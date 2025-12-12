Elderly woman hilariously shares her 'not to do' list and it’s truly inspiring
"I'm not changing my sheets every week. I'm single and I'm clean. And so are the dogs."
Shannon Nelson, better known by her online alias Pinky Nel, describes herself as a “Boomer grandma with an edge.” She also notes in her online bio that she's “big on family, friends, dogs and golf.” She makes a lot of content wherein nothing is off the table: ex-relationships, private parts, grandkids, being single, and hormone therapy.
Now that she's 70, she has decided that there are things she no longer feels obligated to do. In fact, there are a few lists she has made detailing those things and many people feel totally seen.
In the first clip, she writes, “One of the many benefits of getting older is that your "To Do" list changes into a "Not To Do" list. Here’s mine:
I will no longer get a bikini wax. It's barbaric. It's inhumane. Not suitable for 70-year-old skin.
I'm not wearing thong underwear. Or brassieres with wire in them. Or high heels… for obvious reasons.
I gave up on coloring my hair.
I don't drive at night. And while we're at it, I'm not doing THIS anymore. (She then gives a hilarious X-rated gesture with her hand) and proceeds, “I mean I am single and not dating, so chances of anybody expecting me to do that are pretty slim.
I'm not going anywhere without a parking lot. I'm not gonna drive around for 20 minutes hoping somebody's gonna leave. Forget it!
I am no longer watching gory or depressing movies. I just can't handle it.
I'm not going to dinner at anyone's house where my dog isn't welcome. Or after 5:30. Make that 5:00!
Also, I'm no longer gonna hold in my gas. It's not healthy. Also, I'm not gonna force my gas. It's been a good party trick with the grandkids. It's not safe.
Finally? I am done with small talk. I'm also done with mansplaining. And I will no longer accept golf tips from a guy who's lousier than I am at the driving range.”
She then asks her followers to “add anything to the list” and they sure do. There are over 114,000 likes on this clip alone and over 4,000 incredibly relatable comments.
One Instagrammer writes, “I'm not apologizing for canceling plans if I don't really want to go. I'm not letting unsolicited advice mess with my head. I'm no longer afraid of saying no.”
Another semi-jokingly adds, “I will no longer do anything I don’t enjoy doing—except maybe take a shower every now and then.”
And it's not just the senior citizens who feel seen. “I’m 37 and have already given up all of this but the driving-related items.”
This video was so popular, Nelson made another.
In part two, she stands in her kitchen holding a cup of coffee and adds, “Here are a few additions to my 'not to do' list now that I'm almost 70.”
“I've stopped saving for a rainy day. I'm not saving the ‘good China.’ Or the candles or my money. It's already raining. In fact, it's pouring.
I'm no longer going to say that I read books. That's a lie. I listen to books. Ya know, the talking books. I don't care if that makes me sound dumb.
And I'm putting an end to eating hot dogs without the bun. I don't care about the calories. Or the carbs! Wieners are just far better when there's buns.
Buns and wieners. Giphy
I'm not ever going to say ‘I'm circling back.’ I've never even ‘circled forward!’ And forget about ‘jumping on a call.’ I'm 70. I don't jump anymore. In fact, I'm not taking calls period. You can text me.
I'm not changing my sheets every week. I'm single. And I'm clean. And so are the dogs.”
Here, we see a shot of her two yellow dogs wagging their tails on the bed.
“And finally, I'm not saving ‘I love you’ for special occasions. I say it every day. To my family, to my friends, to the dogs. Hell, I've even said it to my golf clubs. And I meant it. And if you've hung in this far, I probably love you too.”
Again, the comments are totally supportive, some even from people a decade older. “I'm working towards 80," one said, "I love you. I don't wear makeup anymore unless I'm going to church. I don't wear a bra unless I'm going out and that's not very often. Growing old is wonderful. And oh by the way I change my sheets once a month. I'm clean. And I'm single so nobody cares.”
Once again, Nelson comes back for round three. This time, she writes in the comment section, “Getting older comes with one gift: the freedom to stop doing sh*t you don’t care about.”
“You can put away the rubber gloves and the Vaseline, doc. I am no longer subjecting myself to a routine pap smear or rectal.
I'm not checking on how I look from behind before I go out. If I can't see the problem? It's not a problem.
I'm not brushing the dog's teeth. Or paying a thousand bucks to have them professionally cleaned. She's a dog! (She gently lifts up one of her pup's lips.) Look how nice they are!
And forget about changing my bed sheets every week. I'll just switch sides! Flip the pillow over.
And no more hanging onto things I can no longer wear anymore. Even though they are so beautiful.
And finally, no more wincing when I see myself in the mirror. So I look my age! Aren't I supposed to?”