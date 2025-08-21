People with perpetually clean homes share 5-minute for 'instantly cleaner' living spaces
Small tasks, big wins.
Some people are gifted with the ability to keep their home clean and organized at all times. For others, maintaining a clean home can be a constant battle.
To help those in the latter group, people with perpetually clean homes are sharing their best cleaning hacks. Specifically, they offered up their favorite five-minute cleaning tips that are easy and quick to complete.
With these 17 quick cleaning tips, your home will feel infinitely cleaner—and you won't dread getting after it. From the bedroom to living room to kitchen, these are the best five-minute cleaning tips.
"For me, doing a full reset on all the towels at once just makes me feel so accomplished! Trying to develop better routines for small tasks that can be done quickly." - Neat_Impact4865
"Emptying every trash can in the house and throwing away any boxes or packaging that might be hanging around 😬. Cleaning off the dining table (clutter tends to gather on the table in our house). Quickly vacuuming high traffic areas." - hikeaddict
"This 100%! Getting the trash and empty boxes out. I would add throwing a load of towels in the washer to get a step ahead. Sweeping the kitchen floor is a good one, too." - Goge97
"Doing the dishes." - Cortneykathleen
"Buy a carpet rake [for pet hair]. I am telling you, what a difference! I have a vacuum that sucks the most of any vacuum I have ever had but when I rake that carpet before I vacuum, huge difference!" - pyxus1
"Making beds cleans half the room space..." - eclipsed2112
"Quick clean of bathroom (I only use one): vacuum the hair up, wipe down the counters, scrub the toilet bowl, wipe down the toilet, clean and wipe down sink. * wipe down with spray cleaner. I usually use tea tree/water/dawn solution. Bleach tbc in toilet." - No-Tradition3054
"In the bedroom: making the bed and cleaning off The Chair ™️. You may be lucky or unlucky enough to have one, but it’s that chair that always accumulates all of the 'worn for a few hours' or 'tried on but ultimately decided not to wear' clothes in your closet, lol." - rachel_anna
"I bought a separate 'not dirty' hamper where I throw clothes I wear to my sedentary email spreadsheet office job. Every other week or so, I bring it all out and put it on hangers and back into the rotation." - yous_a_b*tch
"Rule of 3! Dishes, clothes, trash. Taking care of one of those sections in 5-10 minutes- Tasmanian devil style makes a huge difference." - YourSmallIntestine
"I love pouring boiling water down all the drains." - Striking_Pay_6961
"Clear and wipe down all the counters/mirrors in the kitchen or bathroom is a huge one. Make the bed. Draw the curtains and open the windows to get UV and airflow going through the house." - aspiringgentlefriend
"Making my bed in the morning. Going to bed with a sink free of dishes. Putting clothes in the bin, putting away clean laundry immediately. Vacuuming. Cleaning out my fridge every week. If I buy something new I get rid of something old. Every six months I go through and purge anything I didn’t wear or notice existed. Or when I’m putting away my clothes, pulling out the clothes for the season coming up. I have ADHD and am going the non medicated route after trying them for three years. The biggest thing that helps me is doing things when I see it vs putting it off for later. If I can’t, I make lists in my life planner. I’d highly suggest the Erin Condren planners for anyone, but ADHD folks especially." - lowridda
"Keep the dishwasher changed. I put the clean, wet dishes on the rack I use to dry the pans I wash by hand so everyone can put the dirty ones in it and out of sight. The other day I began keeping the Swiffer nearby so I can touch up the little drips and spots. I won't have to do a two bucket deep mop anytime soon." - Such-Mountain-6316
"Organizing the Tupperware cabinet so you're not scared every time you open it! I did it today and couldn't believe how little time it took." - MuttButt301
"Polishing the stainless steel kitchen appliances. Suddenly, bam, kitchen looks fab." - awcurlz
"For me, it's putting little things like hair products and hand creams--or chargers, remote controls and tons of other little things--back where they belong. Every few days I go through and gather up all these items and tidy them away. They wind up all over, again, eventually but just for that bit of time, I feel accomplished. I do want to add that I think it's harder when you live alone. Like if someone's around and you can ask them to hand you the whatever, use it, and then have them put it back, that's the whole thing sorted. Alone, it's just different." - cherry-care-bear