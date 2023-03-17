Two friends booked a trip to the wrong country and let strangers on TikTok be their tour guides
This could be the future of travel.
As they say, “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.”
This old adage was brought to life in a whole new way after two friends who thought they booked tickets to Budapest, Hungary, instead found themselves heading to Bucharest, Romania.
Just a minor 500-mile difference, but who’s counting?TikToker @SophAlice posted a video of the pair realizing their mix-up, which went viral and set them off on an impromptu adventure based entirely on the comments they received.
"When you thought you had booked flights to Budapest," the on-screen text reads as the camera zooms in to clearly read a sign that says “Bucharest.”
"They sound similar right," @SophAlice wrote in the caption.
The video received millions of views, along with thousands of comments from folks looking to reassure the two wayward friends.
"Romania is the most underrated place, of all the cities I've been to—there is so much to do there! It happened for a reason," one person wrote.
Another added, "Honestly, Bucharest is nicer than Budapest."
Suggestions for locations started flooding in—everything from a super fancy spa to Bran Castle, said to be the inspiration behind “Dracula.” Not to mention the recommendation to simply walk along the shops and cafes found on Calea Victoriei.
So…did they make the most of it? Judging by this follow-up video (and severalothers) documenting all the spots they visited, I’d say yes.
Life doesn't always go according to plan. But let’s be honest—those little detours often make for the best moments.