now-viral TikTok clip showing their indoor mall adventure in Los Angeles is tickling everyone’s funny bone.
“My dad took me to the mall so that I could be stimulated because he says I’m a COVID baby and I need to see the world. And man, it was crazy!" Keraun says in a voice-over.
Crazy indeed. The dad and son shopping day included “magic stairs that move,” aka an escalator, as well as a “woman with no head.” Adults might refer to this headless woman as a mannequin.
Apparently, Keraun Jr. was “having too much fun” because he lost a shoe. But hey, he got three new pairs. Plus he had a “great idea” to go for a swim in the water fountain…until dad stopped him.
Next was lunchtime in the food court. Which was particularly exciting, because Keraun Jr. loves pizza.
“I was tearing that Sbarro up. You hear me?” the voice-over says.
“Then I got thirsty and I realized old boy next to me ain’t been drinking his drink—he wouldn’t mind..." it continues, showing Keraun Jr. walk right up to a stranger’s soda. Keraun can be seen making a swift interception.
Finally, it’s time to head home, but not without Keraun Jr. pretending like he forgot how to walk and being carried out by the arm. And thus concludes our mini-movie.
@kingkeraun
Come get yall nephew ! 🙄♬ original sound - kingkeraun
The video has racked up a whopping 11.8 views, with several joking about how “COVID babies are built different.”
Keraun feels like our modern-day culture of convenience has also deprived kids of visceral experiences once plentiful in his own childhood.
“My son is growing up in the COVID era—but it’s not only that. Everything comes to us now. Amazon packages arrive at my house every day, we order DoorDash instead of going out to restaurants,” he told Today.com.
Keraun plans to give audiences a few more “sequels,” including a trip to Chuck E. Cheese. It’s sure to be some wholesome and hilariously relatable entertainment, so give his TikTok a follow here.