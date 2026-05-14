Mom shares 19 gems of knowledge for her daughter’s 19th birthday

A woman who uses the Instagram handle Hope with Holly often makes videos in which she imparts wisdom from her own experiences. She’s candid in her discussions about feminism, marriage, divorce, finding courage, and much more. So when her daughter turned 19, it seemed like the perfect time to share 19 pieces of advice for a better life.
In a Reel dedicated to her daughter, she lays it all out with precision and love. Casually putting her hair in a ponytail while slicing a watermelon—and later placing strawberries on a white-frosted birthday cake—she looks straight into the camera and declares, “This is what all women should know by the time they turn 19.”
- You are not here to be chosen. You are here to choose.
“And if you build your life around being picked, then you will tolerate things that you should walk away from.”
- Your ability to earn money will determine your freedom.
“Love matters. But money determines if you can leave if it turns unhealthy.”
- Attraction is not a sign of safety.
“Your nervous system can be drawn to chaos. It’s not a sign of safety. Know the difference.”
- A man’s potential is irrelevant. His patterns are everything.
“Only patterns matter. Patterns are who he is.”
- Chemistry can lie. Character doesn’t.
“Butterflies are often anxiety. And peace often feels like boredom. But it’s what lasts.”
- If he can’t regulate his emotions, he will regulate them through you.
“That means control, blame, withdrawal, anger, or defensiveness. Don’t let that happen.”
- You cannot love someone into being healthy.
“Love does not fix trauma. Only therapy, accountability, and effort do.”
- Marriage will not fix a relationship.
“It will amplify whatever’s there, whether it’s good or bad.”
- Children will expose a relationship, not save it.
“They do not bring you closer. They just expose what’s already broken…or strong.”
- Your standards will cost you relationships—and that’s the point.
- Loneliness is not an emergency.
“Rushing to fill it is how you end up in the wrong life.”
- A man who wants you will pursue you with clarity.
“If you feel confused about him, that’s your answer. Walk away.”
- Sex is not a currency for love.
“Instead, it’s the byproduct of a healthy relationship—and an emotionally safe relationship.”
- Your body will change. Your value does not.
“Anyone who ties your worth to your youth is not a safe person.”
- Pay attention to how he handles the word “no.”
“That will tell you everything you need to know about him.”
- You teach people how to treat you by what you tolerate.
“Boundaries are not words. They’re decisions. Enforce them.”
- Healing is your responsibility.
“What happened to you was not your fault. But what you allow to continue is your responsibility.”
- Build a life that you do not need to escape from.
“Then choose a partner who enhances it.”
- You are allowed to want more.
“More respect. More peace. Settling is not maturity. It’s just fear dressed up as acceptance.”
She adds, “Now I don’t need you to be perfect, girl. But I do need you to be powerful enough to walk away from anything that’s not perfect for you. Happy birthday, honey!”
The comment section is filled with support, especially from people who say they wish they’d learned these lessons earlier.
“I can only imagine how different my life would have looked had I heard this narrative by 19. Learning all this by 39. Better late than never. Thanks, mama.”
Some are also highly focused on her decorating and baking skills: “Now let me watch this again but this time without getting highly distracted by all the layers of that awesome fruit tower.”
And one 19-year-old was especially grateful, writing, “I turned 19 two months ago, seeing every woman wishing they heard these when they were younger, I would like thank you so much that you reached me in the right time 🙂 Happy birthday to your daughter and wishing your family the best 💛”