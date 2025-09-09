Adorable pit mix gets seriously jealous after discovering his beloved vet has other patients
"She’s probably out there calling other dogs 'good boys' and I don’t know if I can handle it."
Imagine you're a dog and you lock eyes with your caring (maybe even very pretty) veterinarian for the first time. Sure, maybe you were scared at first, but the second the vet bends down with a soft-baked treat and maybe a lilting baby-voice, all that fear just dissipates. "Your mommy says you can shake hands, show me how," they might say. "You bet I'm gonna shake," you howl proudly as you put one paw forward and then the other.
It's settled. This vet, aside from your actual human family, is now your best friend. It's you and them against the…wait a minute. Where are they going? Whatever could be more important than YOU?
These very well could be the thoughts of Harken, a cuddle-bug of a pit mix who was rescued last summer by a wonderful new family. After an hour in the car ride to his new home, he soon found his life filled with toys, treats, bubbly baths, and stylish outfits.
@HappyHarken has become quite a TikTok sensation with tons of videos, thousands of followers and over a half a million likes. One video in particular exemplifies that Harken's love knows no bounds as he has developed an attachment to his vet.
we are so lucky that his vet appointments are fun for him!! (but expensive for us 😀) #talkingdogsoftiktok #vetvisitgoneright #goodboybodie #sweetboy #pitmix #pitmixlove
In this precious clip, he is seen looking destitute after his vet has stepped out for a moment. The caption reads: "My dog loves the vet so much that he gets mad and sad when she leaves the room to see other patients."
We then see Harken showing off his precious vest that begs, "Please pet me," while sadly and longingly looking at the space where the vet once stood.
The comment section was equally adorable. "The vet obviously doesn't know how Velcro dogs work...and that's not acceptable." Another jokes, "You made an appointment. The vet knew he’d be there, and they still scheduled others?!"
This person took the point of view of the vet: "I’d gladly let this sweet soul keep me hostage in an exam room the whole day. 'Sorry my patient REALLY needed me.'"
And this one taps into the pure jealousy Harken must feel: "She’s probably out there calling other dogs good boys and I don’t know if I can handle it."
How has it already been a year since we rescued harken?!? Today was his “gotcha day” and *estimated* 3rd birthday in turn. I can’t imagine our lives without him!!! 🤎🤎 As soon as we saw his picture online we knew we had to get him. I’m crying as I type this out and edited this video lmao ❤️🩹 BE THEIR SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE. Adopt, rescue, foster, spay & neuter your animals peeps! . . . #mybaby #pitmixoftiktok #rescuedogsoftiktok #adopteddogsoftiktok #firstchild #happybirthdaypup #dogbirthdayparty
Harken's "Gotcha Day" celebration was just last month, with him now estimated to be about three years of age. In this wonderful clip, Harken is seen excitedly running down a hallway to a pile of fabulous toys. The caption reads: "How has it already been a year since we rescued Harken?!? Today was his 'gotcha day' and estimated 3rd birthday in turn. I can’t imagine our lives without him! As soon as we saw his picture online we knew we had to get him. I’m crying as I type this out and edited this video."
Lots of well-wishers hope Harken has a happy birthday (or Gotcha Day) and someone sweetly wrote, "I can see why you fell in love with him."
One of Harken's earliest TikToks shows the pure love bestowed on this lucky, big teddy-bear of a pup, shortly after he was rescued.
we 🫶🏼 our bubby boy #emosh #adoptdontshop #adoptme #americanbully #americanpitbullterrier
They chyron reads: "One day you're on the shelter's euthanasia list and then the next you live with a couple in their 20s." It's amazing how one day can change a life.