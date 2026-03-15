Woman sparks surprising debate after singing the praises of dating divorced men

Dating is hard, no matter who you are. Some people struggle to find any dates at all. Others come by them easily but can’t seem to make a genuine connection. By and large, many Americans report being frustrated by a dating-app culture that promised to make things easier but, in most cases, has not. If you’re someone who’s fresh off a divorce, you’re playing on hard mode. It can all feel a little hopeless.

But it shouldn’t. One social media user is going viral for taking a stand: She said dating divorced men has led to some of the best dating experiences of her life. And she’s not the only one.

Artist and musician Kady Brown caused a stir on Threads recently when she shared her controversial opinion:

“Dating a divorced man has been one of the most agreeable dating experiences of my life. It makes sense but I don’t think I expected that. It’s like he has relational basics like consideration, accountability, and resolution skills down in a way I haven’t always seen in single (never married) men without asking or explaining. It’s kind of lit … and very attractive” A man kisses a woman on the head. Photo credit: Canva

Hundreds of people chimed in to agree.

“Yes. I love my men pre-yelled at,” one joked.

“Second wife perks. His first wife molded him. The second reaps the benefits,” another added.

“Certified preowned…but seriously he already been thru the trenches…learned some lessons…understands dynamics…and overstands communication and consideration,” a commenter noticed.

“I agree. He’s taught me that I’m not as good with communication as I thought I was. It’s been refreshing,” another wrote. @iamalilizzi Honestly, almost didn’t date him cause of how soon he had just gotten divorced, but I helped him heal and now we are spending the rest of our lives together 🥹 #relationshipgoals #relationshipproblems #recentlydivorced #newlymarried ♬ Disturbia GTTG remix – GTTG

Divorce is not generally considered a good thing. But there can be a bright side.

Few people are happy about the failure of a marriage they had hoped would last a lifetime. Interestingly, many people do not report feeling happier after ending a conflict-fueled marriage. But in certain situations, it can be the right move for all parties involved.

Like any breakup, a divorce can be a tremendous opportunity to learn from your mistakes and grow as a person. According to Psychology Today, people who have been honest about their role in the split, taken the opportunity to discover what they want out of a partner and out of life, and allowed enough time to heal can become terrific partners to someone new down the road.

But as many commenters on Brown’s post pointed out, not everyone will take that path.

“[Maybe] he just got good at masking the parts on himself that likely ran the last woman away,” one commenter wrote.

“I fell in love with a divorced man. Later, I realized he was just parroting what his ex wife and ex girlfriend had they wanted and he was lacking,” someone added.

“Ok but anecdotally, some divorced men are just teenagers who will never realize they’re the reason all their relationships are burnt bridges, smoldering stacks of self-centered arrogance,” wrote another commenter.

The “good ones” are out there

Laura Bonarrigo, a divorce and life coach, said the same is true for anyone who finds themselves dating a woman who’s been through a divorce.

The “good ones,” she wrote, are out there in spades, and dating one can be a massively refreshing experience after the unpredictability, flakiness, and ghosting of modern dating.

“There’s accountability in the way she reflects on her history, and rather than reenacting old wounds, she’s choosing to build something healthier moving forward,” she added. “Instead of clinging, chasing, or disappearing only to resurface with flimsy explanations, she moves through dating in a steady and predictable way. Reliability matters to her. She’s looking for a connection that feels mutual, grounded, and emotionally safe, not a dynamic filled with mixed signals or chaos.”

Whether this outcome requires growing up, therapy, a period of focusing on self-improvement, or just some time, it’s safe to say that divorced people bring more than just “baggage” to the dating scene. There’s a heavy stigma against divorced folks, who are often viewed as failures or damaged, but it’s steadily getting better—partly thanks to voices like Brown’s, who are willing to challenge that outdated notion head-on.