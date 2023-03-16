+
Pop Culture

Dad hilariously narrates son's first trip to the mall in the style of 'Look Who's Talking'

This comedy still hits.

dads of tiktok, look who's talking, king keraun, toddlers tiktok
@kingkeraun/TikTok

Mannequins, pizza and magic stairs—oh my!

The 1989 film “Look Who’s Talking,” starring John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, made comedy gold out of the simple question…what’s going on inside a toddler’s head?

Actor and dad King Keraun is proving that this premise still provides endless laughs, one hilarious TikTok at a time.

Keraun told Today.com that he had been inspired to create his own version of “Look Who’s Talking” with his son Keraun Jr., saying “I thought it would be fun to get inside my kid’s head.”

Keraun was not wrong—a now-viral TikTok clip showing their indoor mall adventure in Los Angeles is tickling everyone’s funny bone.

“My dad took me to the mall so that I could be stimulated because he says I’m a COVID baby and I need to see the world. And man, it was crazy!" Keraun says in a voice-over.

Crazy indeed. The dad and son shopping day included “magic stairs that move,” aka an escalator, as well as a “woman with no head.” Adults might refer to this headless woman as a mannequin.

Apparently, Keraun Jr. was “having too much fun” because he lost a shoe. But hey, he got three new pairs. Plus he had a “great idea” to go for a swim in the water fountain…until dad stopped him.

Next was lunchtime in the food court. Which was particularly exciting, because Keraun Jr. loves pizza.

“I was tearing that Sbarro up. You hear me?” the voice-over says.

“Then I got thirsty and I realized old boy next to me ain’t been drinking his drink—he wouldn’t mind..." it continues, showing Keraun Jr. walk right up to a stranger’s soda. Keraun can be seen making a swift interception.

Finally, it’s time to head home, but not without Keraun Jr. pretending like he forgot how to walk and being carried out by the arm. And thus concludes our mini-movie.

@kingkeraun

Come get yall nephew ! 🙄

♬ original sound - kingkeraun

The video has racked up a whopping 11.8 views, with several joking about how “COVID babies are built different.”

Keraun feels like our modern-day culture of convenience has also deprived kids of visceral experiences once plentiful in his own childhood.

“My son is growing up in the COVID era—but it’s not only that. Everything comes to us now. Amazon packages arrive at my house every day, we order DoorDash instead of going out to restaurants,” he told Today.com.

Keraun plans to give audiences a few more “sequels,” including a trip to Chuck E. Cheese. It’s sure to be some wholesome and hilariously relatable entertainment, so give his TikTok a follow here.

Family

'Lazy' mom of four shares a video of her incredibly messy home and parents love her for it

"It's not dirty, it's just messy."

via themessymama4/TikTok

Bri James and her messy (not dirty) home.

It’s hard to keep your home clean when you have a child, but when you have four, unless you have a live-in maid, it’s completely impossible. There is no dishwasher fast enough to keep up with the dishes in the sink and no magical point where all four children have it together enough to put their toys away.

The problem is that if you take your eyes off the prize and let a day go by without cleaning up, you’re practically drowning in chaos.

TikTok user and stay-at-home mom Bri James (aka @themessymama4) did the unthinkable and let her home go four days without tidying up and shared the incredible mess with everyone on TikTok.


"I know I'm going to get roasted," she says in the clip, "but ... this is what happens when two really lazy adults have four kids and don't clean up after themselves."

The clip shows cutlery on the floor, empty packets everywhere, dishes piled a mile-high in the sink, and clothes and toys strewn everywhere. The house looks like the parents went away on a permanent vacation and left their kids to fend for themselves.

The video was praised by a lot of parents who are tired of seeing mommy influencers with spotless homes and children in matching linen outfits. Finally, there was a mom on TikTok they could relate to.

"I'd MUCH rather see you clean your realistic house than watch another blonde clean an already clean countertop," Meghan Sanders wrote.

TikTokker Its_not_that_serious put things in perfect perspective. "Dude, at the end of the day all of their fingers and toes are attached and feeling safe and loved you’re doing fine. Someday the house will be clean," they wrote.

"Having children is mentally and physically exhausting and you don’t always have the energy to clean every day," Rose added.

But not everyone appreciated Bri's slice of reality. Some people thought that her messiness was borderline neglectful and that she was setting a terrible example for her children.

"Set a good example for your kids. Make them help," carleebocciaa wrote.

"Without children = fine, your choice. With children (especially small ones) = completely unacceptable," ACZOgirly wrote.

