Joy

Mom hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances in her kitchen

The little kick at the end is the cherry on top.

tiktok; dance; viral dances
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Watch mom try to recreate TikTok dances.

Mindlessly scrolling through TikTok can land you on some pretty interesting videos, including some that seem impossible. People upload all kinds of things to the platform, anywhere from rants about real versus fake grass to showing off their crazy amazing talent. For one mom on TikTok, watching other people exude rhythm while joining the latest dance craze was no longer good enough so she decided to join them. Yep, your everyday suburban mom with four kids and a knack for making sound effects decided to put down the toddler and shake her hips to the beat. It's hilarious.

Molly the Mom seems to be able to make just about any dance funny, even though she's actually doing pretty well. Her dance moves coupled with the sound effects, because she never uses the actual music, is bound to lighten anyone's mood. The best part, she finishes these dance attempts with a tiny hop and kick to essentially signify the end of the dance. But she's not always alone. Her husband has joined several videos to help Molly attempt couple challenges, which are just as hilarious as the dance videos.

@mollythemom

I get it @Millon DC: @alexander.w.t #mollysmoves

The dancing mom has more than 690,000 followers and 17 million likes. Her comments section is filled with people telling her she nailed the dance she was attempting and telling her that her videos are the highlight of their day. Molly also fields compliments and questions around her uncanny resemblance to Amy Adams, so she changed her name on TikTok to "Walmart Amy Adams" to give people a chuckle.

@mollythemom

Make me a grill. #mollysmoves

Hey, if Amy Adams can pick up a dance as quickly as Molly while having a blast and making people laugh then maybe she has a shot at Molly's crown on TikTok. A good laugh can change anyone's mood so hopefully a peek at Molly's content will put a smile on your face.

Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Pop Culture

College student uses adorable TikTok videos to shine a light on life with ADHD

Relatable for those who have it. Eye-opening for those who don't.

Olivia Lutfallah/TikTok

A little compassion goes a long way.

Creating TikToks might be the number one hobby of choice for many twenty-somethings. But for Olivia Lutfallah, it’s talking about ADHD. Actually, she’s combined both—offering videos that shine a light on the disorder in a fun, compassionate and educational way.

She took the decision to create an ADHD-specific TikTok right before the start of her second semester, and originally it was for pure recreation. “I thought it would be fun to talk about ADHD. I mean, I've had like 20 years of coping experiences. It's something I absolutely love doing,” Lutfallah shared with Upworthy. That pastime has quickly grown into a deeper purpose.

Lutfallah, who was diagnosed with ADHD when she was around 7 years old, has dealt with a number of challenges with being misunderstood, especially when it came to getting necessary accommodations in school.

She recalled having a physics teacher who wouldn’t allow her to get extra time to turn in work because she had the “highest grade in her class.” Having failed to see that ADHD affected Lutfallah’s “ability to go from the beginning of a task to the end of it” rather than her IQ, she thought she’d try to explain it another way. The next day she arrived in class with a note that read “ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactive disorder.”

Joy

1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo is a wholesome nugget of comedic genius

Robin Williams is still bringing smiles to faces after all these years.

Canva via wikicommons and flicker

Robin Williams and Elmo (Kevin Clash) bloopers.

This article originally appeared on 06.30.22


The late Robin Williams could make picking out socks funny, so pairing him with the fuzzy red monster Elmo was bound to be pure wholesome gold. Honestly, how the puppeteer, Kevin Clash, didn’t completely break character and bust out laughing is a miracle. In this short outtake clip, you get to see Williams crack a few jokes in his signature style while Elmo tries desperately to keep it together.

Williams has been a household name since what seems like the beginning of time, and before his death in 2014, he would make frequent appearances on "Sesame Street." The late actor played so many roles that if you were ask 10 different people what their favorite was, you’d likely get 10 different answers. But for the kids who spent their childhoods watching PBS, they got to see him being silly with his favorite monsters and a giant yellow canary. At least I think Big Bird is a canary.

When he stopped by "Sesame Street" for the special “Big Bird's Birthday or Let Me Eat Cake” in 1991, he was there to show Elmo all of the wonderful things you could do with a stick. Williams turns the stick into a hockey stick and a baton before losing his composure and walking off camera. The entire time, Elmo looks enthralled … if puppets can look enthralled. He’s definitely paying attention before slumping over at the realization that Williams goofed a line. But the actor comes back to continue the scene before Elmo slinks down inside his box after getting Williams’ name wrong, which causes his human co-star to take his stick and leave.

The little blooper reel is so cute and pure that it makes you feel good for a few minutes. For an additional boost of serotonin, check out this other (perfectly executed) clip about conflict that Williams did with the two-headed monster. He certainly had a way of engaging his audience, so it makes sense that even after all of these years, he's still greatly missed.

