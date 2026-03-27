Woman thanks ‘boiled peanuts’ for helping her survive divorce, and people love her resilience

Sometimes our coping mechanisms are found where we least expect them. Such was the case for a woman named Ruby Gregory, who went through a breakup so difficult she completely lost her appetite. (It happens to the best of us.) That is, until she discovered her love of boiled peanuts.

Gregory took to Instagram to publicly express her gratitude for a company called Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts. (They, of course, make the boiled peanuts.) Before reading her heartfelt letter, she made it clear in the post that she was not sponsored by the company.

She also clarified that she has eaten a lot of boiled peanuts. “I have consumed well over 100 cans of Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts after my wife left me back in September.” @sciencequeer I guess we all have different ways of coping. @Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts #peanutpatchboiledpeanuts #comfortfood #divorce ♬ original sound – sciencequeer

The letter

She then read the email she sent to the company:

“Hello. My name is Ruby. And I’m writing today to express my appreciation and gratitude for your product. Back in September, my wife came home, told me she cheated on me with someone in her nursing program, and left. I was so sad. I could hardly eat for about a month. I lost 30 pounds in 30 days. Yikes.”

A delicious craving

But suddenly, she began to crave them. She continued:

“Then one day I got a craving for boiled peanuts, the ones you’d see being sold on the side of the road on game days growing up. Since I had that craving back in November, I have consumed approximately 5-10 cans of Peanut Patch boiled peanuts per week. Usually the standard size, but I’ve since discovered the giant cans sold at Sam’s Club. If you do the math, I have consumed well over 100 cans of Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts since my wife left me.”

But here’s where the wonderful news comes in:

“I am doing much better now. This has been the hardest and best thing that has ever happened to me.

I have learned so much about my resiliency and strength and am genuinely excited for what my future holds. More importantly, I have learned that real love is consistent, dependable, and nourishing, just like Peanut Patch cans of boiled peanuts. @brucethealligatorman Boiling Peanuts! #southern #peanuts ♬ original sound – Bruce Mitchell

In the coming weeks, my divorce will be finalized, and I will be able to officially and legally move forward with my life, but I will always remember that when things got hard and money got tight, I could always count on my Peanut Patch cans of boiled peanuts to keep me going no matter what the next day brought. Thank you for your product. Thank you for listening. And I hope this email finds you well.”

The company responds

Peanut Patch Boiled Peanuts responded in kind, writing in an Instagram message, “Hey there Ruby! Just wanted to let you know that there are some boiled peanuts heading your way, but we are also putting together another care package for ya, that’ll take a little longer. Didn’t want you to think we forgot about ya or anything!” View this post on Instagram

The community

The comment section came alive, proving that an online community can truly deliver.

One person joked, “Have you thought about maybe seeking a therapist?” Gregory responded, “My therapist is aware and has cried over said boiled peanuts with me.”

Others were merely supportive of her heartbreak. “I have never felt more seen. Boiled peanuts heal the soul!” one person said. Another shared, “Facing heartbreak and life hardship, but hitting your protein every day despite it all… a true icon!”

Another agreed, “Wow. I’ve never been so emotionally touched by a video about boiled peanuts and divorce, which outwardly has no correlation. I hope life continues to treat you and your boiled peanuts well.”

This person summed up what many might be thinking: “Romance is temporary, boiled peanuts are forever.” Gregory replied, “You get it.” View this post on Instagram

“I’m just so overwhelmed”

Upworthy spoke with Gregory, who said the company sent an initial giant care package and is sending another one soon. “I don’t know what will be in it! By this time next week, I’ll also be a single woman!” she said.

She’s also overjoyed by the response, saying, “I’m just so overwhelmed with the support and community of people there who have bonded over this regional delicacy. Shout out to Badass Tally Peanuts and Peanut Patch. They have both been supportive. Badass Peanuts is local to Tallahassee and is Black-owned, LGBT friendly, and a family business.”