Shortly after posting her first video, Bri got to work on the impossible task of cleaning up the entire house. Noticeably absent from the job were her spouse and four children. She appears to clean the entire place by herself.

She showed her cleaning prowess through a series of fast-motion videos.

@themessymama4

my butt does not look flattering in these Walmart lounge pants 🤦🏼‍♀️😅

Finally, at 9:30 p.m., Bri was done with most of the job, although she still had a bit of vacuuming to do and there were still some dishes in the sink. At the end of the job, she was exhausted. But she got the job done and that’s all that matters. It’s OK to let your house fall into disarray from time to time but eventually, you have to take care of business.

@themessymama4

I'm going to bed now. 🤣🥱😴

We’ll give TikTokker Sannon Martin the final word on this story because she hits the nail on the head. “Your home is exactly like mine,” she wrote. “Some days it’s a wreck and some days it looks amazing. That’s life. You’re doing great!”


This article originally appeared on 03.05.22

Owner of plus-size dress shop gifts $700 prom dress to 'shy' teen after watching her light up

Creating moments like these is why she opened her store in the first place.

@juicybodygoddess/TikTok

Elyse Monroe found the perfect dress, then found out it costs nothing.

Adolescence is a harrowing time for body image and self-esteem all around, but few milestones are as universally daunting as finding a prom dress. Whether it’s due to budget constraints, not being able to find a dress that fits, or both, what should be a fun event is often viscerally dreaded.

This was certainly the case for Summer Lucille. Lucille told Today.com that growing up, “if you weren’t skinny, there weren’t many options, and it was devastating for me because I’ve always loved fashion.”

She recalled, “I went to my prom looking like a church lady in a suit dress with a jacket because it was the only thing that fit. It was a very sad period in my life.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds

Did you know this?

Sleepy Lizard/YouTube

An avocado tree farmer explains the science of Hass avocados

Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados.

As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.

Wait, huh?

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

Light pollution isn't just bad for stargazing: Why some towns are embracing darkness

There are currently 38 official Dark Sky Communities around the world. Here's why they matter.

Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

Dark skies are good for people and the planet.

In the 17th century, the wealthy people of Scotland would escape to the small town of Moffat for its healing sulfurous springs. Today, people appreciate Moffat for another kind of healing escape…into darkness.

That's right. The healing power of the dark of night is a thing, not only for people but for the planet.

If you've ever had the bounty of sitting out under the stars far away from city lights, you know how magical it can be to gaze at the night sky, but there are benefits to natural darkness that go far beyond enjoying the aesthetic beauty of space. That's the premise behind Dark Sky Communities.

Moffat became an official Dark Sky Community in 2016 after it invested in changing the town's lighting to prevent light pollution. Now it's an ideal place for stargazing, with a community observatory housing a state-of-the-art telescope and townspeople dedicated to preserving the night sky. Moffat was one of the first Dark Sky Communities in Europe and is one of just 38 around the world as of January 2023.

What exactly is a Dark Sky Community and why does it matter?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Singer born deaf wows judges on 'The Voice’ with a soulful rendition of 'Killing Me Softly’'

They had no idea she was hearing impaired.

via The Voice/YouTube

ALI blows away the judges before revealing she was born deaf.

Season 23 of “The Voice” features blind auditions where the judge's decisions are made solely on the singer’s voice, not their looks or stage presence. The judges cannot see the performers thanks to rotating chairs, and if they decide to choose an artist to join their team, they press a button to see the whole package.

The fact that the judges couldn’t see ALI’s performance of “Killing me Softly with His Song” by Roberta Flack on Monday, March 13, makes it all the more impressive. Because after her outstanding, soulful performance, she revealed she was born deaf.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Woman shares 'genius' hack of hiding shelves behind framed pictures and people are loving it

A work of art and cleverly hidden storage—all for $30.

@hauz.and.co/TikTok

Dual purpose AND thrifty? What's not to like?

Sure, TikTok might be known best for its viral dances, but the platform displays all kinds of quirky, unique creativity. In the mood for stunning fashion finds? Animal mash-up drawings? Music featuring weird cat sounds? TikTok has it—and more.

That goes for inexpensive DIY home projects as well. TikTok has endless numbers of people sharing clever hacks for sprucing up a place using very little money, making the seriously fun hobby all the more accessible.

Back in August of 2022, digital creator and home decor enthusiast Sarahli Wilcox shared what TikTok users hailed as a “genius” storage hack—building small shelves and hiding them behind mounted art frames.
Keep ReadingShow less
