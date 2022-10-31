+
Family

Kid's off-the-cuff remarks about the joy of imagination is a pure shot of inspiration

Get this kid on a TED Talk immediately.

Recess Therapy/TikTok

It's true. Imagination really is "one of the best things that's ever happened."

Kids are truly the best philosophers, and anyone who's taken the time to sit down and have a conversation with a child knows that they can surprise you sometimes with their insights.

The folks at Recess Therapy know this to be true, which is why people follow them to see interviews with kids on various topics. Sometimes they're hilarious, sometimes they're surprising, but they are pretty much always endearing and adorable.

Take, for instance, this kid who waxed rhapsodic about the importance of imagination in a way that would make Mister Rogers proud.

In a video shared on Instagram and TikTok, Recess Therapy interviewed a kiddo who says he wants to be an engineer, but who might just turn out to be a motivational speaker. Like, someone needs to get this sweetheart on a TED Talk, immediately.

First, he shares the mind-blowing truth that imagination is what started everything—buildings, cars, even the microphone they were speaking into. "Imagination is one of the best things that's ever happened," he said. Why yes, it is.

He offered some advice to adults for using their imagination when they're sad or when their children are going to bed and want a story. He shared some of his own imaginative ideas, like tree robots.

Then he shared his dream to be an engineer. "If you're an engineer, you need to use your imagination. Yeah, cuz if you use your imagination as an engineer, you can make it into something that's not even made yet."

Watch this "motivational speaker you never knew you needed":

@recesstherapy

The motivational speaker you never knew you needed! #recesstherapy #viral #motivation

OK, but "Imagination is one of the…should I say…key things about life you're going to need as you go on." Come on.

Young sir, you are too much. Far more astute than many adults. You make me want to just sit here and revel in my own imagination for a while.

People in the Instagram comments seem to feel the same way.

"He needs to give a TED talk to a room full of adults. Maybe we could deal with life better lol," wrote one person.

"Oh yessirrrr," wrote another. "My boy is equipped for greatness. Shout out to the young thinker."

"This guy is, should i say... A legend?" wrote another.

May we all honor our imaginations as enthusiastically as this kiddo. Can't wait to see what he dreams up and engineers in the future.

